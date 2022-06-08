Repsol S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - Ethics and Transparency
ETHICS & TRANSPARENCY
2021 Sustainability Plans
Contents
1 Our visión of sustainability
2 Ethics and transparency
3 Balance
4 List of actions
5 Annexes
Countries
Industrial Complexes
6 More Information
Legal Notice
This document includes a set of actions which, in whole or in part, go beyond what is required by law and are aimed to contribute to sustainable development. Participating companies of Repsol Group have the firm intention to undertake and fulfill them. However, they reserve the right to modify, postpone or cancel their implementation without incurring liability, but undertake to publicly justify these possible cases.
At Repsol, we contribute to sustainable development by seeking to satisfy the growing demand for energy, which is essential for the fulfillment of people's fundamental rights, and by creating value in both the short and long term.
We maximize our positive impact and minimize our negative impact on society and the environment throughout our value chain by acting ethically and transparently. In doing so, we seek to comply not only with the regulations in force but also with the main international standards.
Under these premises, our sustainability model incorporates ethical, environmental, and social considerations into our decision-making process, based on dialogue with stakeholders. We do this every year, creating initiatives that address the concerns of these stakeholders. This is how the Sustainability Plans - action plans that are available to the public and created on an annual basis - are born. The Global Sustainability Plan is the roadmap forming the basis for deployment of Local Plans. The plans also contain commitments in relation to the local context.
The Sustainability Plans are put together on the basis
AT REPSOL, WE CONTRIBUTE TO SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
We act with integrity in all countries in which we are present. Our ethical conduct involves strict compliance with both the letter and the spirit of the law.
On this axis, we establish the set of actions that ensure the company promotes and encourages a culture of integrity and responsibility for all Repsol employees, as well as our suppliers, contractors, and business partners.
We also define transparency and accountability as differential elements in the Repsol sustainability model. To be credible, it must be consistently transparent. We want to be publicly recognized as an honest and transparent company in tax-related matters. Thus, we are engaged in EITI (Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative) with the aim of strength our cooperative relationships with the administrations.
In the different Sustainability Plans, we have committed to actions that will help the company overcome the challenges we have set for ourselves in this area, while responding to the main expectations of our stakeholders
Below, we list the actions that show our commitment to Ethics & transparency.
The actions that make up in Ethics and transparency issues in the Sustainability Plans help support the United Nations' 2030 Agenda by addressing the following Sustainable Development Goals (SDG):