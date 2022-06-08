Repsol S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - Environment
06/08/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
ENVIRONMENT
2021 Sustainability Plans
Legal Notice
This Sustainability Plan includes a set of actions which, in whole or in part, go beyond what is required by law and are aimed to contribute to sustainable development. Participating companies of Repsol Group have the firm intention to undertake and fulfill them. However, they reserve the right to modify, postpone or cancel their implementation without incurring liability, but undertake to publicly justify these possible cases.
At Repsol, we contribute to sustainable development by seeking to satisfy the growing demand for energy, which is essential for the fulfillment of people's fundamental rights, and by creating value in both the short and long term.
We maximize our positive impact and minimize our negative impact on society and the environment throughout our value chain by acting ethically and transparently. In doing so, we seek to comply not only with the regulations in force but also with the main international standards.
Under these premises, our sustainability model incorporates ethical, environmental, and social considerations into our decision-making process, based on dialogue with stakeholders. We do this every year, creating initiatives that address the concerns of these stakeholders. This is how the Sustainability Plans - action plans that are available to the public and created on an annual basis - are born. The Global Sustainability Plan is the roadmap forming the basis for deployment of Local Plans. The plans also contain commitments in relation to the local context.
The Sustainability Plans are put together on the basis
of the six axes of Repsol's Sustainability Model.
Environment
We consume the resources needed to generate power more efficiently and with the least possible impact
AT REPSOL, WE CONTRIBUTE TO SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
In order to guarantee society sustainable growth over time, at Repsol we work prioritizing the actions necessary to minimize environmental impacts. For this, we optimize the use of the resources that we use in our industrial processes in the manufacture of our products, including water, and we minimize emissions to air and water, as well as the generation of waste, giving them a second life whenever possible.
The conservation of natural capital and biodiversity, as well as the implementation of the circular economy, are key aspects when developing our activity.
Our Safety and Environment Strategy defines the key lines of action on which the company will focus its environmental efforts by 2025: we must be able to quantify and assess the impacts and dependencies on the environment when making business decisions, focusing on the most sensitive aspects of our operations. Our goal is to maintain the social license to operate through excellent environmental management, showing that we are sustainable throughout our entire value chain, both in our projects and operations, as well as in the products and services that we make available to our customers. customers.
The different Sustainability Plans are committed to courses of action in accordance with the lines of work which Repsol operates in terms of sustainability.
Below, we list the actions that show our commitment to Environment.
The actions that make up in support the United Nations' Development Goals (SDG):
Environment issues in the Sustainability Plans help 2030 Agenda by addressing the following Sustainable