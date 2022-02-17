Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Repsol S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL S.A.

(REP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/17 05:27:27 am
11.898 EUR   -0.30%
05:26aREPSOL S A : 2021 Annual Report on the Remuneration of Directors
PU
05:16aREPSOL S A : 2021 Annual Corporate Governance Report
PU
04:56aREPSOL S A : 2021 Repsol Group Annual Financial Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Repsol S A : 2021 Annual Corporate Governance Report

02/17/2022 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 0 2 1

REPSOL S.A.

Annual

Corporate

Governance

Report

Translation of a report originally issued in Spanish. In the event of a discrepancy, the Spanish language version prevails

Annual Corporate Governance Report 2021 | Repsol, S.A.

DETAILS OF ISSUER

Dated end of year 31/12/2021

TAX REGISTRATION NUMBER: A-78375725

Name: Repsol, S.A.

Registered office: C/ Méndez Álvaro, 44, Madrid

2

Annual Corporate Governance Report 2021 | Repsol, S.A.

A.

Executive Summary.................................................................................................................................................................................

4

1.

Presentation by the Chairman of the Board of Directors............................................................................................................................

4

2.

At a glance............................................................................................................................................................................................................

5

3.

The Board of Directors ......................................................................................................................................................................................

9

4.

Interaction with investors...............................................................................................................................................................................

12

B. The Repsol Corporate Governance System .............................................................................................................................................

14

1.

Regulatory Framework....................................................................................................................................................................................

14

1.1.

External Regulatory Framework....................................................................................................................................................

14

1.2.

Internal Regulatory Framework.....................................................................................................................................................

14

2.

Ownership structure of the Company .........................................................................................................................................................

16

2.1.

Ownership Structure .......................................................................................................................................................................

16

2.3.

General Shareholders Meeting......................................................................................................................................................

21

3.

Repsol's governance body..............................................................................................................................................................................

27

3.1.

Composition of the Board of Directors .......................................................................................................................................

27

3.2.

Competencies of the Board of Directors.....................................................................................................................................

42

3.3.

Activities of the Board of Directors ..............................................................................................................................................

44

3.4.

Functioning of the Board of Directors .........................................................................................................................................

46

4.

Committees of the Board of Directors ........................................................................................................................................................

49

4.1.

Delegate Committee .......................................................................................................................................................................

50

4.2.

Audit and Control Committee .......................................................................................................................................................

51

4.3.

Nomination Committee ..................................................................................................................................................................

53

4.4.

Remuneration Committee ..............................................................................................................................................................

54

4.5.

Sustainability Committee................................................................................................................................................................

56

5.

Remuneration of Directors and Senior Management ..........................................................................................................................

58

6.

Related party and intra-grouptransactions.................................................................................................................................................

59

7.

Financial reporting and audits .......................................................................................................................................................................

61

7.1.

Required financial reporting...........................................................................................................................................................

61

7.2.

Accounts audit..................................................................................................................................................................................

61

8.

Risk Control and Management Systems.................................................................................................................................................

63

8.1.

Risk Control and Management Systems ......................................................................................................................................

63

8.2.

Systems of Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR) ..................................................................................................

63

Appendix I: Analysis of compliance with the recommendations of the Good Governance Code for Listed Companies .....................

75

Annex II: Independent reasonable assurance report on the design and effectiveness of the System of Internal Control over

Financial Reporting (ICFR) as at 31 December 2021..................................................................................................................................

89

3

Annual Corporate Governance Report 2021 | Repsol, S.A.

Dear shareholders,

Our good governance practises aim to ensure that both the company's management model and that the decisions of the Board and its Committees are geared toward preserving the long-term interest of our stakeholders and ensuring the Group's sustainability. Our corporate governance system is constantly being reviewed and improved, incorporating the main recommendations of international markets and the latest trends in the field, as well as legislative developments that regulate the regulatory framework in this area. Therefore, to promote our shareholders' engagement in the Repsol General Meeting, the company has adapted its Articles of Association and its General Meeting Regulations to include the possibility of attending and participating remotely.

As regards the Board, the new Board Remuneration Policy for 2021 to 2023 was submitted to the General Meeting held in March 2021 for approval by Repsol's shareholders, in line with the recommendations established in the Spanish Code of Good Governance for Companies Listed in Spain [Código de Buen Gobierno de las Sociedades Cotizadas en España], after its revision

in June 2020, and with the interests of its shareholders. Thus, the new Remuneration Policy, which was approved by 97.56% of the shareholders participating in the General Shareholders' Meeting, includes measures to ensure that it addresses the company's long-term performance and responds to the maximum transparency policy to which the Company is committed.

Likewise, with regard to the Board of Directors' composition, the appointments of Ms. Aurora Catá Sala and Mr. Emiliano López Achurra have promoted the plurality and diversity of opinions and competencies, while reinforcing the management body with highly qualified profiles that provide valuable knowledge and experience for the exercise of its functions.

In addition, throughout 2021, the Board of Directors and its Committees continued to work on overseeing the most important issues for the company and on taking decisions on relevant issues, such as monitoring the Strategic Plan commitments and the energy transition action plans, including increasing the targets for renewable generation and emissions reduction, along with investments in low-carbon solutions to accelerate the company's transformation until 2030. As a further demonstration of Repsol's commitment to energy transition and decarbonization, the Board of Directors will submit the Company's climate strategy and objectives to a consultative vote at the 2022 General Meeting, thus strengthening its climate governance.

During this year we will continue working on the continuous improvement of our Corporate Governance system, by means of permanent and transparent dialogue and engagement with our stakeholders under our principles of efficiency, respect, anticipation and value creation, making them part of the future of Repsol.

Finally, I would like to express, on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, our deep gratitude to the company's employees for their commitment, dedication and enthusiasm, and to all of our shareholders for their trust and support.

Antonio Brufau

Chairman of the Board of Directors

4

Annual Corporate Governance Report 2021 | Repsol, S.A.

Majority of Independent Directors

86%

100%

43%

86%

86%

71%

93%

86%

36%

79%

86%

71%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 10:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REPSOL S.A.
05:26aREPSOL S A : 2021 Annual Report on the Remuneration of Directors
PU
05:16aREPSOL S A : 2021 Annual Corporate Governance Report
PU
04:56aREPSOL S A : 2021 Repsol Group Annual Financial Report
PU
04:56aREPSOL S A : Integrated management report See pdf (9,56 MB)
PU
04:56aREPSOL S A : Consolidated financial statements See pdf (959,48 KB)
PU
04:56aREPSOL S A : Consolidated annual financial report See pdf (15,06 MB)
PU
04:56aREPSOL S A : Annual Corporate Governance report See pdf (3,71 MB)
PU
04:56aREPSOL S A : Annual Report on the Remuneration of Directors See pdf (871,74 KB)
PU
04:26aREPSOL S A : Results PDF | 3,45 MB See document
PU
04:26aREPSOL S A : Press release on the results for the year 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REPSOL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 47 965 M 54 530 M 54 530 M
Net income 2021 2 426 M 2 758 M 2 758 M
Net Debt 2021 6 780 M 7 708 M 7 708 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,72x
Yield 2021 5,12%
Capitalization 17 745 M 20 174 M 20 174 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 23 727
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart REPSOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Repsol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPSOL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 11,93 €
Average target price 13,02 €
Spread / Average Target 9,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Brufau Niubó Non-Executive Chairman
Luis Aurelio Cabra Dueñas Executive Managing Director-Technology Development
Henri Philippe Reichstul Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPSOL S.A.14.35%20 174
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION28.04%332 126
CHEVRON CORPORATION14.44%258 888
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.89%204 174
BP PLC22.16%106 757
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION11.29%78 824