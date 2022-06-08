Repsol S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - Climate change
06/08/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
CLIMATE CHANGE
2021 Sustainability Plans
Contents
1 Our visión of sustainability
2 Climate Change
3 Balance
4 List of actions
5 Annexes
Countries
11
Industrial Complexes
39
3
4
5
6
10
6 More Information
57
Legal Notice
This Sustainability Plan includes a set of actions which, in whole or in part, go beyond what is required by law and are aimed to contribute to sustainable development. Participating companies of Repsol Group have the firm intention to undertake and fulfill them. However, they reserve the right to modify, postpone or cancel their implementation without incurring liability, but undertake to publicly justify these possible cases.
At Repsol, we contribute to sustainable development by seeking to satisfy the growing demand for energy, which is essential for the fulfillment of people's fundamental rights, and by creating value in both the short and long term.
We maximize our positive impact and minimize our negative impact on society and the environment throughout our value chain by acting ethically and transparently. In doing so, we seek to comply not only with the regulations in force but also with the main international standards.
Under these premises, our sustainability model incorporates ethical, environmental, and social considerations into our decision-making process, based on dialogue with stakeholders. We do this every year, creating initiatives that address the concerns of these stakeholders. This is how the Sustainability Plans - action plans that are available to the public and created on an annual basis - are born. The Global Sustainability Plan is the roadmap forming the basis for deployment of Local Plans. The plans also contain commitments in relation to the local context.
The Sustainability Plans are put together on the basis
AT REPSOL, WE CONTRIBUTE TO SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
We share society's concern about the effect that human activity is having on the climate and we are firmly committed to the aspiration of limiting the increase in the planet's global average temperature well below 2ºC with regard to pre-industrial levels.
Our challenge is to supply energy in a safe, efficient, accessible and sustainable manner, reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (SDGs).
In December 2019 Repsol publicly expressed that it would align its strategy to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050, making it the first in its sector to set this ambitious goal. Our 2021-2025 Strategic Plan sets out the roadmap for continuing to successfully advance the energy transition. With the technological advances available, we anticipate achieving between 80% and 90% net emissions reductions by that year, and we are committed to applying the best technologies to raise this figure, including CO2 capture, use and storage. Without major technological disruptions, Repsol would rely on natural carbon sinks to reach its goal of zero emissions by 2050.
Accordingly, we have joined the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) to share best practices and technology solutions, and participate in the OGCI Climate Investment Fund, to channel the committed investment of $1 billion over ten years in the development of technologies to reduce GHG emissions on a significant scale.
Below, we list the actions that show our commitment to the Climate Change.
The actions that make up in support the United Nations' Development Goals (SDG):
Climate Change issues in the Sustainability Plans help 2030 Agenda by addressing the following Sustainable