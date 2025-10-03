Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" opinion on Repsol shares, raising its target price from €13.5 to €17.5, after raising its EPS by 7%/20% in 2025/26 to take into account improved margins.
The analyst reports that the Spanish energy group has reported refining margins well above both the historical average and its guidance, an increase that could persist for the rest of the year and into 2026 given the diesel deficit in the market.
The broker remains positive on the stock, despite the excellent stock market rally (+30% since the beginning of the year), as the stock continues to offer a very attractive valuation with a P/CF of 3x, compared with 4.2x for the sector and a total return of 11%, compared with 9%.
Repsol S.A. is one of the largest oil and gas groups in Spain. The activity is organized into four sectors:
- refining and distribution (No. 1 in Spain): 43.3 million tons of crude oil refined in 2024 and 48.2 million tons of oil products sold (kerosene, gasoline, fuel oil, gas liquefied petroleum gas, etc.). At the end of 2024, the group operated 6 refineries located in Spain (5) and Peru and a network of 4,504 service stations located in Spain (3,270), Portugal (525), Peru (503) and Mexico (206). Repsol S.A. also sells lubricants, aviation fuels, bitumen and specialty products (7,600 Kt sold in 2024), liquefied petroleum gas (1,134 Kt sold) and petrochemicals (1.9 Mt of products sold);
- production of electricity and distribution of natural gas: 7,785 GWh of electricity generated from renewable energy and 1,900 GWh of gas sold in 2024;
- liquefaction, transportation and regasification of natural gas;
- exploration and production of oil and natural gas: 571,000 barrels of hydrocarbons produced per day in 2024.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (54.5%), Peru (7.4%), Portugal (5.6%), the United States (4.7%) and other (27.8%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.