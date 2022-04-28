Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Repsol S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL S.A.

(REP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/28 04:33:51 am EDT
12.86 EUR   -0.43%
04:25aREPSOL S A : Alternative Performance Measures - Reconciliations Q1 2022
PU
04:16aREPSOL S A : Financial and operating data tables - XLS (154 KB)
PU
03:05aREPSOL S A : posts net income of 1.392 billion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Repsol S A : Financial and operating data tables - XLS (154 KB)

04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Index
1Q22 Results
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA TABLES
General information
Net Debt
Metrics by Business Segments
Adjusted Net Income by Business segments
Other Financial information
Operating Indicators
Operating Indicators (I)
Operating Indicators (II)
Repsol's Reporting Consolidated Financial Statements
Balance Sheet
Income Statement
Cashflow Statement
Repsol's IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements
Balance Sheet
Income Statement
Cashflow Statement
Recognized Income and Expense Statement
Statement of Changes in Equity
General Information
KEY METRICS FOR THE PERIOD
(Unaudited figures) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model (See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.)
Results (€ Million) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Upstream 731 624 327 123.5
Industrial 236 267 73 223.3
Commercial and Renewables 117 145 101 15.8
Corporate and Others (28) (164) (30) 6.7
Adjusted Net Income 1,056 872 471 124.2
Inventory effect 674 169 321 110.0
Special items (338) (481) (144) (134.7)
Net Income 1,392 560 648 114.8
Earnings per share (€/share) 0.94 0.37 0.41 128.4
Financial data (€ Million) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
EBITDA 3,384 2,584 1,837 84.2
EBITDA CCS 2,456 2,352 1,395 76.1
Operating Cash Flow 1,091 2,082 1,030 5.9
Investments 576 1,360 501 15.0
Group's Effective Tax Rate (%) (42) (38) (41) (1.0)
Net Debt (*) 5,900 5,762 6,452 (8.6)
International prices Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Brent ($/bbl) 102.2 79.8 61.1 67.3
Henry Hub (**) ($/MBtu) 5.0 5.8 2.7 85.2
Average exchange rate ($/€) 1.12 1.14 1.20 (6.7)
Operational data Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Liquids Production (Thousand bbl/d) 189 190 234 (19.3)
Gas Production (***) (Million scf/d) 2,076 2,082 2,267 (8.4)
Total Production (Thousand boe/d) 558 561 638 (12.5)
Crude Oil Realization Price ($/bbl) 91.7 71.1 54.2 69.2
Gas Realization Price ($/Thousand scf) 7.5 6.6 3.4 120.6
Distillation Utilization Spanish Refining (%) 82.8 76.0 76.2 6.6
Conversion Utilization Spanish Refining (%) 80.4 87.5 81.6 (1.2)
Refining Margin Indicator in Spain ($/bbl) 6.8 4.4 0.2 -
Sustainability data Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Process safety indicator (PSIR) 0.42 0.22 0.46 (0.0)
Total recordable injury rate (TRIR) 1.51 1.02 0.90 0.6
Annual CO2e emissions reduction (Kt) (****) 79 267 70 9
(*) It includes leases: €3,765 million, €3,681 million and €3,715 million as of first quarter 2022, fourth quarter 2021 and first quarter 2021, respectively (**) Henry Hub First of Month Index (***) 1,000 Mcf/d = 28.32 Mm3/d = 0.178 Mboe/d. (****) Estimated.
UPSTREAM
(Unaudited figures) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model (See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.)
Results (€ Million) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Adjusted Net Income 731 624 327 123.5
Operating income 1,380 1,116 596 131.5
Income tax (653) (489) (271) (141.0)
Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests 4 (3) 2 100.0
EBITDA 1,685 1,502 927 81.8
Investments 296 534 206 43.7
Effective Tax Rate (%) (*) (47) (44) (45) (2.0)
International prices Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Brent ($/bbl) 102.2 79.8 61.1 67.3
WTI ($/bbl) 95.0 77.1 58.1 63.5
Henry Hub (**) ($/MBtu) 5.0 5.8 2.7 85.2
Average exchange rate ($/€) 1.12 1.14 1.20 (6.7)
Realization prices Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Crude Oil ($/bbl) 91.7 71.1 54.2 69.2
Gas ($/Thousand scf) 7.5 6.6 3.4 120.6
Production Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Liquids (Thousand bbl/d) 189 190 234 (19.3)
Gas (***) (Million scf/d) 2,076 2,082 2,267 (8.4)
Total (Thousand boe/d) 558 561 638 (12.5)
(*) Calculated on the Operating Income (**) Henry Hub First of Month Index (***) 1,000 Mcf/d = 28.32 Mm3/d = 0.178 Mboe/d
INDUSTRIAL
(Unaudited figures) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model (See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.)
Results (€ Million) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Adjusted Net Income 236 267 73 223.3
Operating income 312 356 88 254.5
Income tax (78) (89) (20) (290.0)
Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests 2 0 5 (60.0)
Inventory effect (after taxes) 656 155 304 115.8
EBITDA 1,432 790 708 102.3
EBITDA CCS 530 577 289 83.4
Investments 166 493 74 124.3
Effective Tax Rate (%) (*) (25) (25) (23) (2.0)
Operational data Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Refining Margin Indicator in Spain ($/bbl) 6.8 4.4 0.2 0 -
Distillation Utilization Spanish Refining (%) 82.8 76.0 76.2 0 6.6
Conversion Utilization Spanish Refining (%) 80.4 87.5 81.6 0 (1.2)
Processed Crude (Mt) 9.9 9.7 9.3 6.5
Intl. Petrochemical Margin Indicator (€/t) 1,285 1,390 1,059 21.3
Petrochemical Product Sales (Thousand tons) 687 733 711 (3.4)
International prices ($/bbl) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Maya vs Brent spread (12.7) (8.2) (4.5) (182.2)
Gasoline vs Brent spread 11.0 12.9 5.6 96.4
Diesel vs Brent spread 20.9 13.0 5.9 254.2
(*) Calculated on the Operating Income
COMMERCIAL AND RENEWABLES
(Unaudited figures) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model (See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.)
Results (€ Million) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Adjusted Net Income 117 145 101 15.8
Operating income 168 210 136 23.5
Income tax (42) (52) (33) (27.3)
Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests (9) (13) (2) -
Inventory effect (after taxes) 18 14 17 5.9
EBITDA 297 347 242 22.7
EBITDA CCS 271 328 219 23.7
Investments 102 294 213 (52.1)
Effective Tax Rate (%) (*) (25) (25) (24) (1.0)
Operational data Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Electricity Prices in Spanish pool (€/MWh) 228 211 45 0 -
Marketing own network sales (Diesel & Gasoline in km3) 3,773 3,779 3,255 0 15.9
Electricity Generation (GWh) 1,940 1,915 1,095 0 77.2
Electricity commercialization (GWh) (**) 1,151 1,057 1,015 0 13.4
LPG Sales (Thousand tons) 417 357 387 7.8
(*) Calculated on the Operating Income (**) Estimated
CORPORATE AND OTHERS
(Unaudited figures) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model (See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.)
Results (€ Million) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Adjusted Net Income (28) (164) (30) 6.7
Corporate and adjustments result (46) (76) (58) 20.7
Financial result 16 (176) 27 (40.7)
Consolidation adjustments 0.0
Income tax 2 89 1 100.0
Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests 0 (1) 0 0.0
EBITDA (30) (55) (40) 25.0
Net Interests (*) (35) (37) (47) 25.5
Investments 12 39 8 50.0
Effective Tax Rate (%) (**) 8 35 5 3.0
(*) Does not include interest income/expenses from leases. (**) Calculated on the Operating Income and the Financial Result.
SPECIAL ITEMS
(Unaudited figures) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model (See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.)
Results (€ Million) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Divestments 6 (2) 6 0.0
Indemnities and workforce restructuring (3) (27) (23) 87.0
Impairment of assets (166) (667) 10 -
Provisions and others (175) 215 (137) (27.7)
Special Items (338) (481) (144) (134.7)

Back to Index

/xl/drawings/drawing2.xml#Index!A1
Net Debt
NET DEBT
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model - See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.
NET DEBT EVOLUTION (1) (€ Million) Q1 2022
NET DEBT AT THE START OF THE PERIOD 5,762
EBITDA CCS (2,456)
INVENTORY EFFECT (928)
CHANGE IN WORKING CAPITAL 1,973
INCOME TAX RECEIVED /PAID 168
NET INVESTMENT 651
DIVIDENDS PAID AND OTHER EQUITY INSTRUMENTS PAYOUTS 458
TREASURY SHARES AND EQUITY DERIVATIVES (2) 12
HYBRID BONDS ISSUANCE/TENDER 0
TRANSACTIONS WITH NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS (117)
INTEREST AND OTHER MOVEMENTS (3) 377
NET DEBT AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 5,900
Acummulated '22 March
CAPITAL EMPLOYED (M€) 30,243
NET DEBT / CAPITAL EMPLOYED (%) 19.5
(1) It includes leases: €3,765 million and €3,681 million as of first quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021 respectively. (2) It includes purchases made under the Share Repurchase Programs for their redemption (€132 million: 11.6 million shares acquired under the Share Repurchase Program launched in November 2021. It also includes the impact of the MTM treasury shares derivatives of €123 million. (3) Principally includes new lease contracts, interest expenses, exchange rate effect, dividends received, companies' acquisition/sale effect and other effects.

Back to Index

/xl/drawings/drawing3.xml#Index!A1
Adj. Net Income by Business Seg
ADJUSTED NET INCOME BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model - See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.
€ Million Q1 2022
Operating income Financial Results Income Tax Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests Adjusted net income Inventory effect Special Items Net Income
Upstream 1,380 - (653) 4 731 - (134) 597
Industrial 312 - (78) 2 236 656 (81) 811
Commercial and Renewables 168 - (42) (9) 117 18 (98) 37
Corporate & Others (46) 16 2 - (28) - (25) (53)
TOTAL 1,814 16 (771) (3) 1,056 674 (338) 1,392
NET INCOME (338) 1,392
€ Million Q4 2021
Operating income Financial Results Income Tax Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests Adjusted net income Inventory effect Special Items Net Income
Upstream 1,116 - (489) (3) 624 - (271) 353
Industrial 356 - (89) - 267 155 (262) 160
Commercial and Renewables 210 - (52) (13) 145 14 5 164
Corporate & Others (76) (176) 89 (1) (164) - 47 (117)
TOTAL 1,606 (176) (541) (17) 872 169 (481) 560
NET INCOME (481) 560
€ Million Q1 2021
Operating income Financial Results Income Tax Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests Adjusted net income Inventory effect Special Items Net Income
Upstream 596 - (271) 2 327 - (104) 223
Industrial 88 - (20) 5 73 304 (10) 367
Commercial and Renewables 136 - (33) (2) 101 17 2 120
Corporate & Others (58) 27 1 - (30) - (32) (62)
TOTAL 762 27 (323) 5 471 321 (144) 648
NET INCOME (144) 648

Back to Index

/xl/drawings/drawing4.xml#Index!A1
Other Financ. Infor
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model - See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.
REVENUES QUARTERLY DATA
€ Million Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021
UPSTREAM 2,540 2,172 1,494
INDUSTRIAL 14,473 13,012 7,913
COMMERCIAL AND RENEWABLES 7,269 6,254 4,389
CORPORATION & OTHERS (6,066) (5,226) (3,204)
TOTAL 18,216 16,212 10,592
EBITDA QUARTERLY DATA
€ Million Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021
UPSTREAM 1,685 1,502 927
INDUSTRIAL 1,432 790 708
COMMERCIAL AND RENEWABLES 297 347 242
CORPORATION & OTHERS (30) (55) (40)
TOTAL 3,384 2,584 1,837
INVESTMENTS QUARTERLY DATA
€ Million Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021
UPSTREAM 296 534 206
INDUSTRIAL 166 493 74
COMMERCIAL AND RENEWABLES 102 294 213
CORPORATION & OTHERS 12 39 8
TOTAL 576 1,360 501
CAPITAL EMPLOYED CUMULATIVE DATA
€ Million Mar'22 Dec'21
UPSTREAM 12,362 12,348
INDUSTRIAL 12,532 11,163
COMMERCIAL AND RENEWABLES 4,315 4,451
CORPORATION & OTHERS 1,034 594
TOTAL 30,243 28,556
ROACE (%) (*) 4.9 8.2
(*)1Q22 ROACE CCS is 2.5%

Back to Index

/xl/drawings/drawing5.xml#Index!A1
Operating Indicators (I)
OPERATING INDICATORS (I)
Unit Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Jan - Dec 2021 Q1 2022 % Variation Q1 2022 / Q1 2021
HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION kboe/d 638 561 530 561 572 558 (12.5)
Liquids production kboe/d 234 208 194 190 206 189 (19.4)
North America kboe/d 49 46 40 42 44 44 (9.8)
Latin America kboe/d 82 81 78 78 80 79 (4.4)
Europe, Africa and rest of the world kboe/d 103 81 76 69 82 66 (36.1)
Natural gas production kboe/d 404 353 336 371 366 370 (8.5)
North America kboe/d 118 112 106 102 110 114 (3.4)
Latin America kboe/d 204 171 166 205 186 195 (4.0)
Europe, Africa and rest of the world kboe/d 83 70 64 63 70 60 (26.8)
Natural gas production (Million scf/d) 2,267 1,983 1,886 2,082 2,054 2,076 (8.5)

Back to Index

/xl/drawings/drawing6.xml#Index!A1
Operating Indicators (II)
OPERATING INDICATORS (II)
Unit Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Jan - Dec 2021 Q1 2022 % Variation Q1 2022 / Q1 2021
PROCESSED CRUDE OIL Mtoe 9.3 8.8 10.2 9.7 38.1 9.8 6.2
Europe Mtoe 8.4 7.8 9.1 8.6 34.0 9.1 8.7
Rest of the world Mtoe 0.9 1.0 1.1 1.1 4.1 0.7 (18.3)
SALES OF OIL PRODUCTS kt 10,068 10,218 11,913 11,320 43,519 10,675 6.0
Europe Sales kt 8,875 8,726 10,427 9,775 37,803 9,441 6.4
Own network kt 3,952 4,047 5,063 4,839 17,901 5,064 28.1
Light products kt 3,246 3,368 4,268 4,022 14,904 3,951 21.7
Other Products kt 706 679 795 817 2,997 1,113 57.6
Other Sales to Domestic Market kt 1,542 1,851 2,052 2,330 7,775 2,040 32.3
Light products kt 1,509 1,812 1,927 2,186 7,434 1,890 25.2
Other Products kt 33 39 125 144 341 150 354.5
Exports kt 3,381 2,828 3,312 2,606 12,127 2,337 (30.9)
Light products kt 1,462 920 1,441 1,039 4,862 738 (49.5)
Other Products kt 1,919 1,908 1,871 1,567 7,265 1,599 (16.7)
Rest of the world sales kt 1,193 1,492 1,486 1,545 5,716 1,234 3.4
Own network kt 756 815 818 801 3,190 757 0.1
Light products kt 712 763 776 742 2,993 716 0.6
Other Products kt 44 52 42 59 197 41 (6.8)
Other Sales to Domestic Market kt 240 403 414 471 1,528 362 50.8
Light products kt 169 311 359 371 1,210 309 82.8
Other Products kt 71 92 55 100 318 53 (25.4)
Exports kt 197 274 254 273 998 115 (41.6)
Light products kt 33 2 7 0 42 0 (100.0)
Other Products kt 164 272 247 273 956 115 (29.9)
CHEMICALS
Sales of petrochemical products kt 711 671 704 733 2,819 687 (3.2)
Europe kt 569 552 578 572 2,271 592 4.1
Base kt 168 180 222 208 779 185 9.9
Derivative kt 401 372 356 364 1,492 408 1.7
Rest of the world kt 142 119 126 161 548 95 (32.7)
Base kt 32 32 15 31 110 8 (75.7)
Derivative kt 110 87 111 130 438 88 (20.3)
LPG
LPG sales kt 387 263 259 357 1,266 417 7.8
Europe kt 382 257 252 350 1,240 410 7.4
Rest of the world kt 5 6 7 7 26 7 36.5
Other sales to the domestic market: includes sales to operators and bunker
Exports: expressed from the country of origin

Back to Index

/xl/drawings/drawing7.xml#Index!A1
Balance Sheet REP reporting
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model - See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.
MARCH DECEMBER
2022 2021
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Other intangible assets 3,305 3,607
Property, plant and equipment 27,022 26,547
Investments accounted for using the equity method 627 570
Non-current financial assets 468 294
Deferred tax assets 3,130 3,249
Other non-current assets 1,023 946
CURRENT ASSETS
Non-current assets held for sale 6 641
Inventories 7,624 5,443
Trade and other receivables 11,305 9,608
Other current assets 437 343
Other current financial assets 2,330 2,459
Cash and cash equivalents 5,357 5,906
TOTAL ASSETS 62,634 59,613
TOTAL EQUITY
Shareholders´equity 23,635 22,320
Other cumulative comprehensive income 277 94
Non-controlling interests 431 380
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current provisions 4,794 4,742
Non-current financial liabilities 10,905 10,810
Deferred tax liabilities and others 2,675 2,674
Other non-current liabilities 719 674
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Liabilities related to non-current assets held for sale 0 463
Current provisions 1,487 1,140
Current financial liabilities 3,295 3,748
Trade and other payables 14,416 12,568
TOTAL LIABILITIES 62,634 59,613

Back to Index

/xl/drawings/drawing8.xml#Index!A1
Income Stat. REP reporting
INCOME STATEMENT
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model - See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.
QUARTERLY DATA
Q1 2022 Q1 2021
Revenue 18,216 10,592
Operating income 1,814 762
Financial result 16 27
Income from equity affiliates 1 0
Net income before tax 1,831 789
Income tax (771) (323)
Net income from operations 1,060 466
Net income from non-controlling interest (4) 5
ADJUSTED NET INCOME 1,056 471
Inventory effect 674 321
Special Items (338) (144)
NET INCOME 1,392 648

Back to Index

/xl/drawings/drawing9.xml#Index!A1
Cashflow Statement REPreporting
PROFORMA CASH FLOW STATEMENT
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model - See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.
QUARTERLY DATA
Q1 2022 Q1 2021
I. CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
EBITDA CCS 2,456 1,395
Inventory Effect 928 442
Changes in working capital (1,973) (597)
Dividends received 7 12
Income taxes received/ (paid) (168) (126)
Other proceeds from/ (payments for) operating activities (159) (96)
1,091 1,030
II. CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
Payments for investment activities (835) (533)
Organic investments (509) (420)
Inorganic investments (326) (113)
Proceeds from divestments 113 10
(722) (523)
FREE CASH FLOW (I. + II.) 369 507
Transactions with non-controlling interests 117 0
Payments for dividends and payments on other equity instruments (458) (118)
Net interests (115) (110)
Treasury shares (133) (467)
CASH GENERATED IN THE PERIOD (220) (188)
Financing activities and others (329) 136
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (549) (52)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 5,906 4,578
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 5,357 4,526

Back to Index

/xl/drawings/drawing10.xml#Index!A1
Balance Sheet IFRS11
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU)
MARCH DECEMBER
2022 2021
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Other intangible assets 3,205 3,497
Property, plant and equipment 22,174 21,726
Investments accounted for using the equity method 3,862 3,554
Non-current financial assets 1,407 1,249
Deferred tax assets 2,753 2,878
Other non-current assets 968 908
CURRENT ASSETS
Non-current assets held for sale 2 605
Inventories 7,352 5,227
Trade and other receivables 9,645 8,238
Other current assets 423 326
Other current financial assets 2,324 2,451
Cash and cash equivalents 4,953 5,595
TOTAL ASSETS 59,068 56,254
TOTAL EQUITY
Shareholders´equity 23,635 22,320
Other cumulative comprehensive income 277 94
Non-controlling interests 431 380
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current provisions 3,299 3,264
Non-current financial liabilities 10,278 10,185
Deferred tax liabilities and others 2,006 2,022
Other non-current liabilities 715 671
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Liabilities related to non-current assets held for sale 0 460
Current provisions 1,401 1,024
Current financial liabilities 4,406 4,611
Trade and other payables 12,620 11,223
TOTAL LIABILITIES 59,068 56,254

Back to Index

/xl/drawings/drawing11.xml#Index!A1
Income Stat. IFRS11
INCOME STATEMENT
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU)
IFRS
1Q 1Q
2022 2021
Sales 17,252 10,004
Income from services rendered 82 62
Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress 501 287
Other operating income 566 403
Procurements (13,112) (7,314)
Amortization and depreciation of non-current assets (570) (504)
(Provision for)/Reversal of provisions for impairment (159) 19
Personnel expenses (439) (439)
Transport and freights (314) (273)
Supplies (282) (157)
Gains/(Losses) on disposal of assets 4 11
Other operating expenses (1,568) (1,101)
OPERATING NET INCOME 1,961 998
Net interest (28) (52)
Change in fair value of financial instruments 305 369
Exchange gains/(losses) (140) (235)
Impairment of financial instruments (16) (4)
Other financial income and expenses (62) (45)
FINANCIAL RESULT 59 33
NET INCOME FROM INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD (1) 151 14
NET INCOME BEFORE TAX 2,171 1,045
Income tax (757) (392)
NET INCOME 1,414 653
NET INCOME FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS (22) (5)
TOTAL NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARENT 1,392 648
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARENT €/share €/share
Basic 0.94 0.41
Diluted 0.94 0.41
(1) Net of taxes

Back to Index

/xl/drawings/drawing12.xml#Index!A1
Cashflow statement IFRS11
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU)
JANUARY - MARCH
2022 2021
I. CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income before taxes 2,171 1,045
Adjustments to net income
Depreciation and amortisation of non current assets 570 504
Other adjustments to results (net) 111 (9)
EBITDA 2,852 1,540
Changes in working capital (1,818) (546)
Dividends received 22 25
Income taxes received/ (paid) (228) (112)
Other proceeds from/ ( payments for) operating activities (123) (92)
Other cash flows from/ (used in) operating activities (329) (179)
705 815
II. CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
Payments for investment activities
Companies of the Group, equity affiliates and business units (77) (119)
Fixed assets, intangible assets and real estate investments (576) (317)
Other financial assets (270) (173)
Payments for investment activities (923) (609)
Proceeds from divestments
Companies of the Group, equity affiliates and business units 110 1
Fixed assets, intangible assets and real estate investments 1 5
Other financial assets 0 381
Proceeds from divestments 111 387
Other cashflow 1 2
(811) (220)
III. CASH FLOWS FROM/ (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance/ Repayment and Redemption of own capital instruments 0 340
Proceeds from/(payments for) equity instruments (133) (467)
Changes in ownership interest in companies without loss of control 117 0
Proceeds from issue of financial liabilities 3,151 1,569
Payments for financial liabilities (3,071) (1,782)
Payments for dividends and payments on other equity instruments (458) (118)
Interest payments (106) (101)
Other proceeds from/(payments for) financing activities (48) (184)
(548) (743)
Effect of changes in exchange rates from continued operations 12 26
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (642) (122)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 5,595 4,321
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 4,953 4,199

Back to Index

/xl/drawings/drawing13.xml#Index!A1
RIES IFRS 11
RECOGNIZED INCOME AND EXPENSE STATEMENT
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU)
JANUARY - MARCH
2022 2021
Net Income 1,415 653
Other comprehensive income. (Items not reclassifiable to net income) 29 25
Due to actuarial gains and losses 13 9
Investments accounted for using the equity method 16 18
Equity instruments with changes through other comprehensive income 0 0
Tax effect 0 (2)
Other comprehensive income. (Items reclassifiable to net income) 183 638
Cash flow hedging (192) (5)
Valuation gains / (losses) (217) 24
Amounts transferred to the income statement 25 (29)
Translation differences 307 597
Valuation gains / (losses) 335 604
Amounts transferred to the income statement (28) (7)
Share of investments in joint ventures and associates: 4 0
Valuation gains / (losses) 4 0
Amounts transferred to the income statement 0 0
Tax effect 64 46
Total other comprehensive income 212 663
Total comprehensive income for the period 1,627 1,316
a) Attributable to the parent 1,604 1,310
b) Attributable to non-controlling interests 23 6

Back to Index

/xl/drawings/drawing14.xml#Index!A1
Stat. of changes in eq. IFRS 11
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU)
Million euros Equity attributable to the parent and other equity instrument holders Non-controlling interests Equity
Shareholders' equity Other cumulative comprehensive income
Share capital Share premium and reserves Treasury shares and own equity investments Net income for the period attributable to the parent Other equity instruments
Closing balance at 12/31/2020 1,568 21,132 (162) (3,289) 1,936 (890) 244 20,539
Impact of new standards 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adjusted opening balance 1,568 21,132 (162) (3,289) 1,936 (890) 244 20,539
Total recognized income/(expenses) 0 25 0 648 0 637 6 1,316
Transactions with partners or owners
Share capital increase/(reduction) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dividends and shareholder remuneration 0 (916) 0 0 0 0 0 (916)
Transactions with treasury shares and own equity investments (net) 0 0 (465) 0 0 0 0 (465)
Increases/(reductions) due to changes in scope 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Other transactions with partners and owners 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Other equity variations
Transfers between equity-line items 0 (3,289) 0 3,289 0 0 0 0
Subordinated perpetual obligations 0 (15) 0 0 344 0 0 329
Other variations 0 0 0 0 0 (2) 1 (1)
Closing balance at 03/31/2021 1,568 16,937 (627) 648 2,280 (255) 251 20,802
Total recognized income/(expenses) 0 (5) 0 1,851 0 349 23 2,218
Transactions with partners or owners
Share capital increase/(reduction) (41) (386) 427 0 0 0 0 0
Dividends and shareholder remuneration 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Transactions with treasury shares and own equity investments (net) 0 46 (441) 0 0 0 0 (395)
Increases/(reductions) due to changes in scope 0 115 0 0 0 0 104 219
Other transactions with partners and owners 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Other equity variations
Transfers between equity-line items 0 0 0 (0) 0 0 0 0
Subordinated perpetual obligations 0 (48) 0 0 (4) 0 0 (52)
Other variations 0 (4) 0 0 4 0 2 2
Closing balance at 12/31/2021 1,527 16,655 (641) 2,499 2,280 94 380 22,794
Impact of new standards 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adjusted opening balance 1,527 16,655 (641) 2,499 2,280 94 380 22,794
Total recognized income/(expenses) 0 29 0 1,392 0 183 23 1,627
Transactions with partners or owners
Share capital increase/(reduction) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dividends and shareholder remuneration 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Transactions with treasury shares and own equity investments (net) 0 19 (135) 0 0 0 0 (116)
Increases/(reductions) due to changes in scope 0 25 0 0 0 0 29 54
Other transactions with partners and owners 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Other equity variations
Transfers between equity-line items 0 2,499 0 (2,499) 0 0 0 0
Subordinated perpetual obligations 0 (15) 0 0 1 0 0 (14)
Other variations 0 (1) 0 0 0 0 (1) (2)
Closing balance at 03/31/2022 1,527 19,211 (776) 1,392 2,281 277 431 24,343

Back to Index

/xl/drawings/drawing15.xml#Index!A1

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REPSOL S.A.
04:25aREPSOL S A : Alternative Performance Measures - Reconciliations Q1 2022
PU
04:16aREPSOL S A : Financial and operating data tables - XLS (154 KB)
PU
03:05aREPSOL S A : posts net income of 1.392 billion
PU
02:50aRepsol's profit more than doubles on high oil and gas prices
RE
02:50aREPSOL S A : Results PDF | 3.2 MB View document
PU
04/27REPSOL S A : starts producing electricity at Jicarilla 2, its first solar plant in the US
PU
04/27AMANCIO ORTEGA : Inditex founder Amancio Ortega buys 215 million pound office building in ..
RE
04/22REPSOL S A : The Repsol Foundation and ANFAC sign a strategic alliance to promote sustaina..
PU
04/22REPSOL S A : Foundation, Crédit Agricole Indosuez, and Portobello Capital present the firs..
PU
04/20Factbox - Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REPSOL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 222 M 62 417 M 62 417 M
Net income 2022 3 254 M 3 429 M 3 429 M
Net Debt 2022 5 380 M 5 670 M 5 670 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,81x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 18 891 M 19 910 M 19 910 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 23 701
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart REPSOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Repsol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPSOL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 12,91 €
Average target price 14,57 €
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Brufau Niubó Non-Executive Chairman
Luis Aurelio Cabra Dueñas Executive Managing Director-Technology Development
Henri Philippe Reichstul Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPSOL S.A.23.71%19 910
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION38.32%347 731
CHEVRON CORPORATION33.14%307 560
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD17.21%244 923
BP PLC14.49%93 111
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.96%72 875