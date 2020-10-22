Log in
Reply S p A : Data Reply Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status

10/22/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Data Reply, specialized in the design and implementation of advanced analytics and AI-powered data services, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning (ML) Competency status. This designation recognizes Data Reply for enabling data scientists and ML practitioners with tools to take their data, train predictive models and make predictions on new data.

Achieving the AWS ML Competency differentiates Data Reply as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has built solutions that help organizations solve their data challenges, enable machine learning and data science workflows or offer SaaS/API based capabilities that enhance end applications with machine intelligence. Attaining the AWS ML Competency, demonstrates to our customers that Data Reply has validated expertise in AI and ML experience on AWS.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO Reply, commented: “This award further strengthens our partnership with AWS and reaffirms the technical skills and the expertise of our specialists in the design and the implementation of Machine Learning solutions”.

Data Reply has a deep expertise in supporting companies in the implementation of advanced analytics and AI-powered data services on AWS. With strong competences in Big Data Engineering, Data Science and IPA, Data Reply builds Big Data platforms and implements ML and AI models in a manner that is repeatable, efficient, scalable, simple and yet secure.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

As an APN Premier Consulting Partner, Data Reply offers solutions that leverage Big Data, Data Analytics and ML paradigms on AWS, to provide customers with flexibility and scalability. These solutions are fully powered by AWS services such as Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Rekognition, Amazon Textract, Amazon Comprehend, AWS Lambda and Amazon EMR.

DATA REPLY
Data Reply is the Reply Group company specialized in Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. Through multidisciplinary teams of specialists in Big Data Engineering, Data Science and Intelligent Process Automation, Data Reply supports companies from different industries in process optimization through the design and implementation of solutions, quantum algorithms and Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence models. www.data.reply.com

© Business Wire 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 1 246 M 1 475 M 1 475 M
Net income 2020 109 M 129 M 129 M
Net cash 2020 177 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
Yield 2020 0,55%
Capitalization 3 636 M 4 315 M 4 306 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 8 540
Free-Float 37,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Rizzante Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tatiana Rizzante Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Claudio Bombonato Executive Director
Fausto Forti Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Filippo Rizzante Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPLY S.P.A.39.96%4 315
VERISK ANALYTICS26.68%30 720
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-9.77%11 985
OTSUKA CORPORATION16.11%9 207
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD27.33%5 460
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.1.86%4 834
