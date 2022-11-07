Advanced search
    REY   IT0005282865

REPLY S.P.A.

(REY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:22 2022-11-07 am EST
113.50 EUR   +1.70%
06:14aReply S P A : Fabric and Reply join forces to elevate Fabric's Robotic Capabilities
PU
11/04REPLY Is Once Again at the Top of the Lünendonk "Digital Experience Services" Study
BU
10/10Reply S P A : Logistics Reply and Fraunhofer IML cooperate within the framework of the "Performance Centre Logistics and IT"
PU
Reply S p A : Fabric and Reply join forces to elevate Fabric's Robotic Capabilities

11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
7 November 2022

Fabric, the technology company that's reshaping retail fulfillment, and Reply, specialized in new communications channels and digital media, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership to offer brands and retailers a seamless integration to a single point solution for a warehouse management system (WMS) and automated robotic fulfillment.

Fabric will use the LEA Reply™ supply-chain execution platform - developed by Logistics Reply - to integrate with its automation solution and provide a ready-to-use connector to Reply's leading WMS in the market. This will also allow both Fabric and Reply to quickly develop new features for their customers to improve the performance of the robotics, WES, and WMS with minimal additional integration efforts and no disruption to the customers' operations.

Especially amid a boom in online shopping and increasing customer expectations for rapid delivery times, this technology satisfies retailers' critical need to revolutionize their fulfillment strategies in order to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

LEA Reply™ can be used to rapidly develop and build new end-to-end supply chain solutions for any business requirement. By augmenting Fabric's MFC® automation platform, the combined solution empowers retailers to maximize customer satisfaction, making MFC®s more local, flexible and automated to allow for faster deliveries and more efficient operations.

"We are quite excited about this partnership. Reply's technology complements ours very well and ensures a robust automated fulfillment platform for any brand, retailer, or 3PL that is ready to take their supply chain to the next level," said Avi (Jack) Jacoby, Fabric's CEO. "This is the future of fast, accurate, cost-effective fulfillment: placing inventory close to the consumer and automating the operations."

This partnership gives customers new levels of flexibility and automation, including:

  • Actionable data and intelligence: By snapping together modular microservices like building blocks, Fabric and Reply can accelerate new process configurations and data migrations, getting new customers up and running with unprecedented speed.
  • Faster onboarding: By snapping together modular microservices like building blocks, Fabric and Reply can accelerate new process configurations and data migrations, getting new customers up and running with unprecedented speed.
  • Easy extensibility: Systems talk easily with one another through APIs, effortlessly integrating with external systems of customers and couriers.

"We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership that allows us to offer retailers a smart, orchestrated and complete ecosystem for e-commerce fulfillment and logistics," said Enrico Nebuloni, Executive Partner at Reply. "The omni-channel operating models for orders preparation and delivery such as depot fulfillment, in-store fulfillment, drop shipping, curbside pickup, lockers and home delivery, that are all natively supported by our proprietary LEA ReplyTM platform, can be now complemented, in a seamless way, by Fabric's innovative MFC®s."

To learn more about how Fabric and Reply are creating a competitive advantage for retailers through fulfillment optimization and speed, please visit getfabric.com.

Disclaimer

Reply S.p.A. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
