Reply Earns Solutions Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program

Reply received all six Solutions Partner designations demonstrating expertise across Microsoft Cloud solutions focused on innovation and client success.

Reply, specializing in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media, announced today that it has become one of the first few Globally Managed Microsoft partners to attain all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations as part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.

The designations demonstrate Reply’s mastery of delivering client success across all Microsoft solution areas: Azure Infrastructure, Data & AI, Digital & Application Innovation, Modern Work, Security and Business Applications. Furthermore, Reply has attained all six Solutions Partner Designations that include:

Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure)

Solutions Partner for Data and AI (Azure)

Solutions Partner for Digital and App Innovation (Azure)

Solutions Partner for Security

Solutions Partner for Modern Work

Solutions Partner for Business Applications

Awarded by Microsoft based on partner capability scoring, these designations, that replace Microsoft legacy gold and silver competencies for partners, are determined by factors such as performance, skilling, and client success.

“We are honored to have received all six partner designations which demonstrate both the skills and expertise of our teams, as well as the business outcomes achieved for our customers. This recognition validates that we are a partner of choice to leading providers like Microsoft and underlines the success of our teams in delivering innovative and transformative projects for our customers globally” said Filippo Rizzante, Reply's CTO. “We will continue to strengthen our partnership with Microsoft to help our customers continue on their journey to do more with less.”

These qualifications bolster Reply’s already vast solutions and services portfolio providing clients access to repeatable, scalable solutions that maximize their investments in Microsoft technology and help them move forward in their digital transformation journey.

