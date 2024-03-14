REPLY S.p.A. PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 and to Art. 106, paragraph 4, of Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, on "Measures to strengthen the National Health Service and provide economic support for families, workers and businesses related to the epidemiological emergency of COVID-19" ("Decreto Cura Italia") as amended and converted into Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020, as further extended by Art. 3, paragraph 12 duodecies, of Law Decree no. 215 of 30 December 2023, as amended by Law no. 18 of 23 February 2024, containing urgent provisions regarding regulatory deadlines. MONTE TITOLI S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, Piazza degli Affari No. 6, Tax Code No. 03638780159, belonging to the Euronext Group, Group VAT No. 10977060960 (hereinafter "Monte Titoli"), acting in the capacity of "Designated Representative", pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and to Art. 106, paragraph 4, of Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020 (the "Decreto Cura Italia") as amended and converted into Law 27 of 24 April 2020, as further extended by Art. 3 paragraph 12 duodecies of Law Decree no. 215 of 30 December 2023, as amended by law no. 18 of 23 February 2024, of REPLY S.p.A. (hereinafter the "Company"), in the person of its specifically tasked employee or associate, gathers voting proxies in relation to the Ordinary General Meeting of REPLY to be held at the Company's offices in Turin, Via Nizza 250 on 23 April 2024, at 10:00 a.m., first call and, if necessary, on second call on 24 April 2024, same time and place, as set forth in the notice of the shareholders' meeting published on the Company's website at www.reply.com on 14 March 2024, and, in abridged form, in the Italian daily newspaper "MF". The form of proxy with the relating voting instructions shall be received, in original, by Monte Titoli by the end of the second open market day preceding the date set for the Meeting ( i.e., by 11:59 p.m. of 19 April 2024 ( on first call and of 22 April 2024 on second call)). The proxies and voting instructions may be revoked within the same deadline. Declaration of the Designated Representative: Monte Titoli declares that it has no personal interest in the proposed resolutions being voted upon. However, taking into account the existing contractual relationships between Monte Titoli and the Company relating, in particular, to technical assistance at the meeting and ancillary services, in order to avoid any subsequent disputes related to the supposed presence of circumstances suitable for determining the existence of a conflict of interest referred to in article 135-decies, paragraph 2, lett. f), of the TUF, Monte Titoli expressly declares that, should circumstances which are unknown at the time of issue of the proxy arise, which cannot be communicated to the delegating party, or in the event of modification or integration of the proposals presented to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to express a vote different from that indicated in the instructions. Please note: This form may be subject to change following any Integration of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting and presentation of new proposed resolutions pursuant to Article 126-bis Legislative Decree 58/1998, or individual proposed resolutions, in accordance with the terms and procedures indicated in the Notice of Call. PROXY FORM (Part 1 of 2) Complete with the information requested at the bottom of the form I, the undersigned (party signing the proxy) (Name and Surname) (*) Born in (*) On (*) Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*) Resident in (*) Address (*) Phone No. (**) Email (**) Valid ID document (type) (*) Issued by (*) No. (*) (to be enclosed as a copy) Mandatory. (**) It is recommended to fill. MONTE TITOLI S.p.A.

REPLY S.p.A. PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 in quality of (tick the box that interests you) (*) shareholder with the right to vote OR IF DIFFERENT FROM THE SHARE HOLDER legal representative or subject with subject with power of sub-delegation (copy of the documentation of the powers of representation to be enclosed)

sub-delegation (copy of the documentation of the powers of representation to be enclosed) pledge £ bearer £ usufructuary £ custodian £ manager £ other (specify) ……………………………………………………………………………………………… Name Surname / Denomination (*) (complete only if Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*) the shareholder is Born in (*) On (*) different from the proxy signatory) Registered office / Resident in (*) Related to Registrated in the securities account (1) n. ___________________ at the custodian ___________ ABI ________ CAB _____ No. (*) ___________ ordinary shares ISIN shares IT0005282865 referred to the communication (pursuant to art. 83-sexies Legislative Decree n. 58/1998) (2) No. ___________________________ Supplied by the intermediary: _________________________________ Registrated in the securities account (1) n. ___________________ at the custodian ___________ ABI ________ CAB _____ n. (*) ____________ multiple vote shares ISIN shares IT0005285926 referred to the communication (pursuant to art. 83-sexies Legislative Decree n. 58/1998) (2) No. ___________________________ Supplied by the intermediary: _________________________________ DELEGATES MONTE TITOLI S.P.A., to participate and vote in the Shareholders' Meeting indicated above as per the instructions provided below. DECLARES to be aware of the possibility that the proxy to the Designated Representative contains voting instructions even only on some of the proposed resolutions on the agenda and that, in this case, the vote will be exercised only for the proposals in relation to which they are you have given voting instructions and that you have requested the communication from the depositary intermediary for participation in the Shareholders' Meeting as indicated above;

that there are no causes of incompatibility or suspension of the exercise of the right to vote. AUTHORIZES Monte Titoli and the Company to the processing of their personal data for the purposes, under the conditions and terms indicated in the following paragraphs. E (Place and Date) * (Signature) * MONTE TITOLI S.p.A. 2

REPLY S.p.A. PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 VOTING INSTRUCTIONS (Part 2 of 2) intended for the Designated Representative only - Tick the relevant boxes The undersigned signatory of the proxy (Personal details)(3) __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ (indicate the holder of the right to vote only if different - name and surname / denomination) __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Hereby appoints Monte Titoli to vote in accordance with the voting instructions given below at Ordinary General Meeting of REPLY to be held at the Company's offices in Turin, Via Nizza 250 on 23 April 2024, at 10:00 a.m., on first call and, if necessary, on second call on 24 April 2024, same time and place, RESOLUTIONS SUBJECT TO VOTING Please note that Shareholders can make additions to the Agenda and new proposals within the legal deadlines: Shareholders are invited to check updates of this form on the Issuer's website, in accordance with the provided resolutions. 1 Financial Report 1.a Examination and Approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023; Annual management Report; Reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of Auditing Company. SECTION A In Favour Against Abstain Vote for the proposal of the Board of Tick only one box: Directors SECTION B and C Modify the instructions: If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a * confirms the instructions * revokes the instructions * In favour __________________ vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned * Against proxy signatory * Abstain 1.b Allocation of the year's result, proposal to distribute a dividend to shareholders and allocation of a profit share to directors provided with special assignments pursuant to Article 22 of the Articles of Association; related and consequent resolutions. SECTION A In Favour Against Abstain Vote for the proposal of the Board of Tick only one box: Directors SECTION B and C Modify the instructions: If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a * confirms the instructions * revokes the instructions * In favour __________________ vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned * Against proxy signatory * Abstain MONTE TITOLI S.p.A. 3

REPLY S.p.A. PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 2 Board of Directors 2.a Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors and their term of office. SECTION A Tick only one box: Proposer: _______________________ SECTION B and C If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory In Favour confirms the instructions Against Abstain Modify the instructions: * revokes the instructions * In favour __________________ * Against * Abstain 2.b Appointment of the Board of Directors. Shareholders are invited to check the lists of candidates on the Issuer's website within the legal deadlines. SECTION A List no._______ Against Abstain Indicate the number of the chosen list or against / abstained with reference to all the lists SECTION B and C Modify the instructions: If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a * confirms the instructions * revokes the instructions * In favour __________________ vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned * Against proxy signatory * Abstain 2.c Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors. SECTION A Tick only one box: Proposer: _______________________ SECTION B and C If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory In Favour confirms the instructions Against Abstain Modify the instructions: * revokes the instructions * In favour __________________ * Against * Abstain 2.d Determination of the annual remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors not provided with special assignments for each year of office. SECTION A Tick only one box: Proposer: _______________________ SECTION B and C If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory In Favour confirms the instructions Against Abstain Modify the instructions: * revokes the instructions * In favour __________________ * Against * Abstain MONTE TITOLI S.p.A. 4

REPLY S.p.A. PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 3 Board of Statutory Auditors 3.a Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors and its Chairman. Shareholders are invited to check the lists of candidates on the Issuer's website within the legal deadlines. SECTION A List no._______ Against Abstain Indicate the number of the chosen list or against / abstained with reference to all the lists SECTION B and C Modify the instructions: If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a * confirms the instructions * revokes the instructions * In favour __________________ vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned * Against proxy signatory * Abstain 3.b Determination of the remuneration for the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors for each year of office. SECTION A Tick only one box: Proposer: _______________________ SECTION B and C If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned proxy signatory In Favour confirms the instructions Against Abstain Modify the instructions: * revokes the instructions * In favour __________________ * Against * Abstain 4 Resolutions on the purchase and sale of own shares, pursuant to Articles 2357, 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code and Article 132 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, as well as Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971, subject to revocation of the resolution approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 20 April 2023, to the extent not used. SECTION A In Favour Against Abstain Vote for the proposal of the Board of Tick only one box: Directors SECTION B and C Modify the instructions: If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a * confirms the instructions * revokes the instructions * In favour __________________ vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned * Against proxy signatory * Abstain 5 Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid. 5.a Resolutions relating to the First Section pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-bis of TUF SECTION A In Favour Against Abstain Vote for the proposal of the Board of Tick only one box: Directors SECTION B and C Modify the instructions: If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a * confirms the instructions * revokes the instructions * In favour __________________ vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned * Against proxy signatory * Abstain MONTE TITOLI S.p.A. 5

REPLY S.p.A. PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 5.b Resolutions relating to the Second Section pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 6 of TUF. SECTION A In Favour Against Abstain Vote for the proposal of the Board of Tick only one box: Directors SECTION B and C Modify the instructions: If circumstances occur which are unknown at the time of issuance of the proxy or in the event of a * confirms the instructions * revokes the instructions * In favour __________________ vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting, I the undersigned * Against proxy signatory * Abstain E (Place and Date) * (Signature) * DIRECTORS' LIABILITY ACTION In case of vote on a directors' liability action pursuant to art. 2393, In Favour Against Abstain paragraph 2, of the civil code, proposed by the shareholders on the occasion of the approval of the financial statements, the undersigned appoints the Designated Representative to vote as follows: E (Place and Date) * (Signature) * MONTE TITOLI S.p.A. 6

REPLY S.p.A. PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE FILLING AND SUBMISSION The person entitled to do so must request the depositary intermediary to issue the communication for participation in the shareholders' meeting referred to the Art. 83-sexies, Legislative Decree 58/1998) Indicate the number of the securities custody account and the denomination of the depositary intermediary. The information can be obtained from the account statement provided by the intermediary. Indicate the Communication reference for the Shareholders' Meeting issued by the depositary intermediary upon request from the person entitled to vote. Specify the name and surname/denomination of the holder of voting rights (and the signatory of the Proxy Form and voting instructions, if different). Pursuant to Article 135-undecies, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, "The shares for which the proxy was granted, in full or in part, are counted for the purposes of determining that the meeting has been validly convened. In relation to proposals for which voting instructions were not given, the shareholder's shares do not count towards the calculation of the majority and the proportion of capital required for the approval of resolutions."

in case the proxy grantor is a legal person, a copy of an identification document with current validity of the interim legal representative or other person empowered with suitable powers, together with adequate documentation to state its role and powers by one or other of the following two methods: transmission of an electronically reproduced copy (PDF) to the certified email address RD@pec.euronext.com (subject line "Proxy for REPLY 2024 Shareholders' Meeting") from one's own certified email address (or, failing that, from one's own ordinary email address, in which case the proxy with voting instructions must be signed with a qualified or digital electronic signature); transmission of the original, by courier or registered mail with return receipt, to the following address: RegisterServices Area of Monte Titoli S.p.A., Piazza degli Affari n. 6, 20123 Milano (Ref.

"Proxy for REPLY 2024 Shareholders' Meeting"), sending a copy reproduced electronically (PDF ) in advance by ordinary e-mail to RD@pec.euronext.com (subject line: "Proxy for REPLY 2024 Shareholders' Meeting") N.B. For any additional clarification regarding the issue of proxies (and in particular regarding how to complete and send the proxy form and voting instructions), authorized to participate in the general meeting can contact Monte Titoli S.p.A. by email to the following address RegisterServices@euronext.comor by phone at (+39) 02.33635810 during open office hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (UTC+1). MONTE TITOLI S.p.A. 7

REPLY S.p.A. PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 Monte Titoli's privacy policy is available at the link: Corporate Data and Legal Info | euronext.com REPLY's privacy policy: Pursuant to Articles 13 and 14 of the EU Regulation No. 679/2016 on the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data (hereinafter, "GDPR"), Reply S.p.A. (hereinafter, "Reply") provides you with this Privacy Notice on the processing of personal data. 1. Purposes and legal basis Your data will be stored and processed exclusively for the following purposes: i) managing your participation to the Reply Shareholders' Meeting; ii) complying with specific obligations provided for by law or other binding rules, as well as with provisions issued by competent Authorities or Supervisory and Control Bodies. The legal basis for such purposes is the compliance with the law. The provision of data is compulsory for the achievement of the purposes listed above; therefore, failure to provide such data, in part or inexactly, may result in the objective impossibility of participating in the Meeting. 2. Processing methods and retention time Your data will be processed using paper, computer or telematics tools and it will be subject to adequate security measures to protect your confidentiality. Your data will be kept for a period of time not exceeding that necessary to achieve the purposes for which they are processed, taking into account the existence of specific regulatory obligations. 3. Communication and dissemination of data Personal data collected for the achievement of the purposes indicated at the above point 1 may be processed by Reply's employees acting as data processors/authorized persons. Furthermore, your data may be communicated to: a) external subjects such as Designated Representatives acting as autonomous Data Controllers; b) other subjects, in fulfilment of an obligation imposed by law, regulations or EU legislation, or according to provisions issued by Authorities legitimated to do so by law or by supervisory and control bodies. Your personal data will not be transferred by Reply outside the European Union. Except for the third parties mentioned above, your data will not be further disseminated. 4. Data Subjects rights You have the right at any time to request from the Data Controller the access to your personal data and, where applicable, the rectification, erasure, portability or restriction of the same or to object to their processing, as well as to lodge a complaint with the competent supervisory authority. These rights may be exercised by means of a written communication accompanied by a valid identity document of the data subject to be sent to: societario@pec.reply.it. 5. Data Controller and Data Protection Officer The Data Controller is Reply S.p.A. with registered office in Corso Francia 110, Turin. The contact details of the Data Protection Officer (DPO) are: DPO Italy: dpo.it@reply.it

DPO Germany: dpo.de@reply.de

DPO UK: dpo.uk@reply.com Last update date of the Reply Privacy Notice: March 2024 MONTE TITOLI S.p.A. 8

REPLY S.p.A. PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 Article 126-bis (Integration of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting and presentation of new proposed resolutions) Shareholders, who individually or jointly account for one fortieth of the share capital may ask, within ten days of publication of the notice calling the shareholders' meeting, or within five days in the event of calling the meeting in accordance with article 125-bis, subsection 3 or article 104, subsection 2, for the integration of the list of items on the agenda, specifying in the request, the additional items they propose or presenting proposed resolution on items already on the agenda. The requests, together with the certificate attesting ownership of the share, are presented in writing, by correspondence or electronically, in compliance with any requirements strictly necessary for the identification of the applicants indicated by the company. Those with voting rights may individually present proposed resolutions in the shareholders' meeting. For cooperative companies the amount of the capital is determined by the statutes also in derogation of article 135. Integrations to the agenda or the presentation of further proposed resolutions on items already on the agenda, in accordance with subsection 1, are disclosed in the same ways as prescribed for the publication of the notice calling the meeting, at least fifteen days prior to the date scheduled for the shareholders' meeting. Additional proposed resolutions on items already on the agenda are made available to the public in the ways pursuant to article 125-ter, subsection 1, at the same time as publishing news of the presentation. Terms are reduced to seven days in the case of shareholders' meetings called in accordance with article 104, subsection 2 or in the case of a shareholders' meeting convened in accordance with article 125-bis, subsection 3. The agenda cannot be supplemented with items on which, in accordance with the law, the shareholders' meeting resolved on proposal of the administrative body or on the basis of a project or report prepared by it, other than those specified under article 125-ter, subsection 1. Shareholders requesting integration in accordance with subsection 1 shall prepare a report giving the reason for the proposed resolutions on the new items for which it proposes discussion or the reason relating to additional proposed resolutions presented on items already on the agenda. The report is sent to the administrative body within the final terms for presentation of the request for integration. The administrative body makes the report available to the public, accompanied by any assessments, at the same time as publishing news of the integration or presentation, in the ways pursuant to article 125-ter, subsection 1. If the administrative body, or should it fail to take action, the board of auditors or supervisory board or management control committee fail to supplement the agenda with the new items or proposals presented in accordance with subsection 1, the court, having heard the members of the board of directors and internal control bodies, where their refusal to do so should prove to be unjustified, orders the integration by decree. The decree is published in the ways set out by article 125-ter, subsection 1. Article 135-decies (Conflict of interest of the representative and substitutes) Conferring proxy upon a representative in conflict of interest is permitted provided that the representative informs the shareholder in writing of the circumstances giving rise to such conflict of interest and provided specific voting instructions are provided for each resolution in which the representative is expected to vote on behalf of the shareholder. The representative shall have the onus of proof regarding disclosure to the shareholder of the circumstances giving rise to the conflict of interest. Article 1711, second subsection of the Italian Civil Code does not apply. In any event, for the purposes of this article, conflict of interest exists where the representative or substitute: has sole or joint control of the company, or is controlled or is subject to joint control by that company; is associated with the company or exercises significant influence over that company or the latter exercises significant influence over the representative; is a member of the board of directors or control body of the company or of the persons indicated in paragraphs a) and b); is an employee or auditor of the company or of the persons indicated in paragraph a); is the spouse, close relative or is related by up to four times removed of the persons indicated in paragraphs a) to c); is bound to the company or to persons indicated in paragraphs a), b), c) and e) by independent or employee relations or other relations of a financial nature that compromise independence. Replacement of the representative by a substitute in conflict of interest is permitted only if the substitute is indicated by the shareholder. In such cases, subsection 1 shall apply. Disclosure obligations and related onus of proof in any event remain with the representative. This article shall also apply in cases of share transfer by proxy. Article 135-undecies (Designated representative of a listed company) Unless the Articles of Association decree otherwise, companies with listed shares designate a party to whom the shareholders may, for each shareholders' meeting and within the end of the second trading day prior to the date scheduled for the shareholders' meeting, including for callings subsequent to the first, a proxy with voting instructions on all or some of the proposals on the agenda. The proxy shall be valid only for proposals on which voting instructions are conferred. Proxy is conferred by signing a proxy form, the content of which is governed by a Consob regulation. Conferring proxy shall be free of charge to the shareholder. The proxy and voting instructions may be cancelled within the time limit indicated in subsection 1. Shares for which full or partial proxy is conferred are calculated for the purpose of determining due constitution of the shareholders' meeting. With regard to proposals for which no voting instructions are given, the shares are not considered in calculating the majority and the percentage of capital required for the resolutions to be carried. The person designated as representative shall any interest, personal or on behalf of third parties, that he or she may have with respect to the resolution proposals on the agenda. The representative must also maintain confidentiality of the content of voting instructions received until scrutiny commences, without prejudice to the option of disclosing such information to his or her employees or collaborators, who shall also be subject to confidentiality obligations. The party appointed as representative may not be assigned proxies except in compliance with this article. By regulation pursuant to subsection 2, Consob may establish cases in which a representative failing to meet the indicated terms of Article 135- decies may express a vote other than that indicated in the voting instructions. Civil Code Art. 2393 (Directors liability action) 1. The liability action against the directors is started upon resolution of the meeting also when the company is in liquidation. The resolution concerning the directors' liability can be adopted on the occasion of the discussion of the financial statements, although not indicated in the item of the agenda, when it concerns circumstances occurred in the same financial year. The liability action can also be started upon resolution of the Supervisory Board adopted by two thirds of its members. MONTE TITOLI S.p.A. 9