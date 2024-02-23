Repsol S.A. is one of the largest oil and gas groups in Spain. The activity is organized into four sectors: - refining and distribution (No. 1 in Spain): 42.1 million tons of crude oil refined in 2022 and 25.5 million tons of oil products sold (kerosene, gasoline, fuel oil, gas liquefied petroleum gas, etc.). At the end of 2022, the group operated 6 refineries located in Spain (5) and Peru and a network of 4,651 service stations located in Spain (3,304), Peru (567), Portugal (515) and Mexico (265). Repsol S.A. also sells lubricants, aviation fuels, bitumen and specialty products (7,261 Kt sold in 2022), liquefied petroleum gas (1,207 Kt sold) and petrochemicals (2.5 Mt of products sold); - production of electricity and distribution of natural gas: 8,734 Gwh of electricity generated from renewables energy and 1,650 Gwh of gas sold in 2022; - liquefaction, transportation and regasification of natural gas; - exploration and production of oil and natural gas: 550,000 barrels of hydrocarbons produced per day in 2022. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (57.9%), Peru (7.2%), the United States (5.7%), Portugal (4.6%), and other (24.6%).