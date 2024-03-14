Reply S.p.A. informs that, as allowed by art. 3, paragraph 12-duodecies of law decree 30 December 2023, no. 215, converted with modifications into law, which further extended the term of art. 106, paragraph 7, of law decree 17 March 2020, no. 18, converted with amendments by Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020, intervention at the Shareholders' Meeting shall take place exclusively through the Designated Representative (i.e. Rappresentante Designato) pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, as amended (T.U.F.).

It should be noted that Directors, Statutory Auditors, representatives of the Auditing firm, the Secretary of the meeting and the Designated Representative himself may also take part in the proceedings by means of telecommunications that enable them to be identified, in the manner individually communicated to them.

Those entitled to attend and exercise their voting rights are called to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 23 April 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the Company's offices in Turin, Via Nizza 250, in first call and, if necessary, in second call, for 24 April 2024, at the same time and place, to discuss and resolve on the following

AGENDA

1. Financial Report

1.a. Examination and Approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023; Annual management Report; Reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of Auditing Company.

1.b. Allocation of the year's result, proposal to distribute a dividend to shareholders and allocation of a profit share to directors provided with special assignments pursuant to Article 22 of the Articles of Association; related and consequent resolutions.

2. Board of Directors

2.a.Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors and their term of office.

2.b. Appointment of the Board of Directors.

2.c. Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

2.d. Determination of the annual remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors not provided with special assignments for each year of office.