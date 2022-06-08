Repsol S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - People

This document includes a set of actions which, in whole or in part, go beyond what is required by law and are aimed to contribute to sustainable development. Participating companies of Repsol Group have the firm intention to undertake and fulfill them. However, they reserve the right to modify, postpone or cancel their implementation without incurring liability, but undertake to publicly justify these possible cases.
At Repsol, we contribute to sustainable development by seeking to satisfy the growing demand for energy, which is essential for the fulfillment of people's fundamental rights, and by creating value in both the short and long term.
We maximize our positive impact and minimize our negative impact on society and the environment throughout our value chain by acting ethically and transparently. In doing so, we seek to comply not only with the regulations in force but also with the main international standards.
Under these premises, our sustainability model incorporates ethical, environmental, and social considerations into our decision-making process, based on dialogue with stakeholders. We do this every year, creating initiatives that address the concerns of these stakeholders. This is how the Sustainability Plans - action plans that are available to the public and created on an annual basis - are born. The Global Sustainability Plan is the roadmap forming the basis for deployment of Local Plans. The plans also contain commitments in relation to the local context.
of the six axes of Repsol's Sustainability Model.
of the six axes of Repsol's Sustainability Model.
People
We are committed
to people and promote their development and social environment
Our employees, communities, commercial relations, and customers are a primary axis in our sustainability model.
We know that the people that make up Repsol are our main competitive advantage and the key to being a sustainable company. We are committed to equal opportunities, the integration of people with disabilities, multi-culturalism,work-life balance, health and wellness, training and development, and attracting and retaining talent.
Business operations are carried out in an increasingly demanding and informed social environment, and companies strive to establish sound relationships based on the principles of respect, cultural sensitivity, integrity, accountability, transparency, good faith, and non-discrimination with the people they interact with, particularly local communities. At Repsol, we are committed to continue respecting human rights, and this means preventing our activities from having negative consequences for local people and, if such a thing does occur, doing everything possible to repair the damage done.
Below, we list the actions that show our commitment to People.
The actions that make up in People issues in the Sustainability Plans help support the United Nations' 2030 Agenda by addressing the following Sustainable Development Goals (SDG):