Repsol S A : Annual Corporate Governance Report

A. Executive Summary

1. Presentation by the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dear Shareholders,

Our good governance practices aim to ensure that both the company's management model and the decisions of the Board of Directors and its Committees are geared towards preserving the long-term interests of our stakeholders and ensuring the Group's sustainability. Our corporate governance system is constantly being reviewed and improved, incorporating the main recommendations of international markets and the latest trends, as well as regulatory developments in this area. In this regard, Repsol maintains an active dialogue on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters with institutional investors, proxy advisors and other stakeholders in order to learn first-hand their opinion and position on these matters and also to explain the company's practices.

In 2022, as part of this dialogue with our shareholders, Repsol submitted its Energy Transition Strategy to the

advisory vote of the General Shareholders' Meeting, being one of the first companies to do so. This strategy was widely supported and Repsol continues to closely monitor the expectations and positioning of its shareholders with respect to this and other issues.

Likewise, with regard to the composition of the Board of Directors, the appointment of Mr. Iván Martén Uliarte has increased the plurality and diversity of opinions and competencies, while reinforcing the management body with highly qualified profiles that provide valuable knowledge and experience for the exercise of its functions.

In addition, throughout 2022, the Board of Directors and its Committees continued to work on overseeing the most important issues for the company and on taking decisions on relevant matters, such as monitoring the commitments of the Strategic Plan and the action plans for energy transition or the impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the actions carried out in this regard.

During this year, we will continue working on the continuous improvement of our Corporate Governance system, by means of ongoing dialogue and engagement with our stakeholders under our principles of efficiency, respect, anticipation and value creation, making them participants in Repsol's future.

Finally, on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to express our deep gratitude to the company's employees for their commitment, dedication and enthusiasm, and to all of our shareholders for their trust and support.

Antonio Brufau Niubó

Chairman of the Board of Directors