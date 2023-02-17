Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Repsol S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL S.A.

(REP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:34:18 2023-02-17 pm EST
15.06 EUR   -2.22%
01:16pRepsol S A : Annual Corporate Governance Report
PU
12:30pSpain's High Court rejects suspension of windfall tax requested by Repsol
RE
05:14aNatWest ROTE Upside May Not Be Sustained Given -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Repsol S A : Annual Corporate Governance Report

02/17/2023 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

202 2

REPSOL S.A.

Annual Corporate

Governance

Report

Translation of a report originally issued in Spanish. In the event of a discrepancy, the Spanish language version prevails

DETAILS OF ISSUER

Dated end of year: 31/12/2022

Tax Registration Numer: A-78375725

Name: Repsol, S.A.

Registered office: C/Méndez Álvaro, 44, Madrid

Index

A. Executive Summary

4

1.

Presentation by the Chairman of the

4

Board of Directors

2.

At a glance

5

3.

The Board of Directors

9

4.

Interaction with investors

12

B. The Repsol Corporate

14

Governance System

1.

Regulatory Framework

14

1.1

External Regulatory Framework

1.2

Internal Regulatory Framework

2. Ownership structure of the Company 16

  1. Ownership Structure
  2. General Shareholders Meeting

3.

Repsol's governance body

26

  1. Composition of the Board of Directors
  2. Competencies of the Board of Directors
  3. Activities of the Board of Directors
  4. Functioning of the Board of Directors

4. Committees of the Board of Directors 47

  1. Delegate Committee
  2. Audit and Control Committee
  3. Nomination Committee
  4. Compensation Committee
  5. Sustainability Committee

5. Remuneration of Directors and

Senior Management

56

6. Related party and intra-group

transactions

58

7.

Financial reporting and audits

60

7.1

Required financial reporting

7.2

Accounts audit

8. Risk Control and Management

62

  1. Risk Control and Management Systems
  2. Systems of Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR)

Annex I

73

Analysis of compliance with the recommendations of the Good Governance Code for Listed Companies

Annex II

86

Independent reasonable assurance report on the design and effectiveness of the System of Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR) as of December 31, 2022

3

A. Executive Summary

B. The Repsol Corporate Governance System

1. Presentation by the Chairman of

2. At a glance

3. The Board of Directors

4. Interaction with investors

the Board of Directors

A. Executive Summary

1. Presentation by the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dear Shareholders,

Our good governance practices aim to ensure that both the company's management model and the decisions of the Board of Directors and its Committees are geared towards preserving the long-term interests of our stakeholders and ensuring the Group's sustainability. Our corporate governance system is constantly being reviewed and improved, incorporating the main recommendations of international markets and the latest trends, as well as regulatory developments in this area. In this regard, Repsol maintains an active dialogue on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters with institutional investors, proxy advisors and other stakeholders in order to learn first-hand their opinion and position on these matters and also to explain the company's practices.

In 2022, as part of this dialogue with our shareholders, Repsol submitted its Energy Transition Strategy to the

advisory vote of the General Shareholders' Meeting, being one of the first companies to do so. This strategy was widely supported and Repsol continues to closely monitor the expectations and positioning of its shareholders with respect to this and other issues.

Likewise, with regard to the composition of the Board of Directors, the appointment of Mr. Iván Martén Uliarte has increased the plurality and diversity of opinions and competencies, while reinforcing the management body with highly qualified profiles that provide valuable knowledge and experience for the exercise of its functions.

In addition, throughout 2022, the Board of Directors and its Committees continued to work on overseeing the most important issues for the company and on taking decisions on relevant matters, such as monitoring the commitments of the Strategic Plan and the action plans for energy transition or the impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the actions carried out in this regard.

During this year, we will continue working on the continuous improvement of our Corporate Governance system, by means of ongoing dialogue and engagement with our stakeholders under our principles of efficiency, respect, anticipation and value creation, making them participants in Repsol's future.

Finally, on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to express our deep gratitude to the company's employees for their commitment, dedication and enthusiasm, and to all of our shareholders for their trust and support.

Antonio Brufau Niubó

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Translation of a report originally issued in Spanish. In the event of a

4

Annual Corporate Governance Report 2022

discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.

A. Executive Summary

B. The Repsol Corporate Governance System

1. Presentation by the Chairman of the

2. At a glance

3. The Board of Directors

4. Interaction with investors

Board of Directors

2. At a glance

Board of Directors

33.3%

100%

Women on the Board

Attendance by the

members of the Board

Majority of Independent Directors

66.7%

Board of Directors´ skills

Top Management

87%

Energy sector

knowledge

87%

International

experience

93%

Financing and

accounting

80%

Risk

management

100%

Strategy

87%

Institutional

experience and

87%

Public Sector

Legal and

corporate

80%

governance

Technology

47%

University and

investigation

73%

Commercial /

Retail

33%

Sustainability

73%

Years of service of Directors1

More than 7 years

4-7 years 0-3 years

20%

33%

40%

  • The seniority analysis includes only external directors, including the Chairman (14 directors).

Translation of a report originally issued in Spanish. In the event of a

5

Annual Corporate Governance Report 2022

discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 18:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about REPSOL S.A.
01:16pRepsol S A : Annual Corporate Governance Report
PU
12:30pSpain's High Court rejects suspension of windfall tax requested by Repsol
RE
05:14aNatWest ROTE Upside May Not Be Sustained Given -2-
DJ
05:14aNatWest ROTE Upside May Not Be Sustained Given Wider Scrutiny on Profits
DJ
02/16Repsol, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/16Repsol, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/16World Press Review: February 16
MS
02/16Repsol to File Legal Challenge Against Spain's Windfall Tax
MT
02/16Repsol S A : Alternative Performance Measures - Reconciliations Q4 and FY 2022
PU
02/16Repsol S A : Information on the oil and gas exploration and production activities See
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REPSOL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 65 725 M 70 159 M 70 159 M
Net income 2022 5 709 M 6 094 M 6 094 M
Net Debt 2022 2 658 M 2 837 M 2 837 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,82x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 21 219 M 22 650 M 22 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 23 701
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart REPSOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Repsol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPSOL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 15,41 €
Average target price 17,91 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Brufau Niubó Non-Executive Chairman
Luis Aurelio Cabra Dueñas Executive Managing Director-Technology Development
Henri Philippe Reichstul Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPSOL S.A.3.74%22 650
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.23%472 410
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.60%186 527
BP PLC19.52%123 077
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.34%75 671
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.69%57 436