Antonio Brufau: "Industry and the application of all technologies hold the keys to protecting employment and stopping climate change"

At Repsol's Annual General Meeting (AGM), held today in Madrid, company chairman Antonio Brufau emphasized the need for the best possible combination of public policy and private initiative to get society back on the path to prosperity as quickly as possible. Brufau also argued for industry and the full application of all technologies as essential elements in tackling the global challenges of climate change and the COVID-19 crisis, and he highlighted the need to take decisive action, involving a wide array of players and solutions.

Antonio Brufau began his address by stressing the difficult challenge now facing society at 'a pivotal crossroad.' He pointed out that recovery in Spain and Europe requires a formula 'that must focus on many areas, including the quality of government, politics, and public service.' Brufau went on to affirm Repsol's commitment to overcoming these challenges, and he held up two elements as essential to this: industry and the commitment to technological neutrality.

Industry 'creates stable, high-quality jobs, with the additional benefit of creating wealth in the geographical area where it is based. If industry had accounted for a higher share of Spanish GDP, we would have weathered the crisis much better,' he said. The Repsol chairman also reasoned that 'we must emerge from this crisis with more industry and more, not less, quality employment instead of more job insecurity. Therefore, we must take full advantage of the opportunities offered through Europe's Next Generation funds, directed at projects that are viable and with guaranteed implementation.

On this last point, Brufau announced that Repsol is responding to the Spanish government's calls for expressions of interest with a portfolio of 30 projects, amounting to a total investment of €5.959 billion and 'combining technology, decarbonization, and the circular economy with job creation and geographical balance.' This portfolio includes proposals for eight renewable hydrogen projects, nine focused on the circular economy, four on renewable power generation and storage, eight distributed energy and electric mobility projects, and one digital transformation of infrastructure.

In Antonio Brufau's words, industry also has a key role to play in achieving a future with lower emissions, making it 'vital that Europe and Spain create a balanced framework to achieve decarbonization with everyone's participation. However, for this to happen, we must believe in and commit to European industry as a generator of wealth for all.'

Brufau also spoke of technology, one of the main levers included in the company's 2021-2025 Strategic Plan. He voiced the need for governments to allow 'turning to more efficient solutions based on the principle of technological neutrality,' taking into account technologies that are 'more appropriate and more efficient in terms of cost for emissions reduction.'

The Repsol chairman stressed that Article 12 of the Spanish government's climate change bill, proposing a ban on all vehicles with even the slightest emissions and presently being debated in Parliament, is going against the principles of technological neutrality. It is, therefore, detrimental to industry, the circular economy, and 'the ambition in Europe of achieving, through long-term policymaking, a low-carbon refining industry with world-class standards and best practices.'

Antonio Brufau stated that electrification and renewables will be major players in the future, 'and we will be there with 15 GW of installed capacity in 2030.' However, biofuels, synthetic fuels, hydrogen, and CO 2 capture and storage will also be essential, as the leading international institutions have forecast. These organizations maintain that liquid fuels are needed to decarbonize sectors where electrification is not possible, and, therefore, 'Repsol fully assumes the need to evolve towards fuels whose life cycle has net zero CO 2 emissions.' 'This gives purpose to the transformation of our industrial complexes, turning them into circular economy hubs that will continue creating high-quality jobs while achieving geographical balance,' he added.

With the goal of advancing in the most efficient way towards a secure and decarbonized energy supply without diminishing the level of comfort and well-being currently enjoyed by society, Brufau pointed to the need to find 'a means of achieving this same goal of a carbon-neutral future for vehicles and fuels in Spain and Europe without relocating technology and investment.' 'It's been established that liquid and liquefied fuels will remain the best solution in mobility for decades to come. Hydrocarbons and activity in exploration and production, refining, and petrochemicals, under the rigorous premises of decarbonization, will remain part of the solution to providing the levels of prosperity that the global society demands,' he said. Additionally, Antonio Brufau reminded shareholders that the mobility sector in Spain contributes more than €11 billion every year through the Hydrocarbons Tax, equivalent to €200 per ton of CO 2 emitted.

The commitment to European industry as 'a generator of wealth for all' was another point touched upon in Antonio Brufau's address. He also described Spain's National Fund for the Sustainability of the Electrical Power System as undermined by 'regulatory bias'. In addition to harming consumers, 'it poses a significant and arbitrary obstacle for the competitiveness and the future of industry.'

Brufau wrapped up his address by reaffirming Repsol's goal of becoming a net zero emissions company by 2050. 'This commitment to our shareholders, employees, and customers, to the citizens and the society that we are part, is none other than to continue going forward with our strategic project for an orderly energy transition in which hydrocarbons, the circular economy, renewable energy, and hydrogen each play their role and offer their opportunities.'