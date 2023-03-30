Reply S p A : Annual Report on Remuneration 2022

1. Introduction

This document ("The Annual Report on Remuneration policy and compensation paid", the "Report"), was prepared and approved by the Board of Directors on 14 March 2023 according to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 ("TUF") and Article 5 of the Corporate Governance Code, the January 2020 version, approved by the Corporate Governance Committee established at Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

This Report has been prepared in accordance with the annexed table 3A Scheme 7-bis contained in the Regolamento Emittenti no.11971/1999 and in accordance with the existing dispositions of art. 123-ter of Legislative decree. No. 58/1998.

The Report describes the Remuneration policy adopted by Reply S.p.A (hereon "Reply") with reference to remuneration to (i) members of the Board of Directors and in particular to Executive Directors and Directors invested with special charges (ii) Directors with Strategic Responsibility and, pursuant to article 2402 of the Civil Code, (iii) members of the Control committee.

The Remuneration Policy adopted by Reply with the resolution of the Board of Directors on 13 March 2020 has not changed during the ﬁnancial year. The First Section remained, in its content, unchanged; the Second Section was prepared with the information approved by

Consob by resolution no. 21623 of 10 December 2020

Annualreportonremunerationpolicyandcompensationpaidin2022

1

2. Section I

2.1. Drafting, approval and possible changes to the Remuneration Policy

The corporate bodies and persons responsible for drafting, approving and making possible changes to the Remuneration Policy are the following:

ȯ Shareholders' meeting;

ȯ The Board of Directors;

ȯ The Remuneration and Nominating Committee;

ȯ Executive Directors;

ȯ Statutory Auditors.

Shareholders' meeting

With regard to remuneration, the Shareholders' meeting:

ȯ determines the remuneration of each member of the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Executive Committee, if appointed in accordance with Article 2364(1) (3) of the Italian Civil Code; and shall establish, a total amount to all the Board. This amount is established in a concrete manner as to attract, retain and motivate the staﬀ invested with high professional skills necessary to manage the Company with success;

ȯ determines the participation in the proﬁt of the present Company, dependent on the Gross consolidated margin, to Directors invested with special charges in accordance with the Company bylaw;

ȯ deliberates, by binding vote, with the duration of at least three years, equal to the duration of the same, or in case of changes in the policy, on the First section of the Company's remuneration policy, upon proposal of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee;

ȯ expresses its advisory, non-binding vote, on the second section of the Annual Report on Remuneration approved by the Board of Directors;

ȯ resolves on the Remuneration Plans based on shares or other ﬁnancial instruments for Directors, employees and collaborators, including Managers with strategic responsibilities pursuant to Article 114-bis TUF.

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors: ȯ establishes a Remuneration and Nominating Committee from among its members. One member must have adequate knowledge and experience with regards to ﬁnancial and remuneration policy; the person's competence is evaluated by the Board when he/she is elected;

ȯ determines, upon a proposal of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee, the Remuneration policy for members of the administrative bodies and its possible change, and, pursuant to article 2402 of the Civil Code, of the Control committee. The Remuneration policy deﬁnes guidelines which all company members involved must follow as to determine the remuneration of Executive Directors, Directors invested with special charges and Directors with strategic responsibilities and also the Statutory Auditors. Such guidelines are illustrated in the present document;

ȯ approves the Annual Report on Remuneration policy which shall be submitted to the General Shareholders' meeting with the deadlines required by the duration of the policy itself and at least every three years or in the event of changes to the policy itself;

ȯ upon the proposal or opinion of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee determines, based on the guidelines of the Remuneration Policy, and in any case upon consulting the Board of Statutory Auditors, the remuneration of the Executive Directors and other Directors with speciﬁc responsibilities; prepares, with the assistance of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee, the remuneration plans based on the allocation of shares or other ﬁnancial instruments and submits them to the approval of the Shareholders' meeting in accordance with Article 114-bis TUF;

ȯ carries out the Remuneration plans based on shares or other ﬁnancial instruments delegated by the Shareholders' meeting.

Remuneration committee

The remuneration committee:

ȯ makes proposals and advises the Board of Directors in relation to the remuneration to Executive Directors and other Directors with special charges, and furthermore advises on the identiﬁcation and ﬁxing of adequate performance objectives that enable the calculation of the variable components of the compensation;

ȯ makes proposals to the Board of Directors on the remuneration policy and its possible change;

ȯ assists the Board of Directors in drawing up and implementing remuneration plans based on shares or other ﬁnancial instruments; Annualreportonremunerationpolicyandcompensationpaidin2022

ȯ periodically evaluates the adequacy and correct application of the remuneration policy, making use of information provided by the Executive Directors when the evaluation is referred to a Director with strategic responsibility;

ȯ provides the Board of Directors' opinions and proposals about remuneration;

ȯ monitors implementation of the decisions adopted by the Board of Directors regarding remuneration, evaluating that the performance target has been achieved;

ȯ refers to the Shareholders' the methods of the Committees functions; for such reason, the presence of the Chairman of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee or another member of the Committee is recommended at the annual Shareholders' meeting;

ȯ if it is deemed necessary or appropriate an external consultant with expertise in remuneration policy can be utilized to carry out such task; the independent expert

must not carry out any form of activity in favour of Reply Human resource department, shareholders', Executive Directors and Directors with strategic responsibilities. The independence of external consultants is veriﬁed by the Remuneration and Nominating Committee before they are appointed.

On 27 April 2021, Reply S.p.A.'s Board of Directors appointed the actual members of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee. As at the date of approval of this Report, the Remuneration and Nominating Committee was comprised as follows:

ȯ Patrizia Polliotto, Chairman of the Committee and Lead Independent Director;

ȯ Secondina Giulia Ravera, Independent Director;

ȯ Francesco Umile Chiappetta, Independet Director.

The members of the Remuneration Committee have gained adequate knowledge and experience on ﬁnancial issues and remuneration policy given them professional experience in large companies.

There are no conﬂict of interest proﬁles within the Committee as the Remuneration Committee consists only of Independent Directors and the remuneration of independent Directors is resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting.

In 2022 the Remuneration Committee relied on the support of remuneration policy structure in Reply to draw up the Remuneration Policy related 2023 and the subsequent years, without using other companies' remuneration policies as reference.

For further information regarding the operation and activities of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee for the ﬁnancial year ended as at 31 December 2022, see the 2022 Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure.

Executive Directors

Executive Directors: > Provide the Remuneration Committee all useful information so to evaluate the adequacy and concrete application of the Remuneration Policy, with particular regard to the remuneration of Directors with strategic responsibilities; > Establish the remuneration to Directors with Strategic Responsibilities based on the guidelines set out by the Remuneration Policy.

Statutory Auditors

The Board of Statutory Auditors has the task of providing opinion in relation to the Remuneration Policy; in particular, the Board provides opinions on the remuneration of Executive Directors and Directors invested with special charges; in expressing their opinion the Board veriﬁes the consistency of the proposals with the Remuneration Policy.