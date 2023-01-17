Advanced search
    REY   IT0005282865

REPLY S.P.A.

(REY)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:05:16 2023-01-17 am EST
120.00 EUR   +0.59%
03:31aReply Earns Solutions Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program
BU
01/16Good timing to anticipate the return of volatility
MS
2022Reply : The Reply Research 'Cloud Governance: Focus on FinOps' Has Revealed That the Key to Reap the Benefits of Cloud Computing Are Cultural Change, Increased Investment in Governance and Cost Optimisation
BU
Reply Earns Solutions Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program

01/17/2023 | 03:31am EST
Reply received all six Solutions Partner designations demonstrating expertise across Microsoft Cloud solutions focused on innovation and client success.

Reply, specializing in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media, announced today that it has become one of the first few Globally Managed Microsoft partners to attain all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations as part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.

The designations demonstrate Reply’s mastery of delivering client success across all Microsoft solution areas: Azure Infrastructure, Data & AI, Digital & Application Innovation, Modern Work, Security and Business Applications. Furthermore, Reply has attained all six Solutions Partner Designations that include:

  • Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure)
  • Solutions Partner for Data and AI (Azure)
  • Solutions Partner for Digital and App Innovation (Azure)
  • Solutions Partner for Security
  • Solutions Partner for Modern Work
  • Solutions Partner for Business Applications

Awarded by Microsoft based on partner capability scoring, these designations, that replace Microsoft legacy gold and silver competencies for partners, are determined by factors such as performance, skilling, and client success.

“We are honored to have received all six partner designations which demonstrate both the skills and expertise of our teams, as well as the business outcomes achieved for our customers. This recognition validates that we are a partner of choice to leading providers like Microsoft and underlines the success of our teams in delivering innovative and transformative projects for our customers globally” said Filippo Rizzante, Reply's CTO. “We will continue to strengthen our partnership with Microsoft to help our customers continue on their journey to do more with less.”

These qualifications bolster Reply’s already vast solutions and services portfolio providing clients access to repeatable, scalable solutions that maximize their investments in Microsoft technology and help them move forward in their digital transformation journey.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organizations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 862 M 2 015 M 2 015 M
Net income 2022 177 M 192 M 192 M
Net cash 2022 192 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 0,77%
Capitalization 4 438 M 4 803 M 4 803 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 11 606
Free-Float 59,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 119,30 €
Average target price 131,65 €
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatiana Rizzante Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mario Rizzante Chairman
Secondina Giulia Ravera Independent Non-Executive Director
Francesco Umile Chiappetta Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrizia Polliotto Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPLY S.P.A.11.50%4 803
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.4.27%28 768
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.6.93%14 024
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.0.81%7 734
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.24.74%7 533
OTSUKA CORPORATION-1.81%6 017