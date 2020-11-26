Log in
REPSOL S.A.

REPSOL S.A.

(REP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

REPSOL STILL SEES OPPORTUNITY IN VENEZUELA, REDUCED EXPOSURE TO AROUND $135-140 MLN IN Q3 - CEO

11/26/2020 | 05:13am EST
© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 26 162 M 31 151 M 31 151 M
Net income 2020 -408 M -486 M -486 M
Net Debt 2020 3 341 M 3 978 M 3 978 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,92x
Yield 2020 11,4%
Capitalization 13 398 M 15 955 M 15 952 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 22 754
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart REPSOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Repsol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPSOL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,41 €
Last Close Price 8,74 €
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Brufau Niubó Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Luis Aurelio Cabra Dueñas Executive Managing Director-Technology Development
Hector González Nistal Executive Director-Technical Development, S&E
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL S.A.-37.26%15 955
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-41.52%177 501
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD30.96%168 439
BP PLC-43.27%73 881
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-22.17%72 330
NESTE OYJ85.88%52 606
