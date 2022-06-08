Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Repsol S.A.
  News
  Summary
Repsol S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - People

06/08/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
PEOPLE

2021 Sustainability Plans

Contents

1 Our visión of sustainability

2 People

3 Balance

4 List of actions

5 Annexes

Countries

14

Industrial Complexes

98

3

4

5

6

13

6 More Information

118

Legal Notice

This document includes a set of actions which, in whole or in part, go beyond what is required by law and are aimed to contribute to sustainable development. Participating companies of Repsol Group have the firm intention to undertake and fulfill them. However, they reserve the right to modify, postpone or cancel their implementation without incurring liability, but undertake to publicly justify these possible cases.

© REPSOL, SA 202-20221: All rights reserved. This document is the exclusive property of REPSOL, S.A. and their total or partial reproduction is allowed only for non-commercial distribution.

2

1 Our visión of sustainability

At Repsol, we contribute to sustainable development by seeking to satisfy the growing demand for energy, which is essential for the fulfillment of people's fundamental rights, and by creating value in both the short and long term.

We maximize our positive impact and minimize our negative impact on society and the environment throughout our value chain by acting ethically and transparently. In doing so, we seek to comply not only with the regulations in force but also with the main international standards.

Under these premises, our sustainability model incorporates ethical, environmental, and social considerations into our decision-making process, based on dialogue with stakeholders. We do this every year, creating initiatives that address the concerns of these stakeholders. This is how the Sustainability Plans - action plans that are available to the public and created on an annual basis - are born. The Global Sustainability Plan is the roadmap forming the basis for deployment of Local Plans. The plans also contain commitments in relation to the local context.

The Sustainability Plans are put together on the basis

of the six axes of Repsol's Sustainability Model.

People

We are committed

to people and promote their development and social environment

Ethics and

Safe and secure

transparency

operation

Environment

Climate

change

Innovation

and technology

© Repsol, S.A. 2021-2022. All rights reserved

3

2 People

AT REPSOL, WE CONTRIBUTE TO SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Our employees, communities, commercial relations, and customers are a primary axis in our sustainability model.

We know that the people that make up Repsol are our main competitive advantage and the key to being a sustainable company. We are committed to equal opportunities, the integration of people with disabilities, multi-culturalism,work-life balance, health and wellness, training and development, and attracting and retaining talent.

Business operations are carried out in an increasingly demanding and informed social environment, and companies strive to establish sound relationships based on the principles of respect, cultural sensitivity, integrity, accountability, transparency, good faith, and non-discrimination with the people they interact with, particularly local communities. At Repsol, we are committed to continue respecting human rights, and this means preventing our activities from having negative consequences for local people and, if such a thing does occur, doing everything possible to repair the damage done.

Below, we list the actions that show our commitment to People.

The actions that make up in People issues in the Sustainability Plans help support the United Nations' 2030 Agenda by addressing the following Sustainable Development Goals (SDG):

© Repsol, S.A. 2021-2022. All rights reserved

4

3 Balance

At the end of the year, it is time to review each of the People initiatives of the Sustainability Plans. The degree to which the objectives have been fulfilled is as follows:

102Actions 85% Fulfillment

Further down, we provide the actions from the People axis.

Number of actions in People

Canada

United

Norway

8

4

Kingdom

2

United

2 Petronor

4 A Coruña

Tarragona3

States

3 Sines

Cartagena4

3

3 Puertollano

Mexico

Venezuela 11

Algeria 2

Malaysia

6

7

5 Colombia

11 Ecuador

4 Perú

Brazil

Indonesia

9 Bolivia

4

7

© Repsol, S.A. 2021-2022. All rights reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 18:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
