Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/05 10:13:08 am
10.811 EUR   +0.85%
Investor Update November 2021

11/05/2021 | 09:48am EDT
Investor

Stepping up the Transition

Update

Driving growth and value

November 2021

1

Disclaimer

ALL RIGHTS ARE RESERVED

© REPSOL, S.A. 2021

This document contains statements that Repsol believes constitute forward-looking statements which may include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Repsol and its management, including statements with respect to trends affecting Repsol's financial condition, financial ratios, results of operations, business, strategy, geographic concentration, production volume and reserves, capital expenditures, costs savings, investments and dividend payout policies. These forward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding future economic and other conditions, such as future crude oil and other prices, refining and marketing margins and exchange rates and are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "forecasts", "believes", estimates", "notices" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other events and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes and other factors which may be beyond Repsol's control or may be difficult to predict. Within those risks are those factors described in the filings made by Repsol and its affiliates with the "Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores" in Spain and with any other supervisory authority of those markets where the securities issued by Repsol and/or its affiliates are listed.

Repsol does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

This document mentions resources which do not constitute proved reserves and will be recognized as such when they comply with the formal conditions required by the system "SPE/WPC/AAPG/SPEE/SEG/SPWLA/EAGE Petroleum Resources Management System" (SPE-PRMS) (SPE - Society of Petroleum Engineers).

In October 2015, the European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA) published its Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). The guidelines apply to regulated information published on or after 3 July 2016. The information and breakdowns relative to the APMs used in this presentation are updated quarterly on Repsol´s website.

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe securities, pursuant to the provisions of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of the 23rd of October approving the recast text of the Spanish Securities Market Law and its implementing regulations. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell, or exchange, neither a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities in any other jurisdiction.

The information contained in the document has not been verified or revised by the External Auditors of Repsol.

2

Strategic Plan 2021-2025:

Delivering a compelling investment case into the Transition

Leading the

journey

to an ambitious

destination

  • A legacy double-gearedengine providing cash-flow and solid foundations for the Transition
  • Profitable business platforms with leading advantaged positions: Iberia & Downstream
  • New operating model, catalyzing value transparency & De-carbonization
  • Leading shareholder distribution with a top quartile remuneration
  • Preserving our financial strength
  • A profitable ambition of net zero emissions and multienergy company growth (FCF growth)
  • Distinctive potential for transformation to 2030 in terms of speed, intensity and feasibility

A profitable company in the Energy Transition with strong cashflow growth & capital discipline

3

Index

  1. Repsol: New corporate model
  2. Path to 2030
  3. Strategy 2021-2025
  4. Business strategies
  5. Stepping up energy transition
  6. SP summary
  7. Delivery 1Q21

Repsol: New corporate model

01.

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 13:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
