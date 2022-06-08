Repsol S A : 2021 Sustainability Plans - Safe operation
SAFE AND SECURE OPERATION
2021 Sustainability Plans
Contents
1 Our visión of sustainability
2 Safe and Secure Operation
3 Balance
4 List of actions
5 Annexes
Countries
Industrial Complexes
6 More Information
Legal Notice
This document includes a set of actions which, in whole or in part, go beyond what is required by law and are aimed to contribute to sustainable development. Participating companies of Repsol Group have the firm intention to undertake and fulfill them. However, they reserve the right to modify, postpone or cancel their implementation without incurring liability, but undertake to publicly justify these possible cases.
At Repsol, we contribute to sustainable development by seeking to satisfy the growing demand for energy, which is essential for the fulfillment of people's fundamental rights, and by creating value in both the short and long term.
We maximize our positive impact and minimize our negative impact on society and the environment throughout our value chain by acting ethically and transparently. In doing so, we seek to comply not only with the regulations in force but also with the main international standards.
Under these premises, our sustainability model incorporates ethical, environmental, and social considerations into our decision-making process, based on dialogue with stakeholders. We do this every year, creating initiatives that address the concerns of these stakeholders. This is how the Sustainability Plans - action plans that are available to the public and created on an annual basis - are born. The Global Sustainability Plan is the roadmap forming the basis for deployment of Local Plans. The plans also contain commitments in relation to the local context.
The Sustainability Plans are put together on the basis
of the six axes of Repsol's Sustainability Model.
Safe and secure operation
We guarantee the safety and security of our employees, contractors, partners, and the local community
At Repsol, we contribute to sustainable development
We pursue the ambition of Zero Accidents by demanding a high level of safety in our processes and facilities, with special attention to the protection of people and the environment that surrounds us, also working to raise awareness of our suppliers and contractors.
As a result of the conviction that safety is the basis for the creation of value, excellence and responsibility, our Safety and Environment Strategy for 2025 sets the key lines of action on which to focus our safety efforts: promoting the culture, transformative leadership and safety awareness. In addition, as a sign of our commitment, the safety objectives have an impact on the variable remuneration of our employees of 10%.
In the current global context, with the acceleration of the digitalization process of society, secure operation also extends to digital operations, and cybersecurity is gaining more and more importance. We have been working on cycles of improvement and adaptation our processes and information technologies for more than a decade. Also aware that it is an environment that is constantly evolving and gaining complexity, far from stabilizing the effort, we increase it in each cycle.
Below we demonstrate courses of action pointing to our commitment to safe and secure operation.
The actions that make up in Safe and Secure operation issues
the Sustainability Plans help support the United Nations' 2030 Agenda
addressing the following Sustainable Development Goals (SDG):