Repsol S A : Financial and operating data tables - XLS (154 KB)

KEY METRICS FOR THE PERIOD

(Unaudited figures) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model (See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.)

Results (€ Million) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Upstream 731 624 327 123.5

Industrial 236 267 73 223.3

Commercial and Renewables 117 145 101 15.8

Corporate and Others (28) (164) (30) 6.7

Adjusted Net Income 1,056 872 471 124.2

Inventory effect 674 169 321 110.0

Special items (338) (481) (144) (134.7)

Net Income 1,392 560 648 114.8

Earnings per share (€/share) 0.94 0.37 0.41 128.4

Financial data (€ Million) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

EBITDA 3,384 2,584 1,837 84.2

EBITDA CCS 2,456 2,352 1,395 76.1

Operating Cash Flow 1,091 2,082 1,030 5.9

Investments 576 1,360 501 15.0

Group's Effective Tax Rate (%) (42) (38) (41) (1.0)

Net Debt (*) 5,900 5,762 6,452 (8.6)

International prices Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Brent ($/bbl) 102.2 79.8 61.1 67.3

Henry Hub (**) ($/MBtu) 5.0 5.8 2.7 85.2

Average exchange rate ($/€) 1.12 1.14 1.20 (6.7)

Operational data Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Liquids Production (Thousand bbl/d) 189 190 234 (19.3)

Gas Production (***) (Million scf/d) 2,076 2,082 2,267 (8.4)

Total Production (Thousand boe/d) 558 561 638 (12.5)

Crude Oil Realization Price ($/bbl) 91.7 71.1 54.2 69.2

Gas Realization Price ($/Thousand scf) 7.5 6.6 3.4 120.6

Distillation Utilization Spanish Refining (%) 82.8 76.0 76.2 6.6

Conversion Utilization Spanish Refining (%) 80.4 87.5 81.6 (1.2)

Refining Margin Indicator in Spain ($/bbl) 6.8 4.4 0.2 -

Sustainability data Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Process safety indicator (PSIR) 0.42 0.22 0.46 (0.0)

Total recordable injury rate (TRIR) 1.51 1.02 0.90 0.6

Annual CO2e emissions reduction (Kt) (****) 79 267 70 9

(*) It includes leases: €3,765 million, €3,681 million and €3,715 million as of first quarter 2022, fourth quarter 2021 and first quarter 2021, respectively (**) Henry Hub First of Month Index (***) 1,000 Mcf/d = 28.32 Mm3/d = 0.178 Mboe/d. (****) Estimated.

UPSTREAM

Results (€ Million) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Adjusted Net Income 731 624 327 123.5

Operating income 1,380 1,116 596 131.5

Income tax (653) (489) (271) (141.0)

Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests 4 (3) 2 100.0

EBITDA 1,685 1,502 927 81.8

Investments 296 534 206 43.7

Effective Tax Rate (%) (*) (47) (44) (45) (2.0)

International prices Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Brent ($/bbl) 102.2 79.8 61.1 67.3

WTI ($/bbl) 95.0 77.1 58.1 63.5

Henry Hub (**) ($/MBtu) 5.0 5.8 2.7 85.2

Average exchange rate ($/€) 1.12 1.14 1.20 (6.7)

Realization prices Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Crude Oil ($/bbl) 91.7 71.1 54.2 69.2

Gas ($/Thousand scf) 7.5 6.6 3.4 120.6

Production Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Liquids (Thousand bbl/d) 189 190 234 (19.3)

Gas (***) (Million scf/d) 2,076 2,082 2,267 (8.4)

Total (Thousand boe/d) 558 561 638 (12.5)

(*) Calculated on the Operating Income (**) Henry Hub First of Month Index (***) 1,000 Mcf/d = 28.32 Mm3/d = 0.178 Mboe/d

INDUSTRIAL

Results (€ Million) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Adjusted Net Income 236 267 73 223.3

Operating income 312 356 88 254.5

Income tax (78) (89) (20) (290.0)

Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests 2 0 5 (60.0)

Inventory effect (after taxes) 656 155 304 115.8

EBITDA 1,432 790 708 102.3

EBITDA CCS 530 577 289 83.4

Investments 166 493 74 124.3

Effective Tax Rate (%) (*) (25) (25) (23) (2.0)

Operational data Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Refining Margin Indicator in Spain ($/bbl) 6.8 4.4 0.2 0 -

Distillation Utilization Spanish Refining (%) 82.8 76.0 76.2 0 6.6

Conversion Utilization Spanish Refining (%) 80.4 87.5 81.6 0 (1.2)

Processed Crude (Mt) 9.9 9.7 9.3 6.5

Intl. Petrochemical Margin Indicator (€/t) 1,285 1,390 1,059 21.3

Petrochemical Product Sales (Thousand tons) 687 733 711 (3.4)

International prices ($/bbl) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Maya vs Brent spread (12.7) (8.2) (4.5) (182.2)

Gasoline vs Brent spread 11.0 12.9 5.6 96.4

Diesel vs Brent spread 20.9 13.0 5.9 254.2

(*) Calculated on the Operating Income

COMMERCIAL AND RENEWABLES

Results (€ Million) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Adjusted Net Income 117 145 101 15.8

Operating income 168 210 136 23.5

Income tax (42) (52) (33) (27.3)

Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests (9) (13) (2) -

Inventory effect (after taxes) 18 14 17 5.9

EBITDA 297 347 242 22.7

EBITDA CCS 271 328 219 23.7

Investments 102 294 213 (52.1)

Effective Tax Rate (%) (*) (25) (25) (24) (1.0)

Operational data Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Electricity Prices in Spanish pool (€/MWh) 228 211 45 0 -

Marketing own network sales (Diesel & Gasoline in km3) 3,773 3,779 3,255 0 15.9

Electricity Generation (GWh) 1,940 1,915 1,095 0 77.2

Electricity commercialization (GWh) (**) 1,151 1,057 1,015 0 13.4

LPG Sales (Thousand tons) 417 357 387 7.8

(*) Calculated on the Operating Income (**) Estimated

CORPORATE AND OTHERS

Results (€ Million) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Adjusted Net Income (28) (164) (30) 6.7

Corporate and adjustments result (46) (76) (58) 20.7

Financial result 16 (176) 27 (40.7)

Consolidation adjustments 0.0

Income tax 2 89 1 100.0

Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests 0 (1) 0 0.0

EBITDA (30) (55) (40) 25.0

Net Interests (*) (35) (37) (47) 25.5

Investments 12 39 8 50.0

Effective Tax Rate (%) (**) 8 35 5 3.0

(*) Does not include interest income/expenses from leases. (**) Calculated on the Operating Income and the Financial Result.

SPECIAL ITEMS

Results (€ Million) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21

Divestments 6 (2) 6 0.0

Indemnities and workforce restructuring (3) (27) (23) 87.0

Impairment of assets (166) (667) 10 -

Provisions and others (175) 215 (137) (27.7)