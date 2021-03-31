Reply S p A : Information Reporting to the public

31 March 2021 at 15:07

Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] would like to inform that the following documents are available to the public, on the Company's website at www.reply.com, at the Company's registered office and on eMarket Storage authorised storage system: the annual Directors' Reports including the Reply S.p.A.'s Financial Statement at 31 December 2020, the consolidated Financial Statement, the Reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors, the Reports of the Independent Auditors and the Statements as per art. 154-bis, paragraph 5 of TUF, the Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholder structure as per art. 123 bis TUF, the Remuneration Report and the consolidated disclosure of non-financial information.

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.