Repsol S A : 2021 Annual Corporate Governance Report

Annual Corporate Governance Report 2021 | Repsol, S.A.

Dear shareholders,

Our good governance practises aim to ensure that both the company's management model and that the decisions of the Board and its Committees are geared toward preserving the long-term interest of our stakeholders and ensuring the Group's sustainability. Our corporate governance system is constantly being reviewed and improved, incorporating the main recommendations of international markets and the latest trends in the field, as well as legislative developments that regulate the regulatory framework in this area. Therefore, to promote our shareholders' engagement in the Repsol General Meeting, the company has adapted its Articles of Association and its General Meeting Regulations to include the possibility of attending and participating remotely.

As regards the Board, the new Board Remuneration Policy for 2021 to 2023 was submitted to the General Meeting held in March 2021 for approval by Repsol's shareholders, in line with the recommendations established in the Spanish Code of Good Governance for Companies Listed in Spain [Código de Buen Gobierno de las Sociedades Cotizadas en España], after its revision

in June 2020, and with the interests of its shareholders. Thus, the new Remuneration Policy, which was approved by 97.56% of the shareholders participating in the General Shareholders' Meeting, includes measures to ensure that it addresses the company's long-term performance and responds to the maximum transparency policy to which the Company is committed.

Likewise, with regard to the Board of Directors' composition, the appointments of Ms. Aurora Catá Sala and Mr. Emiliano López Achurra have promoted the plurality and diversity of opinions and competencies, while reinforcing the management body with highly qualified profiles that provide valuable knowledge and experience for the exercise of its functions.

In addition, throughout 2021, the Board of Directors and its Committees continued to work on overseeing the most important issues for the company and on taking decisions on relevant issues, such as monitoring the Strategic Plan commitments and the energy transition action plans, including increasing the targets for renewable generation and emissions reduction, along with investments in low-carbon solutions to accelerate the company's transformation until 2030. As a further demonstration of Repsol's commitment to energy transition and decarbonization, the Board of Directors will submit the Company's climate strategy and objectives to a consultative vote at the 2022 General Meeting, thus strengthening its climate governance.

During this year we will continue working on the continuous improvement of our Corporate Governance system, by means of permanent and transparent dialogue and engagement with our stakeholders under our principles of efficiency, respect, anticipation and value creation, making them part of the future of Repsol.

Finally, I would like to express, on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, our deep gratitude to the company's employees for their commitment, dedication and enthusiasm, and to all of our shareholders for their trust and support.

Antonio Brufau

Chairman of the Board of Directors