ReproCELL Incorporated : Predicting Psoriasis Drug Efficacy in Human Skin

Testing your dermatological treatments in human skin can accelerate lead optimization. But how are models using human tissue established?

How to predict drug efficacy in human skin

In this infographic, we demonstrate how scientists at REPROCELL helped one Pharma company accelerate the optimization of their lead Psoriasis compound . By using human fresh skin, researchers were able to determine the optimal concentration of the treatment and confirm whether it reduced inflammation. Read on to discover the aims and methodology behind this study.

How to predict therapeutic dose

In this infographic, we summarize the aims, methods, and findings of a study using human fresh tissue. Through the initial pilot study, scientists at REPROCELL were able to estimate the optimal concentration of the compound for use in Phase 2; which included healthy and diseased skin biopsies from Psoriasis donors. Download REPROCELL's (Biopta) skin explant brochure to find out more about ex vivoskin disease models.

Editors note: This blog was first published in September 2020 and has since been updated for accuracy and clarity.