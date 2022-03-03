Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ReproCELL Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4978   JP3974770004

REPROCELL INCORPORATED

(4978)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReproCELL Incorporated : Predicting Psoriasis Drug Efficacy in Human Skin

03/03/2022 | 07:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Testing your dermatological treatments in human skin can accelerate lead optimization. But how are models using human tissue established?

How to predict drug efficacy in human skin

In this infographic, we demonstrate how scientists at REPROCELL helped one Pharma company accelerate the optimization of their lead Psoriasis compound . By using human fresh skin, researchers were able to determine the optimal concentration of the treatment and confirm whether it reduced inflammation. Read on to discover the aims and methodology behind this study.

[Link]

How to predict therapeutic dose

In this infographic, we summarize the aims, methods, and findings of a study using human fresh tissue. Through the initial pilot study, scientists at REPROCELL were able to estimate the optimal concentration of the compound for use in Phase 2; which included healthy and diseased skin biopsies from Psoriasis donors. Download REPROCELL's (Biopta) skin explant brochure to find out more about ex vivoskin disease models.

Editors note: This blog was first published in September 2020 and has since been updated for accuracy and clarity.

Disclaimer

ReproCELL Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 12:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REPROCELL INCORPORATED
07:21aREPROCELL INCORPORATED : Predicting Psoriasis Drug Efficacy in Human Skin
PU
05:40aREPROCELL INCORPORATED : How SynFire® Technology can benefit your research
PU
02/28REPROCELL INCORPORATED : Inserts or plates for your 3D cell culture?
PU
02/15REPROCELL INCORPORATED : How to improve your 3D Cell Culture using Small-scale Perfusion S..
PU
02/09REPROCELL INCORPORATED : Biotechgate Digital Partnering 2022 7 - 11 February 2022 • V..
PU
02/07REPROCELL INCORPORATED : Enhance your epithelial barriers assay using Alvetex
PU
01/21REPROCELL INCORPORATED : spotlights the power of smarter biospecimens in new global public..
PU
2021REPROCELL INCORPORATED : Everything you need to know about the REPROCELL iPSC Biobank
PU
2021REPROCELL INCORPORATED : How we established an in vitro Parkinson's Disease model
PU
2021Hoth Therapeutics Extends Partnership Agreement with REPROCELL
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 030 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net income 2022 -430 M -3,72 M -3,72 M
Net cash 2022 9 291 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -45,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 069 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart REPROCELL INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
ReproCELL Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPROCELL INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 221,00 JPY
Average target price 520,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chikafumi Yokoyama Director
Shigetomo Akano CFO & Senior Manager-Business Administration
Daisuke Usui Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yoshiyuki Yamakawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPROCELL INCORPORATED-6.36%156
CSL LIMITED-10.31%91 349
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-14.95%42 166
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-28.63%35 625
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.0.06%31 557