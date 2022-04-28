Repsol S A : Alternative Performance Measures - Reconciliations Q1 2022

REPSOL Group
Alternative Performance Measures reconciliations 1st Quarter 2022
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Repsol's financial information contains indicators and measures prepared in accordance with applicable financial reporting standards and regulations, as well as other measures prepared in accordance with the Group's Reporting Model, defined as Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). APMs are measures that are "adjusted" compared to those presented in accordance with IFRS-EU or with Supplementary Information on Oil and Gas Upstream Activities, and the reader should therefore consider them in addition to, but not instead of, the latter.
Repsol presents its segment performance measures including joint ventures or other companies which are jointly managed in accordance with the Group's investment percentage, considering its operational and economic indicators within the same perspective and degree of detail as those for companies consolidated under the full consolidation method. Thus, the Group considers that the nature of its businesses and the way in which results are analyzed for decision-making purposes is adequately reflected.
APMs are useful for users of financial information as they are the measures employed by Repsol's Management to evaluate its financial performance, cash flows or financial position when making operational or strategic decisions for the Group.
1. Financial performance measures
Adjusted net income
First quarter
ADJUSTMENTS
|
Adjusted net
|
Reclassification
|
Inventory effect
|
Total
|
IFRS-EU profit/
|
income
|
of joint ventures
|
(1)
|
adjustments
|
loss
Special items
|
Million euros
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Operating income
|
1,814 ⁽¹⁾
|
762 ⁽¹⁾
|
(307)
|
(110)
|
(474)
|
(96)
|
928
|
442
|
147
|
236
|
1,961
|
998
|
Financial result
|
16
|
27
|
72
|
18
|
(29)
|
(12)
|
-
|
-
|
43
|
6
|
59
|
33
|
Net income of companies
|
accounted for using the equity
|
1
|
-
|
155
|
14
|
(5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
150
|
14
|
151
|
14
|
method - net of tax
|
Income before tax
|
1,831
|
789
|
(80)
|
(78)
|
(508)
|
(108)
|
928
|
442
|
340
|
256
|
2,171
|
1,045
|
Income tax
|
(771)
|
(323)
|
80
|
78
|
167
|
(36)
|
(233)
|
(111)
|
14
|
(69)
|
(757)
|
(392)
|
Consolidated net income for the
|
year
|
1,060
|
466
|
-
|
-
|
(341)
|
(144)
|
695
|
331
|
354
|
187
|
1,414
|
653
|
Net income attributed to non-
|
controlling interests
|
(4)
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
(21)
|
(10)
|
(18)
|
(10)
|
(22)
|
(5)
|
TOTAL NET INCOME
|
ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARENT
|
1,056
|
471
|
-
|
-
|
(338)
|
(144)
|
674
|
321
|
336
|
177
|
1,392
|
648
|
COMPANY
(2)
The Inventory effect represents an adjustment to "Procurements" and "Changes in inventory of finished goods and work in progress" on the IFRS-EU income statement.
Special items
|
First quarter
|
Million euros
|
2022
|
2021
|
Divestments
|
6
|
6
|
Indemnities and workforce restructuring
|
(3)
|
(23)
|
Impairment of assets
|
(166)
|
10
|
Provisions and others
|
(175)
|
(137)
|
TOTAL
|
(338)
|
(144)
EBITDA
Million euros
Upstream Industrial
Commercial and Renewables Corporate and other EBITDA
Inventory effect (1)
Group Reporting
ModelFirst quarterReclassification of joint ventures and others
Inventory effect (1)
IFRS-EU (2)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
1,685 1,432 297 (30)
927 708 242 (40)
(513) (14) (4) (1)
(306) (13) (2) 24
- 902 26 -
- 419 23 -
1,172 621
1,418 695
293 240
(31) (16)
3,384 (928) 2,456
1,837 (442) 1,395
(532)
(297)
2,852
1,540
CCS EBITDA
- (532)
- (297)
928
442
2,852
1,540
(1) (2)
Before tax.
Corresponds to "Income before tax" and "Adjustments to profit" on the consolidated statement of cash flows under IFRS-EU.
First quarter
Group Reporting Model
Million euros
Net income before tax Adjusted result:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Operating provisions
2022 2,268
Joint venture reclassification and others
2021 1,123
2022 (80)
IFRS-EU (1)
2021 (78)
2022 2,188 -
2021 1,045 -
705 410 1 3,384
643 101 (30) 1,837
(135) (89) (228)
(139) (58) (22)
570 504
321 43
Other items
(227) (52)
EBITDA
(532)
(297)
2,852
1,540
(1)
Corresponds to "Income before tax" and "Adjustments to income" on the consolidated statement of cash flows under IFRS-EU.
ROACE
NUMERATOR (Million euros) Operating income (IFRS-EU)
Reclassification of joint ventures Income tax (1)
Net income of companies accounted for using the equity method - net of tax ROACE result at weighted average cost
DENOMINATOR (Millions euros)
Total equity
Net debt
Capital employed at period-end
Q1 2022
1,961 998
307 110
(831) (455)
(4) 1,433
24,343 20,802
5,900 6,452
30,243 27,254
II. Average capital employed (2)
Q1 2021
- 653
ROACE (I/II) (3)
29,400 4.9
27,286 2.4
|
(1)
|
Does not include income tax corresponding to financial results.
|
(2)
|
Corresponds to the average balance of capital employed at the beginning and end of the year.
|
(3)
|
In the first quarter of 2022, ROACE on CCS (without taking into account the Inventory Effect) amounts to 2.5%.
2. Cash flow measures
Free cash flow and cash flow generated
First quarterAdjusted cash flow
Reclassification of joint ventures and othersIFRS-EU statement of cash flow
Million euros
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
I. Cash flows from / (used in) operating activities (cash flow from operations)
1,091
1,030
(386)
(215)
705
815
II. Cash flows from / (used in) investing activities
Free cash flow (I+II)
(722) 369
(523) 507
(89)
(475)
Cash flow generated
(220)
(188)
(466)
303 88 97
(811)
(106)
(220) 595
(686)
(91)
III. Cash flows from / (used in) financing activities and others
(1)
(918)
(559)
382
(158)
(536)
(717)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (I+II+III)
(549)
(52)
(93)
(70)
(642)
(122)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
5,906 5,357
4,578 4,526
(311) (404)
(257) (327)
5,595 4,953
4,321 4,199
(1)
Includes payments for dividends and returns on other equity instruments, interest payments, other proceeds from/ (payments for) financing activities, proceeds from / (payments for) the issue / (return) of equity instruments, proceeds from / (payments for) financial liabilities and the exchange rate fluctuations effect.
|
Liquidity
|
Million euros
|
Mar-2022
|
Dec-2021
|
Mar-2022
|
Dec-2021
|
Mar-2022
|
Dec-2021
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
5,357
|
5,906
|
(404)
|
(311)
|
4,953
|
5,595
|
Undrawn credit lines
|
2,766
|
2,675
|
(11)
|
(12)
|
2,756
|
2,664
|
Deposits of immediate availability (1)
|
1,700
|
2,025
|
-
|
-
|
1,700
|
2,024
|
Liquidity
|
9,823
|
10,606
|
(415)
|
(323)
|
9,409
|
10,283
(1)
First quarterGroup Reporting Model
Reclassification of joint ventures and others
IFRS-EU
Repsol contracts on-demand cash deposits, which are recorded under "Other current financial assets" and which do not meet the accounting criteria for classification as cash and cash equivalents.
|
Operating investments
|
IFRS-EU (1)
|
Million euros
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Upstream
|
296
|
206
|
110
|
(84)
|
406
|
122
|
Industrial
|
166
|
74
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
164
|
73
|
Commercial and Renewables
|
102
|
213
|
(5)
|
20
|
97
|
233
|
Corporate and other
|
12
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
8
|
TOTAL
|
576
|
501
|
103
|
(65)
|
679
|
436
First quarter
Operating investments
Reclassification of joint ventures and others
(1)
This corresponds to "Payments on investments" on the consolidated statement of cash flows prepared under IFRS-EU, and does not include items corresponding to "Other financial assets".
3. Financial position measures
Net debt
|
Reclassification of
|
IFRS-EU
|
Net debt
|
joint ventures
|
balance sheet
|
Million euros
|
Mar-2022
|
Mar-2022
|
Mar-2022
|
Non-current assets
|
Non-current financial instruments (1)
|
614
|
675
|
1,289
|
Current assets
|
Other current financial assets
|
2,330
|
(6)
|
2,324
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
5,357
|
(404)
|
4,953
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Non-current financial liabilities (2)
|
(10,905)
|
627
|
(10,278)
|
Current liabilities
|
Current financial liabilities (2)
|
(3,295)
|
(1,111)
|
(4,406)
|
NET DEBT (3) (4)
|
(5,900)
|
(218)
|
(6,118)
|
(1)
|
Amounts included under "Non-current financial assets" in the consolidated balance sheet.
|
(2)
|
Includes net non-current and current leases amounting to €3,106 and €659 million, respectively, according to the Reporting model and €2,488 and €521
|
million, respectively, according to the IFRS-EU balance sheet.
|
(3)
|
The reconciliations in previous period are available atwww.repsol.com.
Gross debt
Gross debt
Reclassification of joint ventures and others
IFRS - EU balance sheet
Million euros
Mar-2022
Mar-2022
Mar-2022
Current financial liabilities
(2,437)
(1,249)
(3,686)
Net mark to market valuation of current exchange rate financial derivatives
Current gross debt Non-current financial liabilities
309 (2,128)
-
309
(1,249) (3,377)
(7,733) 3 (7,730)
Mark-to-market of non-current exchange rate derivatives Non-current gross debt
(43) (7,776)
GROSS DEBT (1)
(9,904)
- 3 (1,246)
(43) (7,773)
(11,150)
(1)
The reconciliations in previous periods for this figure are available atwww.repsol.com.
Leverage ratio
Million euros
Net debt
Capital employed
Leverage
-23,7%
|
First quarter
|
Joint venture reclassification
|
IFRS - EU Balance sheet
|
2022
|
2021
|
(6,118)
|
(9,187)
|
30,461
|
29,989
|
-20.1%
|
-30,6%
2022 (218) 218
2021 (2,735) 2,735
