Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Repro Med Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRMD   US7599101026

REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC.

(KRMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (KRMD)

05/24/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming May 25, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (“KORU” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRMD) securities between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 3, 2020, after the market closed, KORU announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, reporting that net sales declined sequentially to $6.1 million. During the conference call the next day, the Company attributed the lower sales to, among other things, “higher allowances for gross rebates for certain customers” and “payment discounts and distribution fees.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.97, or 32%, to close at $4.16 per share on November 4, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on January 25, 2021, after the market closed, KORU announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2020, expecting revenue of approximately $24.0 million, an increase of 3.4% over the prior year. The Company attributed the results to, among other things, “[s]lower growth in net revenue as a result of strengthening our contractual position with large customers.” In the press release, KORU also announced that its CEO, Donald Pettigrew, resigned, effective immediately.

On this news, KORU’s stock price fell $0.80, or 15.5%, to close at $4.33 per share on January 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) starting in January 2020, KORU ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company’s net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired KORU securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 25, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC.
11:31aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
BU
05/20REPRO MED  : Last Few Days to Actively Participate Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD..
BU
05/19REPRO MED SYSTEMS INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/19REPRO MED  : 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Presentation
PU
05/18SHAREHODLER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
05/14REPRO MED  : KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 2021 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS..
PU
05/12REPRO MED  : Part i - item 2. management's discussion and analysis of financial ..
AQ
05/12REPRO MED SYSTEMS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
05/12REPRO MED  : Earnings Flash (KRMD) KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS Reports Q1 EPS $0.00, vs..
MT
05/12REPRO MED  : Earnings Flash (KRMD) KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS Posts Q1 Revenue $5.4M, ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,41 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -56,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 192 M 192 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Repro Med Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,17 $
Last Close Price 4,31 $
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Linda M. Tharby President & Chief Executive Officer
Karen A. Fisher Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
R. John Fletcher Chairman
Brian Schiller Vice President-Medical Affairs
Manuel Marques Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC.-31.40%192
ABBOTT LABORATORIES6.98%208 119
MEDTRONIC PLC8.66%171 596
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.29%71 099
HOYA CORPORATION1.82%49 306
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.10.74%46 829