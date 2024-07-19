EDF Renewables: exclusive cooperation with Repsol

Repsol and EDF Renewables have signed an exclusive cooperation agreement for offshore wind power in Spain and Portugal.



This collaboration underlines Repsol's commitment to multi-energy growth and its knowledge of the Spanish and Portuguese markets, as well as EDF Renewables' expertise and experience in both fixed and floating offshore wind power', says the group.



To develop its portfolio of renewable projects, the company has set itself an investment framework of between 3 and 4 billion euros net up to 2027. Repsol plans to have 9,000 to 10,000 MW installed by 2027, with 50% in the Iberian Peninsula and 30% in the United States.



Béatrice Buffon, Executive Vice President of the EDF Group in charge of the International Division and President and CEO of EDF Renewables, said: 'Repsol and EDF Renewables will combine their respective expertise to cooperate in future offshore wind tenders in Spain and Portugal, an important step in our development in Europe'.



