Reply S p A : Retail Reply and Storm Reply Achieve AWS Retail Competency Status

4th October, 2021

Reply announced today that its companies Retail Reply and Storm Reply have achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status.

Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates Retail Reply and Storm Reply as AWS Partner Network (APN) members that deliver highly specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success. To receive the AWS Competency designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

The AWS Retail Competency Partners have demonstrated success in offering end-to-end solutions across Customer Engagement, Corporate Merchandising and Planning, Supply Chain and Distribution, Physical, Digital, and Virtual Store, Advanced Retail Data Science, Core Retail Business Applications, and Consulting Practices for Retail on AWS.

AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building the secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for retail applications - to give customers an increased confidence when making decisions.

Today's retailers want to offer consumers with more flexibility in terms of payment methods, pickup points, delivery, refunds and returns and, at the same time, they look for solutions to connect all the players involved in the order flow, from stores to accountability, from commerce to customer service. To answer these needs, Retail Reply and Storm Reply develop a micro-services application based on AWS Managed Service Java Spring Boot delivered in a Kubernetes cluster exploiting the AWS managed services. This application allows to cover the entire flow with dedicated services: order, inventory, payment and shipment.

"We are pleased to have achieved the AWS Retail Competency Status which attests the ability and skill of our teams to successfully deliver high quality and innovative projects for Retailers." said Filippo Rizzante, CTO Reply. "This recognition is in addition to the 10 AWS competencies got so far that demonstrate the commitment of the Reply Group of companies dedicated to AWS in helping customers to achieve their business goals by leveraging AWS technologies."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.