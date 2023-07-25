EIB and Repsol cooperation and net zero emissions target

The EU Bank once again supports Repsol's decarbonization strategy following a €120 million loan signed last December for the construction and operation of the first advanced biofuels production plant in Spain, located in Cartagena (Region of Murcia).

Repsol already has a global portfolio of 1.9 GW renewable energy projects in operation, most of which are in Spain. In addition, the company has renewable assets in different stages of development in the United States, Chile, Portugal, and Italy.

Repsol was the first company in its sector to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and is implementing an ambitious decarbonization strategy, in line with the goals set out in the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company's roadmap includes Carbon Intensity Indicator reduction targets of 15% by 2025, 28% by 2030, and 55% by 2040.

The EIB and energy security

In 2022, the EIB Group committed financing of more than €17 billion for the energy transition in Europe. Projects in Spain received a record €3.1 billion in financing commitments for sustainable energy and natural resources in the same year, making it the second largest beneficiary in the EU. These figures confirm the EU bank's commitment to ensuring access to sustainable energy at a time of great uncertainty. Our investments are helping Europe weather the crisis triggered by the abrupt cut in gas supplies in the aftermath of Russia's unjustified attack against Ukraine.

In July 2023, the EIB Board of Directors decided to raise the additional funds earmarked for projects aligned with REPowerEU, the plan designed to end Europe's dependence on fossil-fuel imports, to €45 billion. The additional funding comes on top of the EIB's already substantial support for clean investments and represents a 50% increase compared to the original €30 billion package announced in October 2022.

The EIB Board also decided to broaden the scope of eligible sectors to boost financing for EU manufacturing in state-of-the-art strategic net-zero technologies and the extraction, processing, and recycling of critical raw materials. The additional funding will be deployed by 2027 and, in total, is expected to mobilize more than €150 billion in investment for the targeted sectors.

Find out more about the EIB's support for the energy sector here.

General information



BEI

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It finances sound investment contributing toward EU policy goals. The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) - which consists of the EIB and the European Investment Fund (EIF) - signed €9.9 in new financing last year in Spain, with record support for climate action and environmental sustainability projects.



Repsol

Repsol is a global multi-energy company that leads the energy transition and has set itself the goal of being zero net emissions by 2050. It is present throughout the energy value chain, employs 24,000 people, distributes its products in more than 90 countries and has 24 million customers. To achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Repsol is committed to a model that integrates all technologies for decarbonization, based on improving efficiency, increasing its renewable electricity generation capacity, producing renewable fuels, developing of new solutions for customers, the circular economy, and the promotion of cutting-edge projects to reduce the carbon footprint of the industry.