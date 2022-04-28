Repsol S A : Alternative Performance Measures - Reconciliations Q1 2022

2 0 2 2

REPSOL Group

Alternative Performance Measures reconciliations 1st Quarter 2022

Translation of a report originally issued in Spanish. In the event of a discrepancy, the Spanish language version prevails

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Repsol's financial information contains indicators and measures prepared in accordance with applicable financial reporting standards and regulations, as well as other measures prepared in accordance with the Group's Reporting Model, defined as Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). APMs are measures that are "adjusted" compared to those presented in accordance with IFRS-EU or with Supplementary Information on Oil and Gas Upstream Activities, and the reader should therefore consider them in addition to, but not instead of, the latter.

Repsol presents its segment performance measures including joint ventures or other companies which are jointly managed in accordance with the Group's investment percentage, considering its operational and economic indicators within the same perspective and degree of detail as those for companies consolidated under the full consolidation method. Thus, the Group considers that the nature of its businesses and the way in which results are analyzed for decision-making purposes is adequately reflected.

APMs are useful for users of financial information as they are the measures employed by Repsol's Management to evaluate its financial performance, cash flows or financial position when making operational or strategic decisions for the Group.

For more historical quarterly APM information, seewww.repsol.com.

1. Financial performance measures

Adjusted net income

First quarter

ADJUSTMENTS

Adjusted net Reclassification Inventory effect Total IFRS-EU profit/ income of joint ventures (1) adjustments loss Special items

Million euros 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income 1,814 ⁽¹⁾ 762 ⁽¹⁾ (307) (110) (474) (96) 928 442 147 236 1,961 998 Financial result 16 27 72 18 (29) (12) - - 43 6 59 33 Net income of companies accounted for using the equity 1 - 155 14 (5) - - - 150 14 151 14 method - net of tax Income before tax 1,831 789 (80) (78) (508) (108) 928 442 340 256 2,171 1,045 Income tax (771) (323) 80 78 167 (36) (233) (111) 14 (69) (757) (392) Consolidated net income for the year 1,060 466 - - (341) (144) 695 331 354 187 1,414 653 Net income attributed to non- controlling interests (4) 5 - - 3 - (21) (10) (18) (10) (22) (5) TOTAL NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARENT 1,056 471 - - (338) (144) 674 321 336 177 1,392 648 COMPANY

(1) Net income from operations at current cost of supply (CCS).

(2)

The Inventory effect represents an adjustment to "Procurements" and "Changes in inventory of finished goods and work in progress" on the IFRS-EU income statement.

Special items

First quarter Million euros 2022 2021 Divestments 6 6 Indemnities and workforce restructuring (3) (23) Impairment of assets (166) 10 Provisions and others (175) (137) TOTAL (338) (144)

EBITDA

Million euros

Upstream Industrial

Commercial and Renewables Corporate and other EBITDA

Inventory effect (1)

Group Reporting

ModelFirst quarterReclassification of joint ventures and others

Inventory effect (1)

IFRS-EU (2)

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

1,685 1,432 297 (30)

927 708 242 (40)

(513) (14) (4) (1)

(306) (13) (2) 24

- 902 26 -

- 419 23 -

1,172 621

1,418 695

293 240

(31) (16)

3,384 (928) 2,456

1,837 (442) 1,395

(532)

(297)

2,852

1,540

CCS EBITDA

- (532)

- (297)

928

442

2,852

1,540

(1) (2)

Before tax.

Corresponds to "Income before tax" and "Adjustments to profit" on the consolidated statement of cash flows under IFRS-EU.

First quarter

Group Reporting Model

Million euros

Net income before tax Adjusted result:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Operating provisions

2022 2,268

Joint venture reclassification and others

2021 1,123

2022 (80)

IFRS-EU (1)

2021 (78)

2022 2,188 -

2021 1,045 -

705 410 1 3,384

643 101 (30) 1,837

(135) (89) (228)

(139) (58) (22)

570 504

321 43

Other items

(227) (52)

EBITDA

(532)

(297)

2,852

1,540

(1)

Corresponds to "Income before tax" and "Adjustments to income" on the consolidated statement of cash flows under IFRS-EU.

ROACE

NUMERATOR (Million euros) Operating income (IFRS-EU)

Reclassification of joint ventures Income tax (1)

Net income of companies accounted for using the equity method - net of tax ROACE result at weighted average cost

DENOMINATOR (Millions euros)

Total equity

Net debt

Capital employed at period-end

Q1 2022

1,961 998

307 110

(831) (455)

(4) 1,433

24,343 20,802

5,900 6,452

30,243 27,254

II. Average capital employed (2)

Q1 2021

- 653

ROACE (I/II) (3)

29,400 4.9

27,286 2.4

(1) Does not include income tax corresponding to financial results. (2) Corresponds to the average balance of capital employed at the beginning and end of the year. (3) In the first quarter of 2022, ROACE on CCS (without taking into account the Inventory Effect) amounts to 2.5%.

2. Cash flow measures

Free cash flow and cash flow generated

First quarterAdjusted cash flow

Reclassification of joint ventures and othersIFRS-EU statement of cash flow

Million euros

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

I. Cash flows from / (used in) operating activities (cash flow from operations)

1,091

1,030

(386)

(215)

705

815

II. Cash flows from / (used in) investing activities

Free cash flow (I+II)

(722) 369

(523) 507

(89)

(475)

Cash flow generated

(220)

(188)

(466)

303 88 97

(811)

(106)

(220) 595

(686)

(91)

III. Cash flows from / (used in) financing activities and others

(1)

(918)

(559)

382

(158)

(536)

(717)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (I+II+III)

(549)

(52)

(93)

(70)

(642)

(122)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

5,906 5,357

4,578 4,526

(311) (404)

(257) (327)

5,595 4,953

4,321 4,199

(1)

Includes payments for dividends and returns on other equity instruments, interest payments, other proceeds from/ (payments for) financing activities, proceeds from / (payments for) the issue / (return) of equity instruments, proceeds from / (payments for) financial liabilities and the exchange rate fluctuations effect.

Liquidity Million euros Mar-2022 Dec-2021 Mar-2022 Dec-2021 Mar-2022 Dec-2021 Cash and cash equivalents 5,357 5,906 (404) (311) 4,953 5,595 Undrawn credit lines 2,766 2,675 (11) (12) 2,756 2,664 Deposits of immediate availability (1) 1,700 2,025 - - 1,700 2,024 Liquidity 9,823 10,606 (415) (323) 9,409 10,283 (1)

First quarterGroup Reporting Model

Reclassification of joint ventures and others

IFRS-EU

Repsol contracts on-demand cash deposits, which are recorded under "Other current financial assets" and which do not meet the accounting criteria for classification as cash and cash equivalents.

Operating investments IFRS-EU (1) Million euros 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Upstream 296 206 110 (84) 406 122 Industrial 166 74 (2) (1) 164 73 Commercial and Renewables 102 213 (5) 20 97 233 Corporate and other 12 8 - - 12 8 TOTAL 576 501 103 (65) 679 436 First quarter

Operating investments

Reclassification of joint ventures and others

(1)

This corresponds to "Payments on investments" on the consolidated statement of cash flows prepared under IFRS-EU, and does not include items corresponding to "Other financial assets".

3. Financial position measures

Net debt

Reclassification of IFRS-EU Net debt joint ventures balance sheet Million euros Mar-2022 Mar-2022 Mar-2022 Non-current assets Non-current financial instruments (1) 614 675 1,289 Current assets Other current financial assets 2,330 (6) 2,324 Cash and cash equivalents 5,357 (404) 4,953 Non-current liabilities Non-current financial liabilities (2) (10,905) 627 (10,278) Current liabilities Current financial liabilities (2) (3,295) (1,111) (4,406) NET DEBT (3) (4) (5,900) (218) (6,118)

(1) Amounts included under "Non-current financial assets" in the consolidated balance sheet. (2) Includes net non-current and current leases amounting to €3,106 and €659 million, respectively, according to the Reporting model and €2,488 and €521 million, respectively, according to the IFRS-EU balance sheet. (3) The reconciliations in previous period are available atwww.repsol.com.

Gross debt

Gross debt

Reclassification of joint ventures and others

IFRS - EU balance sheet

Million euros

Mar-2022

Mar-2022

Mar-2022

Current financial liabilities

(2,437)

(1,249)

(3,686)

Net mark to market valuation of current exchange rate financial derivatives

Current gross debt Non-current financial liabilities

309 (2,128)

-

309

(1,249) (3,377)

(7,733) 3 (7,730)

Mark-to-market of non-current exchange rate derivatives Non-current gross debt

(43) (7,776)

GROSS DEBT (1)

(9,904)

- 3 (1,246)

(43) (7,773)

(11,150)

(1)

The reconciliations in previous periods for this figure are available atwww.repsol.com.

Leverage ratio

Million euros

Net debt

Capital employed

Leverage

-19.5%

-23,7%

First quarter Joint venture reclassification IFRS - EU Balance sheet 2022 2021 (6,118) (9,187) 30,461 29,989 -20.1% -30,6% 2022 (218) 218

2021 (2,735) 2,735