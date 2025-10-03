Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" opinion on Repsol shares, raising its target price from €13.5 to €17.5, after raising its EPS by 7%/20% in 2025/26 to take into account improved margins.



The analyst reports that the Spanish energy group has reported refining margins well above both the historical average and its guidance, an increase that could persist for the rest of the year and into 2026 given the diesel deficit in the market.



The broker remains positive on the stock, despite the excellent stock market rally (+30% since the beginning of the year), as the stock continues to offer a very attractive valuation with a P/CF of 3x, compared with 4.2x for the sector and a total return of 11%, compared with 9%.