REPSOL S.A.    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL S.A.

(REP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Repsol S A : Detailed presentation on the Strategic Plan 2021-2025 related to the low carbon generation business

11/26/2020 | 08:53am EST
Strategic

Stepping up the Transition

Plan

Building a fast-growth Renewable

2021-2025

Generation Business

Disclaimer

ALL RIGHTS ARE RESERVED © REPSOL, S.A. 2020

Repsol, S.A. is the exclusive owner of this document. No part of this document may be reproduced (including photocopying), stored, duplicated, copied, distributed or introduced into a retrieval system of any nature or transmitted in any form or by any means without the prior written permission of Repsol, S.A.

This document contains statements that Repsol believes constitute forward-looking statements such as, among others, the financial and operating figures for the 2020 fiscal year. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Repsol and its management, including statements with respect to trends affecting Repsol's financial condition, financial ratios, results of operations, business, strategy, geographic concentration, production volume and reserves, capital expenditures, costs savings, investments and dividend payout policies. These forward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding future economic and other conditions, such as future crude oil and other prices, refining and marketing margins and exchange rates and are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "forecasts", "believes", estimates", "notices" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other events and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes and other factors which may be beyond Repsol's control or may be difficult to predict. Within those risks are those factors and circumstances described in the filings made by Repsol and its affiliates with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores in Spain and with any other supervisory authority of those markets where the securities issued by Repsol and/or its affiliates are listed.

Repsol does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

This document mentions resources which do not constitute proved reserves and will be recognized as such when they comply with the formal conditions required by the system "SPE/WPC/AAPG/SPEE Petroleum Resources Management System" (SPE-PRMS) (SPE - Society of Pretroleum Engineers).

In October 2015, the European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA) published its Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). The guidelines apply to regulated information published on or after 3 July 2016. The information and breakdowns relative to the APMs used in this presentation are updated quarterly on Repsol´s website.

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe shares, pursuant to the provisions of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of the 23rd of October approving the recast text of the Spanish Securities Market Law and its implementing regulations. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell, or exchange, neither a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities in any other jurisdiction.

The information contained in the document has not been verified or revised by the Auditors of Repsol.

2

Repsol Renewables at a glance

Focused

international

Management with

1,078 MW

In operation1 end of 2020

Wind: 379 MW

Hydro: 699 MW

25

months

In the RES

Business

445 MW

Currently under

construction2

Wind: 55 MW

Solar: 390 MW

>600M€

Capex in

2020E

3.5 GW

High visibility

pipeline

(>90% estimated

success rate)

presence

with material

positions

8 GW

Under

development &

negotiations

an average of

10+ years

of RES experience and a total of more

15,000 MW

developed

145

Employees in

RES

3

1. Operating capacity of Delta I (335 MW), Windfloat (5 MW), Cabo Leonés III phase I (78 MW - 50% WI) and hydro (699 MW) 2. Valdesolar (264 MW), Kappa (126 MW), Cabo Leonés III phase II (110 MW - 50% WI)

RES Strategy

01.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 13:52:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 26 162 M 31 126 M 31 126 M
Net income 2020 -408 M -485 M -485 M
Net Debt 2020 3 341 M 3 975 M 3 975 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,92x
Yield 2020 11,4%
Capitalization 13 398 M 15 955 M 15 940 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 22 754
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart REPSOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Repsol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPSOL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,41 €
Last Close Price 8,74 €
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Brufau Niubó Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Luis Aurelio Cabra Dueñas Executive Managing Director-Technology Development
Hector González Nistal Executive Director-Technical Development, S&E
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL S.A.-37.26%15 955
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-41.52%172 554
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD29.87%167 613
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-22.17%73 486
BP PLC-43.27%72 105
NESTE OYJ86.65%52 945
