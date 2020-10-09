Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Repsol S.A.    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL S.A.

(REP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Representatives to Meet Mediator Friday Amid Norway Oil Workers Strike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 03:56am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

The organization representing oil-and-gas companies operating in Norway and union officials are set to meet with a state mediator Friday as the two sides try to end a strike that could cut Norwegian oil and gas production by 25%.

Wage talks between the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association and trade union Lederne broke down last week and led to 54 workers going on strike from midnight on Sunday, shutting down six North Sea fields.

Another 93 union members are set to strike this weekend which could force the shutdown of a further seven fields.

So far, the six fields already shut down produce 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, compared with total production of oil-and-gas on the Norwegian shelf of about 4 million barrels of oil equivalent a day.

Should the strike escalate and last beyond Oct. 14, the loss of production will total 966,000 barrels of oil equivalents, nearly a quarter of total Norwegian output.

The Lederne union wants higher pay rises than were proposed for its members this year and wants equal pay and conditions for workers who have been moved from working offshore into jobs working at control centers onshore.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP ASA 1.99% 156.6 Delayed Quote.-46.68%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 3.50% 35.53 Delayed Quote.-45.36%
EQUINOR ASA 1.49% 136.6 Delayed Quote.-23.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.32% 43.2 Delayed Quote.-36.48%
LUNDIN ENERGY AB 2.09% 192.85 Delayed Quote.-40.64%
REPSOL S.A. 1.70% 6.35 Delayed Quote.-55.19%
WTI -0.34% 41.051 Delayed Quote.-34.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about REPSOL S.A.
03:56aRepresentatives to Meet Mediator Friday Amid Norway Oil Workers Strike
DJ
02:36aNorway's striking union, oil firms to meet mediator on Friday
RE
10/08Norway oil firms, union to resume wage talks on Friday in bid to end strike
RE
10/08REPSOL S A : Implementation of the share capital reduction by means of cancellat..
PU
10/08Norway oil strike outage to hit 966,000 boed next week, industry says
RE
10/08Norwegian Oil Workers Strike Could Shut Johan Sverdrup Field
DJ
10/07Norway strike could shut giant Sverdrup oilfield on Oct 14
RE
10/07Equinor says 4 oil, gas fields to shut on Oct 10 unless strike ends
RE
10/07Equinor's Sverdrup oilfield at risk of shutdown from strike on Oct 14
RE
10/07Despite shift, energy giants fall short of U.N. climate goals- study
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29 130 M 34 295 M 34 295 M
Net income 2020 -934 M -1 100 M -1 100 M
Net Debt 2020 9 550 M 11 243 M 11 243 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,6x
Yield 2020 15,8%
Capitalization 9 568 M 11 244 M 11 265 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 22 698
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart REPSOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Repsol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPSOL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 10,08 €
Last Close Price 6,24 €
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Brufau Niubó Chairman
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Hector González Nistal Executive Director-Technical Development, S&E
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL S.A.-55.19%11 244
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD50.52%195 516
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-49.47%141 646
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-32.41%65 491
BP PLC-53.17%56 517
NESTE OYJ50.77%42 259
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group