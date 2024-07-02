Salt Lake City, UT - July 2, 2024 - ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world's largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to welcome 25 new produce suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

Among the 25 produce suppliers that have recently joined RTN are three distinguished growers, each with a deep-rooted legacy in agriculture. The first, celebrated for its high-quality citrus fruits and juices, is a widely recognized brand known nationwide for their freshness and having nearly a century of expertise. The second, also operational for over a century, has made its mark with a diverse product line including innovative beverages, dressings and carrots, appealing to health-conscious consumers across the globe. The third, with a heritage spanning over 130 years, is renowned for its comprehensive selection of premium citrus products, consistently delivering exceptional flavor and freshness.

"Our solution stands out as the easiest in the market for meeting FSMA 204 food traceability requirements, requiring no additional hardware or software," stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. "It seamlessly adapts to any existing systems, ensuring our members address regulatory demands effortlessly and are prepared for future challenges."

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families - food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions - ReposiTrak's integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit repositrak.com.