Stock REP REPSOL S.A.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Repsol S.A.

Equities

REP

ES0173516115

Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 04:06:23 2024-02-23 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
14.6 EUR +1.21% Intraday chart for Repsol S.A. +7.40% +8.48%
09:06am REPSOL : Q4: a €10bn sweetener for shareholders! Alphavalue
06:16am News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Friday at 12 AM ET DJ
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Repsol S.A.

REPSOL : Q4: a €10bn sweetener for shareholders! Alphavalue
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Friday at 12 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Thursday at 4 PM ET DJ
Two more companies challenge Venture Global LNG's permit extension request RE
Global markets live: Anglo American, Esty, Nvidia, Rivian, Boeing... Our Logo
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Thursday at 11 AM ET DJ
EDISON JOINS OTHER VENTURE GLOBAL CUSTOMERS INCLUDING BP PLC, SH… RE
Repsol Targets EUR10 Billion in Shareholder Remuneration Over Four Years MT
Repsol: ten billion euros to be returned to shareholders CF
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Thursday at 4 AM ET DJ
Repsol, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Transcript : Repsol, S.A., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
Repsol hikes dividend after Q4 profit beats expectations RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks May Rise; Focus on PMI Data, Earnings DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Thursday at 12 AM ET DJ
Venture Global LNG customers challenge permit extension request RE
Repsol, S.A. announces an Equity Buyback for 35,000,000 shares, representing 2.87% of its issued share capital. CI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 4 PM ET DJ
Repsol, S.A. authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
GP Petroleums, Noor Trading Tie Up to Sell Repsol Products in Bangladesh MT
Repsol, S.A. acquired unknown majority stake in Muvext, Lda, Lda. CI
Britain's Centrica signs 1 million metric ton LNG deal with Spain's Repsol RE
Russia's Novatek sets up China office to market gas amid sanctions- sources RE
TotalEnergies explores US, Europe renewable portfolio stake sale- sources RE
Golden Energy Offshore Services Signs Charter Extension for Energy Swan Vessel MT

Chart Repsol S.A.

Chart Repsol S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Repsol S.A. is one of the largest oil and gas groups in Spain. The activity is organized into four sectors: - refining and distribution (No. 1 in Spain): 42.1 million tons of crude oil refined in 2022 and 25.5 million tons of oil products sold (kerosene, gasoline, fuel oil, gas liquefied petroleum gas, etc.). At the end of 2022, the group operated 6 refineries located in Spain (5) and Peru and a network of 4,651 service stations located in Spain (3,304), Peru (567), Portugal (515) and Mexico (265). Repsol S.A. also sells lubricants, aviation fuels, bitumen and specialty products (7,261 Kt sold in 2022), liquefied petroleum gas (1,207 Kt sold) and petrochemicals (2.5 Mt of products sold); - production of electricity and distribution of natural gas: 8,734 Gwh of electricity generated from renewables energy and 1,650 Gwh of gas sold in 2022; - liquefaction, transportation and regasification of natural gas; - exploration and production of oil and natural gas: 550,000 barrels of hydrocarbons produced per day in 2022. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (57.9%), Peru (7.2%), the United States (5.7%), Portugal (4.6%), and other (24.6%).
Sector
Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing
Calendar
2024-04-07 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Statement
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Repsol S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
14.42 EUR
Average target price
16.84 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+16.71%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing

1st Jan change Capi.
REPSOL S.A. Stock Repsol S.A.
+8.77% 19 923 M $
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Stock Exxon Mobil Corporation
+4.78% 416 B $
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD Stock Reliance Industries Ltd
+15.62% 227 B $
BP PLC Stock BP PLC
+0.55% 99 105 M $
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Stock China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
+9.54% 98 787 M $
PHILLIPS 66 Stock Phillips 66
+10.12% 62 728 M $
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION Stock Marathon Petroleum Corporation
+13.07% 61 732 M $
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Valero Energy Corporation
+7.52% 47 589 M $
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED Stock Imperial Oil Limited
+10.04% 32 970 M $
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED Stock Indian Oil Corporation Limited
+35.70% 29 855 M $
Other Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Repsol S.A. - BME
  4. News Repsol S.A.
  5. Repsol: Q4
+229% on MICROSOFT CORPORATION since our purchase on January 11, 2019
Replicate our performance
fermer