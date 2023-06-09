LNG developer Venture Global spars with customers over cargoes

* Contract buyers left out of deliveries amid record prices
* Mechanical repairs dog 'first-of-its-kind' export plant
* Italian utility company starts arbitration proceedings
* Calcasieu Pass in start-up mode a year after first cargo
HOUSTON, June 9 (Reuters) - Venture Global LNG, which is
building three multi-billion dollar U.S. liquefied natural gas
processing plants, is sparring with two customers of its first
project over mechanical failures that have prevented commercial
deliveries a year after initial shipments began.
The dispute - over what constitutes commercial operation -
underscores the huge profits available to providers last year as
demand soared for U.S. LNG and prices nearly tripled. It also
shows newer, highly-modular plant designs have not escaped the
delays that plagued earlier LNG projects.
Italian electric utility company, Edison SpA, in
May brought an arbitration proceeding against Venture Global
over its failure to supply cargoes, Edison's spokeswoman said.
Spanish energy firm Repsol SA recently challenged the
Arlington, Virginia-based company in an appeal to the U.S.
Department of Energy (DOE) for failing to provide it with
cargoes.
Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in
Cameron Parish, Louisiana uses a modular design that stitches
together 18 liquefaction units that combined deliver up to 12
million tons of the supercooled gas. The facility is the first
of three complexes that will cost more than $20 billion and when
completed produce 70 million tons of LNG per year.
Venture Global described the complex at the time of its
first cargo shipment last year as holding "the global record for
the fastest large-scale greenfield LNG facility to ever be
built."
'PHASED COMMISSIONING'
But a year after that first cargo left the docks at the
plant, Venture Global disclosed that the plant's on-site power
supply facility required "extensive repairs" that would delay
commercial operations.
The company "remains in full compliance with all obligations
under our long-term contracts, including timing," spokeswoman
Shaylyn Hynes told Reuters. Its modular design "has required
substantial testing and a phased commissioning" or startup
period, she added.
Criticisms of its continued shipments to buyers willing to
pay high spot prices during that lengthy process represents "an
attempt to damage Venture Global's reputation and gain
commercial leverage," Hynes said.
The shipments to date have been pre-commercial, or outside
its contracted volumes because of the phased startup. Still,
Venture Global shipped at least 128 cargoes from Calcasieu Pass
in the 12 months to March, and most went to Europe at a time
when spot prices were at all-time highs.
Edison and Repsol signed purchase contracts with Venture
Global in 2017 and 2018, respectively. LNG at the time cost
between $8 and $12 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in
Europe. Last year, prices jumped to $89 per mmBtu in August from
$23 per mmBtu in February when Russia invaded Ukraine.
The Calcasieu Pass plant generated and shipped about 11
cargoes per month from March 2022 to this year that were sold as
pre-commercial supplies. That volume irked contract customers
who believe Venture Global took advantage of high spot LNG
prices at their expense.
Its customers include Edison, Repsol, Shell,
Portugal's GALP, German utility EnBW and
Polish gas company PGNiG, which was acquired last year by oil
refiner PKN Orlen..
SITUATION 'NOT TOLERABLE'
"Given that Edison assumes that there is no legal
justification for such delay and that the situation is not
tolerable any longer, Edison had no other choice than starting
in May an arbitration proceedings," a spokesperson for the
Italian utility said.
Repsol recently asked DOE to reopen its permit approvals of
Calcasieu Pass. It wants the department to evaluate "whether
Venture Global is complying now with the requirements of DOE's
orders and making accurate representations to DOE and its
staff."
In its reply to DOE, Venture Global chastised Repsol as an
"impatient" customer.
Shell, GALP and PGNiG declined to comment. Repsol's attorney
did not reply to requests for comment on the DOE appeal. EnBW's
contract specifies its first shipments would begin in 2026.
Venture Global's Hynes declined to say when the company
expects to provide commercial deliveries, or to comment on
Edison's arbitration claim. The company in an April filing with
the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said it expects
commercial operations to begin in the first quarter of 2024.
Contract customers have been aware of the lengthy startup
process and their long-term contracts reflect it, Hynes said.
Its mechanical problems involve failures in the horizontal
heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) units provided by General
Electric Co. Those units facilitate combined-cycle power
generation.
