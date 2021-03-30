Log in
REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC.

(KRMD)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

03/30/2021 | 02:55pm EDT
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021. KORU designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary portable medical devices, primarily for the ambulatory infusion market.

If you suffered a loss due to KORU Medical Systems' misconduct, click here.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a Koru Medical Systems (KRMD) Failed to Disclose its Use of Allowances to Incentivize Growth

According to the complaint, on August 4, 2020, KORU announced strong second quarter financial results. Specifically, net sales had increased 44.1% over the previous quarter and gross profit rose 41.3% compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

On November 3, 2020, the Company reported that net sales had declined for third quarter 2020 "primarily attributable to lower clinical trial activity and allowances associated with U.S. sales." Notwithstanding, the Company affirmed its confidence "in the strength of our core business, which is predominately comprised of recurring revenues and excludes clinical trials." On a conference call on November 4, the Company reiterated that the decline in sales was due to "less U.S. clinical trial sales, higher allowances for gross rebates for certain customers, and payment discount and distribution fees." To explain why the allowance came into this quarter, the Company acknowledged that customers trying to meet the thresholds began accruing in Q3 2020.

On January 25, 2021, KORU announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2020, expecting revenue of approximately $24 million. The Company attributed the results to, among other things, "[s]lower growth in net revenue as a result of strengthening our contractual position with large customers." In the press release, the Company also announced that its CEO resigned, effective immediately. On this news, KORU's stock price fell $0,80 per share, or 15.5%, to close at $4.33 per share on January 26, 2021.

On March 23, 2021, KORU announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, reporting that net sales had been impacted by "growth rebates to secure [the Company's] contractual position with several large customers in 2020" and "payment discounts and distribution fees at our largest distributor."

If you purchased shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021, you have until May 25, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
