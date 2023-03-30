Reply S p A : Consolidated Disclosure of non financial information 2022

Legislative Decree 30 December 2016 No. 254

Contents

2 LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS

4 REPLY'S PROFILE

6 Certiﬁcations

6 ESG rating

7 Lobbying activities and association membership

8 WE CARE: ENVIRONMENTAL MATTERS

9 The path to Net Zero

11 Consumption

15 GHG gas emissions

21 Waste management

24 Water management

25 WE CARE: PEOPLE

25 Reply's values

33 Diversity and inclusion

38 Health, safety and well-being

44 Ongoing training

53 Research and innovation: make forward

56 WE ARE: GOVERNANCE

56 Reply's organisational model

57 The board of Directors

59 Ethics In Reply

68 Main risks concerning social, environmental responsibility and business ethics

70 Tax management

72 MATERIAL TOPICS FOR REPLY

72 Reply's key Stakeholders

74 Update of material topics

79 EUROPEAN TAXONOMY

81 Eligibility analysis and alignment

86 KPI calculation methodology

90 European taxonomy KPIs

92 READING GUIDE

94 The reporting process

94 Methodological notes

97 GRI content index

103 AUDITORS' REPORT

LETTER TO STAKE HOLDERS

Dear Stakeholders,

Our world is changing rapidly, and megatrends such as digitalisation, the climate crisis, demographic change and urbanisation are constantly challenging us to rethink the way we live, work and produce in order to ensure long-term sustainable development. At the same time, tensions such as the war between Russia and Ukraine and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic are hampering progress on climate change, as is the global energy crisis and rapidly rising inﬂation. At Reply, we believe in technology as part of the solution to create a sustainable future: by connecting the real and digital worlds, we can better face the challenges of our time. We continue to promote sustainability in what we oﬀer our customers, investing and using new technologies in our projects with the aim of always making a positive contribution. We ﬁrmly believe that a widespread cooperative approach contributes to bringing about fair and sustainable change by "making a diﬀerence" for all of us.

In this context, we aim to contribute to the creation of value for all our stakeholders, from our business partners to the communities to which we belong, in line with our strategy and values. Internally, the Sustainability Committee set up in 2021 is now active and fully supports the implementation of our strategy, monitoring the eﬀectiveness of the deﬁned actions. On the market, sustainability is increasingly an integral part of our work through two main strands: the development of IT solutions that are inherently sustainable (green tech) and the development of sustainable projects through the use of IT solutions (e.g.

artiﬁcial intelligence-based solutions for achieving sustainability goals). We also set up a User Group on IT sustainability to share knowledge and experience in order to beneﬁt from the expertise developed by participants and best-in-class approaches and to deﬁne, test, implement and propose new methodologies.

Reply continues to develop the Green Approach, deﬁned in 2021, with its challenging targets of Carbon Neutrality in 2025 and net zero emissions by 2030. At the operational level, we are working to reduce emissions from our facilities through signiﬁcant investments in new oﬃces and renovations, which also improve employees' well-being, and emissions caused by business travel and commuting; we started to involve our supply chain and our improvements were reﬂected in our ratings (e.g. CDP, Vigeo Eiris, Ecovadis).

Reply maintains its commitment to human rights, diversity and inclusion internally and in its relations with the supply chain. We are a network of highly specialised companies, implementing innovative solutions and drawing on a wide range of experience and expertise. Reply strives for excellence in everything it oﬀers and the diversity of backgrounds and capabilities drives us even further in creating value. By our very nature, we like to work in diverse teams and we value each other's points of view: when we combine these factors in the right way, we win together.

We have reaﬃrmed our support for the Sustainable Development Goals in the way we conduct our business and manage our operations, and we report in line with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) through the Communication on Progress (COP), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards for more comprehensive and transparent reporting, and the CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). With this document, we share the progress made during 2022 on key environmental, social and governance aspects.

Finally, I would like to thank all the colleagues and independent contractors who share their commitment to sustainability every day, from participation in internal and charitable initiatives to continuous innovation to improve as a company and to face the challenges of transition together with our stakeholders.

Tatiana Rizzante

CEO

Reply S.p.A.