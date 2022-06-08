Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Repsol S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL S.A.

(REP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:43 2022-06-08 pm EDT
16.00 EUR   +0.33%
02:42pREPSOL S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - Innovation and technology
PU
02:32pREPSOL S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - Ethics and Transparency
PU
02:32pREPSOL S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - People
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Repsol S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - Safe operation

06/08/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAFE AND SECURE OPERATION

2021 Sustainability Plans

Contents

1 Our visión of sustainability

2 Safe and Secure Operation

3 Balance

4 List of actions

5 Annexes

Countries

12

Industrial Complexes

57

3

4

5

6

11

6 More Information

77

Legal Notice

This document includes a set of actions which, in whole or in part, go beyond what is required by law and are aimed to contribute to sustainable development. Participating companies of Repsol Group have the firm intention to undertake and fulfill them. However, they reserve the right to modify, postpone or cancel their implementation without incurring liability, but undertake to publicly justify these possible cases.

© REPSOL, SA 2021-2022: All rights reserved. This document is the exclusive property of REPSOL, S.A. and their total or partial reproduction is allowed only for non-commercial distribution.

2

1 Our visión of sustainability

At Repsol, we contribute to sustainable development by seeking to satisfy the growing demand for energy, which is essential for the fulfillment of people's fundamental rights, and by creating value in both the short and long term.

We maximize our positive impact and minimize our negative impact on society and the environment throughout our value chain by acting ethically and transparently. In doing so, we seek to comply not only with the regulations in force but also with the main international standards.

Under these premises, our sustainability model incorporates ethical, environmental, and social considerations into our decision-making process, based on dialogue with stakeholders. We do this every year, creating initiatives that address the concerns of these stakeholders. This is how the Sustainability Plans - action plans that are available to the public and created on an annual basis - are born. The Global Sustainability Plan is the roadmap forming the basis for deployment of Local Plans. The plans also contain commitments in relation to the local context.

The Sustainability Plans are put together on the basis

of the six axes of Repsol's Sustainability Model.

Safe and secure operation

We guarantee the safety and security of our employees, contractors, partners, and the local community

Ethics and

People

transparency

Climate

Environment

change

Innovation and technology

© Repsol, S.A. 2021-2022. All rights reserved

3

2 Safe and secure operation

At Repsol, we contribute to sustainable development

We pursue the ambition of Zero Accidents by demanding a high level of safety in our processes and facilities, with special attention to the protection of people and the environment that surrounds us, also working to raise awareness of our suppliers and contractors.

As a result of the conviction that safety is the basis for the creation of value, excellence and responsibility, our Safety and Environment Strategy for 2025 sets the key lines of action on which to focus our safety efforts: promoting the culture, transformative leadership and safety awareness. In addition, as a sign of our commitment, the safety objectives have an impact on the variable remuneration of our employees of 10%.

In the current global context, with the acceleration of the digitalization process of society, secure operation also extends to digital operations, and cybersecurity is gaining more and more importance. We have been working on cycles of improvement and adaptation our processes and information technologies for more than a decade. Also aware that it is an environment that is constantly evolving and gaining complexity, far from stabilizing the effort, we increase it in each cycle.

Below we demonstrate courses of action pointing to our commitment to safe and secure operation.

The actions that make up in Safe and Secure operation issues

in

the Sustainability Plans help support the United Nations' 2030 Agenda

by

addressing the following Sustainable Development Goals (SDG):

© Repsol, S.A. 2021-2022. All rights reserved

4

3 Balance

At the end of the year, it is time to review each of the Safe and secure operation initiatives of the Sustainability Plans. The degree to which the objectives have been fulfilled is as follows:

63Actions 87% Fulfillment

Further down, we provide the actions from the Safe and secure operation axis.

Number of actions in Safe and secure operation

Canada

Norway

2

United

2

Kingdom

8

1 Petronor

United

4 A Coruña

Tarragona2

3 Sines

Cartagena4

States

5 Puertollano

4

Venezuela

Mexico

3

3

Malaysia

Algeria

3

1 Colombia

3

2 Ecuador

5 Peru

Brazil

Indonesia

2

2 Bolivia

4

© Repsol, S.A. 2021-2022. All rights reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 18:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REPSOL S.A.
02:42pREPSOL S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - Innovation and technology
PU
02:32pREPSOL S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - Ethics and Transparency
PU
02:32pREPSOL S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - People
PU
02:32pREPSOL S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - Safe operation
PU
02:32pREPSOL S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - Environment
PU
02:32pREPSOL S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - Climate change
PU
06/07Sacyr sells 2.9% of Repsol and totally leaves its capital
AQ
06/07Repsol In Talks To Sell Part Of Upstream Business To EIG
MT
06/07Repsol Reportedly in Talks to Sell 25% of Oil and Gas Unit to EIG
CI
06/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Good news from China lift Wall Street
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REPSOL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 60 906 M 65 140 M 65 140 M
Net income 2022 4 440 M 4 749 M 4 749 M
Net Debt 2022 5 413 M 5 790 M 5 790 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,77x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 23 339 M 25 061 M 24 962 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 23 701
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart REPSOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Repsol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPSOL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 15,95 €
Average target price 16,27 €
Spread / Average Target 1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Brufau Niubó Non-Executive Chairman
Luis Aurelio Cabra Dueñas Executive Managing Director-Technology Development
Henri Philippe Reichstul Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPSOL S.A.52.84%24 962
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION68.93%435 519
CHEVRON CORPORATION53.56%354 059
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD17.09%226 845
BP PLC35.10%107 898
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.86%76 442