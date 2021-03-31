Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  Reply S.p.A.    REY   IT0005282865

REPLY S.P.A.

(REY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/31 09:13:55 am
108.7 EUR   +1.30%
09:16aREPLY S P A  : Information Reporting to the public
PU
04:28aREPLY S P A  : 2020 REPLY Annual Report EN
PU
03/15REPLY : The Board of Directors Approved the Draft Financial Statements for the Year 2020
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reply S p A : Information Reporting to the public

03/31/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31 March 2021 at 15:07

Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] would like to inform that the following documents are available to the public, on the Company's website at www.reply.com, at the Company's registered office and on eMarket Storage authorised storage system: the annual Directors' Reports including the Reply S.p.A.'s Financial Statement at 31 December 2020, the consolidated Financial Statement, the Reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors, the Reports of the Independent Auditors and the Statements as per art. 154-bis, paragraph 5 of TUF, the Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholder structure as per art. 123 bis TUF, the Remuneration Report and the consolidated disclosure of non-financial information.

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

Disclaimer

Reply S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 13:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REPLY S.P.A.
09:16aREPLY S P A  : Information Reporting to the public
PU
04:28aREPLY S P A  : 2020 REPLY Annual Report EN
PU
03/15REPLY : The Board of Directors Approved the Draft Financial Statements for the Y..
BU
03/15REPLY S P A  : The Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements fo..
PU
03/15PRESS RELEASE  : Reply SpA: The Board of Directors approved the draft financial ..
DJ
03/15REPLY SPA : The Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements for t..
EQ
03/15REPLY AND BANCA GENERALI BRING YOU T : make your trades impactful
BU
03/11REPLY S P A  : A new push for Digitalization in the Food and Beverage Industry
PU
03/11REPLY : A New Push for Digitalization in the Food and Beverage Industry
BU
02/22REPLY S P A  : “Everything-as-an-interface” is the new paradigm resu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 240 M 1 455 M 1 455 M
Net income 2020 114 M 134 M 134 M
Net cash 2020 156 M 183 M 183 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 4 014 M 4 707 M 4 710 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
EV / Sales 2021 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 8 540
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart REPLY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reply S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPLY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 110,66 €
Last Close Price 107,30 €
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario Rizzante Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tatiana Rizzante Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fausto Forti Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Secondina Giulia Ravera Independent Non-Executive Director
Francesco Umile Chiappetta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPLY S.P.A.12.59%4 707
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-15.24%28 643
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.9.24%13 300
OTSUKA CORPORATION-7.34%8 684
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.19.41%6 788
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.11.33%4 620
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ