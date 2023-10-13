(Alliance News) - Edison Rsp Spa announced Friday that, following the Algerian authorities' approval of the agreements signed on May 4 and June 29, 2022, the sale of the 11.25 percent stake it held in the Reggane Nord license in Algeria to Repsol - for 6.75 percent - and to Wintershall Dea for 4.50 percent became effective.

The Reggane Nord field produces gas that is fully sold to Sonatrach under a long-term contract.

The company informs that the previously disclosed transaction value of approximately USD100 million remains unchanged, as do all other terms and conditions.

With the finalization of this transaction, "Edison follows up on its strategic commitment focused on the energy transition and security of supply of the Italian energy markets through investments of more than EUR10 billion between 2023 and 2030," the company specified in a note.

Edison's stock closed Friday up 0.1 percent at EUR1.42 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.