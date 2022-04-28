Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Repsol S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL S.A.

(REP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/28 04:33:51 am EDT
12.86 EUR   -0.43%
04:25aREPSOL S A : Alternative Performance Measures - Reconciliations Q1 2022
PU
04:16aREPSOL S A : Financial and operating data tables - XLS (154 KB)
PU
03:05aREPSOL S A : posts net income of 1.392 billion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Repsol S A : Alternative Performance Measures - Reconciliations Q1 2022

04/28/2022 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 0 2 2

REPSOL Group

Alternative Performance Measures reconciliations 1st Quarter 2022

Translation of a report originally issued in Spanish. In the event of a discrepancy, the Spanish language version prevails

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Repsol's financial information contains indicators and measures prepared in accordance with applicable financial reporting standards and regulations, as well as other measures prepared in accordance with the Group's Reporting Model, defined as Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). APMs are measures that are "adjusted" compared to those presented in accordance with IFRS-EU or with Supplementary Information on Oil and Gas Upstream Activities, and the reader should therefore consider them in addition to, but not instead of, the latter.

Repsol presents its segment performance measures including joint ventures or other companies which are jointly managed in accordance with the Group's investment percentage, considering its operational and economic indicators within the same perspective and degree of detail as those for companies consolidated under the full consolidation method. Thus, the Group considers that the nature of its businesses and the way in which results are analyzed for decision-making purposes is adequately reflected.

APMs are useful for users of financial information as they are the measures employed by Repsol's Management to evaluate its financial performance, cash flows or financial position when making operational or strategic decisions for the Group.

For more historical quarterly APM information, seewww.repsol.com.

1. Financial performance measures

Adjusted net income

First quarter

ADJUSTMENTS

Adjusted net

Reclassification

Inventory effect

Total

IFRS-EU profit/

income

of joint ventures

(1)

adjustments

loss

Special items

Million euros

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating income

1,814 ⁽¹⁾

762 ⁽¹⁾

(307)

(110)

(474)

(96)

928

442

147

236

1,961

998

Financial result

16

27

72

18

(29)

(12)

-

-

43

6

59

33

Net income of companies

accounted for using the equity

1

-

155

14

(5)

-

-

-

150

14

151

14

method - net of tax

Income before tax

1,831

789

(80)

(78)

(508)

(108)

928

442

340

256

2,171

1,045

Income tax

(771)

(323)

80

78

167

(36)

(233)

(111)

14

(69)

(757)

(392)

Consolidated net income for the

year

1,060

466

-

-

(341)

(144)

695

331

354

187

1,414

653

Net income attributed to non-

controlling interests

(4)

5

-

-

3

-

(21)

(10)

(18)

(10)

(22)

(5)

TOTAL NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARENT

1,056

471

-

-

(338)

(144)

674

321

336

177

1,392

648

COMPANY

  • (1) Net income from operations at current cost of supply (CCS).

(2)

The Inventory effect represents an adjustment to "Procurements" and "Changes in inventory of finished goods and work in progress" on the IFRS-EU income statement.

Special items

First quarter

Million euros

2022

2021

Divestments

6

6

Indemnities and workforce restructuring

(3)

(23)

Impairment of assets

(166)

10

Provisions and others

(175)

(137)

TOTAL

(338)

(144)

EBITDA

Million euros

Upstream Industrial

Commercial and Renewables Corporate and other EBITDA

Inventory effect (1)

Group Reporting

ModelFirst quarterReclassification of joint ventures and others

Inventory effect (1)

IFRS-EU (2)

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

1,685 1,432 297 (30)

927 708 242 (40)

(513) (14) (4) (1)

(306) (13) (2) 24

- 902 26 -

- 419 23 -

1,172 621

1,418 695

293 240

(31) (16)

3,384 (928) 2,456

1,837 (442) 1,395

(532)

(297)

2,852

1,540

CCS EBITDA

- (532)

- (297)

928

442

2,852

1,540

(1) (2)

Before tax.

Corresponds to "Income before tax" and "Adjustments to profit" on the consolidated statement of cash flows under IFRS-EU.

First quarter

Group Reporting Model

Million euros

Net income before tax Adjusted result:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Operating provisions

2022 2,268

Joint venture reclassification and others

2021 1,123

2022 (80)

IFRS-EU (1)

2021 (78)

2022 2,188 -

2021 1,045 -

705 410 1 3,384

643 101 (30) 1,837

(135) (89) (228)

(139) (58) (22)

570 504

321 43

Other items

(227) (52)

EBITDA

(532)

(297)

2,852

1,540

(1)

Corresponds to "Income before tax" and "Adjustments to income" on the consolidated statement of cash flows under IFRS-EU.

ROACE

NUMERATOR (Million euros) Operating income (IFRS-EU)

Reclassification of joint ventures Income tax (1)

Net income of companies accounted for using the equity method - net of tax ROACE result at weighted average cost

DENOMINATOR (Millions euros)

Total equity

Net debt

Capital employed at period-end

Q1 2022

1,961 998

307 110

(831) (455)

(4) 1,433

24,343 20,802

5,900 6,452

30,243 27,254

II. Average capital employed (2)

Q1 2021

- 653

ROACE (I/II) (3)

29,400 4.9

27,286 2.4

(1)

Does not include income tax corresponding to financial results.

(2)

Corresponds to the average balance of capital employed at the beginning and end of the year.

(3)

In the first quarter of 2022, ROACE on CCS (without taking into account the Inventory Effect) amounts to 2.5%.

2. Cash flow measures

Free cash flow and cash flow generated

First quarterAdjusted cash flow

Reclassification of joint ventures and othersIFRS-EU statement of cash flow

Million euros

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

I. Cash flows from / (used in) operating activities (cash flow from operations)

1,091

1,030

(386)

(215)

705

815

II. Cash flows from / (used in) investing activities

Free cash flow (I+II)

(722) 369

(523) 507

(89)

(475)

Cash flow generated

(220)

(188)

(466)

303 88 97

(811)

(106)

(220) 595

(686)

(91)

III. Cash flows from / (used in) financing activities and others

(1)

(918)

(559)

382

(158)

(536)

(717)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (I+II+III)

(549)

(52)

(93)

(70)

(642)

(122)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

5,906 5,357

4,578 4,526

(311) (404)

(257) (327)

5,595 4,953

4,321 4,199

(1)

Includes payments for dividends and returns on other equity instruments, interest payments, other proceeds from/ (payments for) financing activities, proceeds from / (payments for) the issue / (return) of equity instruments, proceeds from / (payments for) financial liabilities and the exchange rate fluctuations effect.

Liquidity

Million euros

Mar-2022

Dec-2021

Mar-2022

Dec-2021

Mar-2022

Dec-2021

Cash and cash equivalents

5,357

5,906

(404)

(311)

4,953

5,595

Undrawn credit lines

2,766

2,675

(11)

(12)

2,756

2,664

Deposits of immediate availability (1)

1,700

2,025

-

-

1,700

2,024

Liquidity

9,823

10,606

(415)

(323)

9,409

10,283

(1)

First quarterGroup Reporting Model

Reclassification of joint ventures and others

IFRS-EU

Repsol contracts on-demand cash deposits, which are recorded under "Other current financial assets" and which do not meet the accounting criteria for classification as cash and cash equivalents.

Operating investments

IFRS-EU (1)

Million euros

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Upstream

296

206

110

(84)

406

122

Industrial

166

74

(2)

(1)

164

73

Commercial and Renewables

102

213

(5)

20

97

233

Corporate and other

12

8

-

-

12

8

TOTAL

576

501

103

(65)

679

436

First quarter

Operating investments

Reclassification of joint ventures and others

(1)

This corresponds to "Payments on investments" on the consolidated statement of cash flows prepared under IFRS-EU, and does not include items corresponding to "Other financial assets".

3. Financial position measures

Net debt

Reclassification of

IFRS-EU

Net debt

joint ventures

balance sheet

Million euros

Mar-2022

Mar-2022

Mar-2022

Non-current assets

Non-current financial instruments (1)

614

675

1,289

Current assets

Other current financial assets

2,330

(6)

2,324

Cash and cash equivalents

5,357

(404)

4,953

Non-current liabilities

Non-current financial liabilities (2)

(10,905)

627

(10,278)

Current liabilities

Current financial liabilities (2)

(3,295)

(1,111)

(4,406)

NET DEBT (3) (4)

(5,900)

(218)

(6,118)

(1)

Amounts included under "Non-current financial assets" in the consolidated balance sheet.

(2)

Includes net non-current and current leases amounting to €3,106 and €659 million, respectively, according to the Reporting model and €2,488 and €521

million, respectively, according to the IFRS-EU balance sheet.

(3)

The reconciliations in previous period are available atwww.repsol.com.

Gross debt

Gross debt

Reclassification of joint ventures and others

IFRS - EU balance sheet

Million euros

Mar-2022

Mar-2022

Mar-2022

Current financial liabilities

(2,437)

(1,249)

(3,686)

Net mark to market valuation of current exchange rate financial derivatives

Current gross debt Non-current financial liabilities

309 (2,128)

-

309

(1,249) (3,377)

(7,733) 3 (7,730)

Mark-to-market of non-current exchange rate derivatives Non-current gross debt

(43) (7,776)

GROSS DEBT (1)

(9,904)

- 3 (1,246)

(43) (7,773)

(11,150)

(1)

The reconciliations in previous periods for this figure are available atwww.repsol.com.

Leverage ratio

Million euros

Net debt

Capital employed

Leverage

-19.5%

-23,7%

First quarter

Joint venture reclassification

IFRS - EU Balance sheet

2022

2021

(6,118)

(9,187)

30,461

29,989

-20.1%

-30,6%

2022 (218) 218

2021 (2,735) 2,735

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REPSOL S.A.
04:25aREPSOL S A : Alternative Performance Measures - Reconciliations Q1 2022
PU
04:16aREPSOL S A : Financial and operating data tables - XLS (154 KB)
PU
03:05aREPSOL S A : posts net income of 1.392 billion
PU
02:50aRepsol's profit more than doubles on high oil and gas prices
RE
02:50aREPSOL S A : Results PDF | 3.2 MB View document
PU
04/27REPSOL S A : starts producing electricity at Jicarilla 2, its first solar plant in the US
PU
04/27AMANCIO ORTEGA : Inditex founder Amancio Ortega buys 215 million pound office building in ..
RE
04/22REPSOL S A : The Repsol Foundation and ANFAC sign a strategic alliance to promote sustaina..
PU
04/22REPSOL S A : Foundation, Crédit Agricole Indosuez, and Portobello Capital present the firs..
PU
04/20Factbox - Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REPSOL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 222 M 62 417 M 62 417 M
Net income 2022 3 254 M 3 429 M 3 429 M
Net Debt 2022 5 380 M 5 670 M 5 670 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,81x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 18 891 M 19 910 M 19 910 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 23 701
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart REPSOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Repsol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPSOL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 12,91 €
Average target price 14,57 €
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Brufau Niubó Non-Executive Chairman
Luis Aurelio Cabra Dueñas Executive Managing Director-Technology Development
Henri Philippe Reichstul Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPSOL S.A.23.71%19 910
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION38.32%347 731
CHEVRON CORPORATION33.14%307 560
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD17.21%244 923
BP PLC14.49%93 111
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.96%72 875