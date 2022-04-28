Repsol S A : Financial and operating data tables - XLS (154 KB)

(Unaudited figures) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model (See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.)
Results (€ Million)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Upstream
731
624
327
123.5
Industrial
236
267
73
223.3
Commercial and Renewables
117
145
101
15.8
Corporate and Others
(28)
(164)
(30)
6.7
Adjusted Net Income
1,056
872
471
124.2
Inventory effect
674
169
321
110.0
Special items
(338)
(481)
(144)
(134.7)
Net Income
1,392
560
648
114.8
Earnings per share (€/share)
0.94
0.37
0.41
128.4
Financial data (€ Million)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
EBITDA
3,384
2,584
1,837
84.2
EBITDA CCS
2,456
2,352
1,395
76.1
Operating Cash Flow
1,091
2,082
1,030
5.9
Investments
576
1,360
501
15.0
Group's Effective Tax Rate (%)
(42)
(38)
(41)
(1.0)
Net Debt (*)
5,900
5,762
6,452
(8.6)
International prices
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Brent ($/bbl)
102.2
79.8
61.1
67.3
Henry Hub (**) ($/MBtu)
5.0
5.8
2.7
85.2
Average exchange rate ($/€)
1.12
1.14
1.20
(6.7)
Operational data
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Liquids Production (Thousand bbl/d)
189
190
234
(19.3)
Gas Production (***) (Million scf/d)
2,076
2,082
2,267
(8.4)
Total Production (Thousand boe/d)
558
561
638
(12.5)
Crude Oil Realization Price ($/bbl)
91.7
71.1
54.2
69.2
Gas Realization Price ($/Thousand scf)
7.5
6.6
3.4
120.6
Distillation Utilization Spanish Refining (%)
82.8
76.0
76.2
6.6
Conversion Utilization Spanish Refining (%)
80.4
87.5
81.6
(1.2)
Refining Margin Indicator in Spain ($/bbl)
6.8
4.4
0.2
-
Sustainability data
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Process safety indicator (PSIR)
0.42
0.22
0.46
(0.0)
Total recordable injury rate (TRIR)
1.51
1.02
0.90
0.6
Annual CO2e emissions reduction (Kt) (****)
79
267
70
9
(*) It includes leases: €3,765 million, €3,681 million and €3,715 million as of first quarter 2022, fourth quarter 2021 and first quarter 2021, respectively (**) Henry Hub First of Month Index (***) 1,000 Mcf/d = 28.32 Mm3/d = 0.178 Mboe/d. (****) Estimated.
UPSTREAM
(Unaudited figures) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model (See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.)
Results (€ Million)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Adjusted Net Income
731
624
327
123.5
Operating income
1,380
1,116
596
131.5
Income tax
(653)
(489)
(271)
(141.0)
Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests
4
(3)
2
100.0
EBITDA
1,685
1,502
927
81.8
Investments
296
534
206
43.7
Effective Tax Rate (%) (*)
(47)
(44)
(45)
(2.0)
International prices
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Brent ($/bbl)
102.2
79.8
61.1
67.3
WTI ($/bbl)
95.0
77.1
58.1
63.5
Henry Hub (**) ($/MBtu)
5.0
5.8
2.7
85.2
Average exchange rate ($/€)
1.12
1.14
1.20
(6.7)
Realization prices
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Crude Oil ($/bbl)
91.7
71.1
54.2
69.2
Gas ($/Thousand scf)
7.5
6.6
3.4
120.6
Production
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Liquids (Thousand bbl/d)
189
190
234
(19.3)
Gas (***) (Million scf/d)
2,076
2,082
2,267
(8.4)
Total (Thousand boe/d)
558
561
638
(12.5)
(*) Calculated on the Operating Income (**) Henry Hub First of Month Index (***) 1,000 Mcf/d = 28.32 Mm3/d = 0.178 Mboe/d
INDUSTRIAL
(Unaudited figures) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model (See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.)
Results (€ Million)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Adjusted Net Income
236
267
73
223.3
Operating income
312
356
88
254.5
Income tax
(78)
(89)
(20)
(290.0)
Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests
2
0
5
(60.0)
Inventory effect (after taxes)
656
155
304
115.8
EBITDA
1,432
790
708
102.3
EBITDA CCS
530
577
289
83.4
Investments
166
493
74
124.3
Effective Tax Rate (%) (*)
(25)
(25)
(23)
(2.0)
Operational data
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Refining Margin Indicator in Spain ($/bbl)
6.8
4.4
0.2
0
-
Distillation Utilization Spanish Refining (%)
82.8
76.0
76.2
0
6.6
Conversion Utilization Spanish Refining (%)
80.4
87.5
81.6
0
(1.2)
Processed Crude (Mt)
9.9
9.7
9.3
6.5
Intl. Petrochemical Margin Indicator (€/t)
1,285
1,390
1,059
21.3
Petrochemical Product Sales (Thousand tons)
687
733
711
(3.4)
International prices ($/bbl)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Maya vs Brent spread
(12.7)
(8.2)
(4.5)
(182.2)
Gasoline vs Brent spread
11.0
12.9
5.6
96.4
Diesel vs Brent spread
20.9
13.0
5.9
254.2
(*) Calculated on the Operating Income
COMMERCIAL AND RENEWABLES
(Unaudited figures) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model (See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.)
Results (€ Million)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Adjusted Net Income
117
145
101
15.8
Operating income
168
210
136
23.5
Income tax
(42)
(52)
(33)
(27.3)
Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests
(9)
(13)
(2)
-
Inventory effect (after taxes)
18
14
17
5.9
EBITDA
297
347
242
22.7
EBITDA CCS
271
328
219
23.7
Investments
102
294
213
(52.1)
Effective Tax Rate (%) (*)
(25)
(25)
(24)
(1.0)
Operational data
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Electricity Prices in Spanish pool (€/MWh)
228
211
45
0
-
Marketing own network sales (Diesel & Gasoline in km3)
3,773
3,779
3,255
0
15.9
Electricity Generation (GWh)
1,940
1,915
1,095
0
77.2
Electricity commercialization (GWh) (**)
1,151
1,057
1,015
0
13.4
LPG Sales (Thousand tons)
417
357
387
7.8
(*) Calculated on the Operating Income (**) Estimated
CORPORATE AND OTHERS
(Unaudited figures) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model (See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.)
Results (€ Million)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Adjusted Net Income
(28)
(164)
(30)
6.7
Corporate and adjustments result
(46)
(76)
(58)
20.7
Financial result
16
(176)
27
(40.7)
Consolidation adjustments
0.0
Income tax
2
89
1
100.0
Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests
0
(1)
0
0.0
EBITDA
(30)
(55)
(40)
25.0
Net Interests (*)
(35)
(37)
(47)
25.5
Investments
12
39
8
50.0
Effective Tax Rate (%) (**)
8
35
5
3.0
(*) Does not include interest income/expenses from leases. (**) Calculated on the Operating Income and the Financial Result.
SPECIAL ITEMS
(Unaudited figures) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model (See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.)
Results (€ Million)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
% Change Q1 22/Q1 21
Divestments
6
(2)
6
0.0
Indemnities and workforce restructuring
(3)
(27)
(23)
87.0
Impairment of assets
(166)
(667)
10
-
Provisions and others
(175)
215
(137)
(27.7)
Special Items
(338)
(481)
(144)
(134.7)
Net Debt
NET DEBT
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model - See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.
NET DEBT EVOLUTION (1) (€ Million)
Q1 2022
NET DEBT AT THE START OF THE PERIOD
5,762
EBITDA CCS
(2,456)
INVENTORY EFFECT
(928)
CHANGE IN WORKING CAPITAL
1,973
INCOME TAX RECEIVED /PAID
168
NET INVESTMENT
651
DIVIDENDS PAID AND OTHER EQUITY INSTRUMENTS PAYOUTS
458
TREASURY SHARES AND EQUITY DERIVATIVES (2)
12
HYBRID BONDS ISSUANCE/TENDER
0
TRANSACTIONS WITH NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
(117)
INTEREST AND OTHER MOVEMENTS (3)
377
NET DEBT AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
5,900
Acummulated '22 March
CAPITAL EMPLOYED (M€)
30,243
NET DEBT / CAPITAL EMPLOYED (%)
19.5
(1) It includes leases: €3,765 million and €3,681 million as of first quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021 respectively. (2) It includes purchases made under the Share Repurchase Programs for their redemption (€132 million: 11.6 million shares acquired under the Share Repurchase Program launched in November 2021. It also includes the impact of the MTM treasury shares derivatives of €123 million. (3) Principally includes new lease contracts, interest expenses, exchange rate effect, dividends received, companies' acquisition/sale effect and other effects.
Adj. Net Income by Business Seg
ADJUSTED NET INCOME BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model - See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.
€ Million
Q1 2022
Operating income
Financial Results
Income Tax
Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests
Adjusted net income
Inventory effect
Special Items
Net Income
Upstream
1,380
-
(653)
4
731
-
(134)
597
Industrial
312
-
(78)
2
236
656
(81)
811
Commercial and Renewables
168
-
(42)
(9)
117
18
(98)
37
Corporate & Others
(46)
16
2
-
(28)
-
(25)
(53)
TOTAL
1,814
16
(771)
(3)
1,056
674
(338)
1,392
NET INCOME
(338)
1,392
€ Million
Q4 2021
Operating income
Financial Results
Income Tax
Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests
Adjusted net income
Inventory effect
Special Items
Net Income
Upstream
1,116
-
(489)
(3)
624
-
(271)
353
Industrial
356
-
(89)
-
267
155
(262)
160
Commercial and Renewables
210
-
(52)
(13)
145
14
5
164
Corporate & Others
(76)
(176)
89
(1)
(164)
-
47
(117)
TOTAL
1,606
(176)
(541)
(17)
872
169
(481)
560
NET INCOME
(481)
560
€ Million
Q1 2021
Operating income
Financial Results
Income Tax
Income from equity affiliates and non-controlling interests
Adjusted net income
Inventory effect
Special Items
Net Income
Upstream
596
-
(271)
2
327
-
(104)
223
Industrial
88
-
(20)
5
73
304
(10)
367
Commercial and Renewables
136
-
(33)
(2)
101
17
2
120
Corporate & Others
(58)
27
1
-
(30)
-
(32)
(62)
TOTAL
762
27
(323)
5
471
321
(144)
648
NET INCOME
(144)
648
Other Financ. Infor
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model - See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.
REVENUES
QUARTERLY DATA
€ Million
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
UPSTREAM
2,540
2,172
1,494
INDUSTRIAL
14,473
13,012
7,913
COMMERCIAL AND RENEWABLES
7,269
6,254
4,389
CORPORATION & OTHERS
(6,066)
(5,226)
(3,204)
TOTAL
18,216
16,212
10,592
EBITDA
QUARTERLY DATA
€ Million
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
UPSTREAM
1,685
1,502
927
INDUSTRIAL
1,432
790
708
COMMERCIAL AND RENEWABLES
297
347
242
CORPORATION & OTHERS
(30)
(55)
(40)
TOTAL
3,384
2,584
1,837
INVESTMENTS
QUARTERLY DATA
€ Million
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
UPSTREAM
296
534
206
INDUSTRIAL
166
493
74
COMMERCIAL AND RENEWABLES
102
294
213
CORPORATION & OTHERS
12
39
8
TOTAL
576
1,360
501
CAPITAL EMPLOYED
CUMULATIVE DATA
€ Million
Mar'22
Dec'21
UPSTREAM
12,362
12,348
INDUSTRIAL
12,532
11,163
COMMERCIAL AND RENEWABLES
4,315
4,451
CORPORATION & OTHERS
1,034
594
TOTAL
30,243
28,556
ROACE (%) (*)
4.9
8.2
(*)1Q22 ROACE CCS is 2.5%
Operating Indicators (I)
OPERATING INDICATORS (I)
Unit
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Jan - Dec 2021
Q1 2022
% Variation Q1 2022 / Q1 2021
HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION
kboe/d
638
561
530
561
572
558
(12.5)
Liquids production
kboe/d
234
208
194
190
206
189
(19.4)
North America
kboe/d
49
46
40
42
44
44
(9.8)
Latin America
kboe/d
82
81
78
78
80
79
(4.4)
Europe, Africa and rest of the world
kboe/d
103
81
76
69
82
66
(36.1)
Natural gas production
kboe/d
404
353
336
371
366
370
(8.5)
North America
kboe/d
118
112
106
102
110
114
(3.4)
Latin America
kboe/d
204
171
166
205
186
195
(4.0)
Europe, Africa and rest of the world
kboe/d
83
70
64
63
70
60
(26.8)
Natural gas production
(Million scf/d)
2,267
1,983
1,886
2,082
2,054
2,076
(8.5)
Operating Indicators (II)
OPERATING INDICATORS (II)
Unit
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Jan - Dec 2021
Q1 2022
% Variation Q1 2022 / Q1 2021
PROCESSED CRUDE OIL
Mtoe
9.3
8.8
10.2
9.7
38.1
9.8
6.2
Europe
Mtoe
8.4
7.8
9.1
8.6
34.0
9.1
8.7
Rest of the world
Mtoe
0.9
1.0
1.1
1.1
4.1
0.7
(18.3)
SALES OF OIL PRODUCTS
kt
10,068
10,218
11,913
11,320
43,519
10,675
6.0
Europe Sales
kt
8,875
8,726
10,427
9,775
37,803
9,441
6.4
Own network
kt
3,952
4,047
5,063
4,839
17,901
5,064
28.1
Light products
kt
3,246
3,368
4,268
4,022
14,904
3,951
21.7
Other Products
kt
706
679
795
817
2,997
1,113
57.6
Other Sales to Domestic Market
kt
1,542
1,851
2,052
2,330
7,775
2,040
32.3
Light products
kt
1,509
1,812
1,927
2,186
7,434
1,890
25.2
Other Products
kt
33
39
125
144
341
150
354.5
Exports
kt
3,381
2,828
3,312
2,606
12,127
2,337
(30.9)
Light products
kt
1,462
920
1,441
1,039
4,862
738
(49.5)
Other Products
kt
1,919
1,908
1,871
1,567
7,265
1,599
(16.7)
Rest of the world sales
kt
1,193
1,492
1,486
1,545
5,716
1,234
3.4
Own network
kt
756
815
818
801
3,190
757
0.1
Light products
kt
712
763
776
742
2,993
716
0.6
Other Products
kt
44
52
42
59
197
41
(6.8)
Other Sales to Domestic Market
kt
240
403
414
471
1,528
362
50.8
Light products
kt
169
311
359
371
1,210
309
82.8
Other Products
kt
71
92
55
100
318
53
(25.4)
Exports
kt
197
274
254
273
998
115
(41.6)
Light products
kt
33
2
7
0
42
0
(100.0)
Other Products
kt
164
272
247
273
956
115
(29.9)
CHEMICALS
Sales of petrochemical products
kt
711
671
704
733
2,819
687
(3.2)
Europe
kt
569
552
578
572
2,271
592
4.1
Base
kt
168
180
222
208
779
185
9.9
Derivative
kt
401
372
356
364
1,492
408
1.7
Rest of the world
kt
142
119
126
161
548
95
(32.7)
Base
kt
32
32
15
31
110
8
(75.7)
Derivative
kt
110
87
111
130
438
88
(20.3)
LPG
LPG sales
kt
387
263
259
357
1,266
417
7.8
Europe
kt
382
257
252
350
1,240
410
7.4
Rest of the world
kt
5
6
7
7
26
7
36.5
Other sales to the domestic market: includes sales to operators and bunker
Exports: expressed from the country of origin
Balance Sheet REP reporting
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model - See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.
MARCH
DECEMBER
2022
2021
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Other intangible assets
3,305
3,607
Property, plant and equipment
27,022
26,547
Investments accounted for using the equity method
627
570
Non-current financial assets
468
294
Deferred tax assets
3,130
3,249
Other non-current assets
1,023
946
CURRENT ASSETS
Non-current assets held for sale
6
641
Inventories
7,624
5,443
Trade and other receivables
11,305
9,608
Other current assets
437
343
Other current financial assets
2,330
2,459
Cash and cash equivalents
5,357
5,906
TOTAL ASSETS
62,634
59,613
TOTAL EQUITY
Shareholders´equity
23,635
22,320
Other cumulative comprehensive income
277
94
Non-controlling interests
431
380
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current provisions
4,794
4,742
Non-current financial liabilities
10,905
10,810
Deferred tax liabilities and others
2,675
2,674
Other non-current liabilities
719
674
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Liabilities related to non-current assets held for sale
0
463
Current provisions
1,487
1,140
Current financial liabilities
3,295
3,748
Trade and other payables
14,416
12,568
TOTAL LIABILITIES
62,634
59,613
Income Stat. REP reporting
INCOME STATEMENT
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model - See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.
QUARTERLY DATA
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Revenue
18,216
10,592
Operating income
1,814
762
Financial result
16
27
Income from equity affiliates
1
0
Net income before tax
1,831
789
Income tax
(771)
(323)
Net income from operations
1,060
466
Net income from non-controlling interest
(4)
5
ADJUSTED NET INCOME
1,056
471
Inventory effect
674
321
Special Items
(338)
(144)
NET INCOME
1,392
648
Cashflow Statement REPreporting
PROFORMA CASH FLOW STATEMENT
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to Repsol's reporting model - See Appendix IV - Basis of presentation of Repsol's 1Q22 Results document.
QUARTERLY DATA
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
I. CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
EBITDA CCS
2,456
1,395
Inventory Effect
928
442
Changes in working capital
(1,973)
(597)
Dividends received
7
12
Income taxes received/ (paid)
(168)
(126)
Other proceeds from/ (payments for) operating activities
(159)
(96)
1,091
1,030
II. CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
Payments for investment activities
(835)
(533)
Organic investments
(509)
(420)
Inorganic investments
(326)
(113)
Proceeds from divestments
113
10
(722)
(523)
FREE CASH FLOW (I. + II.)
369
507
Transactions with non-controlling interests
117
0
Payments for dividends and payments on other equity instruments
(458)
(118)
Net interests
(115)
(110)
Treasury shares
(133)
(467)
CASH GENERATED IN THE PERIOD
(220)
(188)
Financing activities and others
(329)
136
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(549)
(52)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
5,906
4,578
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
5,357
4,526
Balance Sheet IFRS11
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU)
MARCH
DECEMBER
2022
2021
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Other intangible assets
3,205
3,497
Property, plant and equipment
22,174
21,726
Investments accounted for using the equity method
3,862
3,554
Non-current financial assets
1,407
1,249
Deferred tax assets
2,753
2,878
Other non-current assets
968
908
CURRENT ASSETS
Non-current assets held for sale
2
605
Inventories
7,352
5,227
Trade and other receivables
9,645
8,238
Other current assets
423
326
Other current financial assets
2,324
2,451
Cash and cash equivalents
4,953
5,595
TOTAL ASSETS
59,068
56,254
TOTAL EQUITY
Shareholders´equity
23,635
22,320
Other cumulative comprehensive income
277
94
Non-controlling interests
431
380
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current provisions
3,299
3,264
Non-current financial liabilities
10,278
10,185
Deferred tax liabilities and others
2,006
2,022
Other non-current liabilities
715
671
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Liabilities related to non-current assets held for sale
0
460
Current provisions
1,401
1,024
Current financial liabilities
4,406
4,611
Trade and other payables
12,620
11,223
TOTAL LIABILITIES
59,068
56,254
Income Stat. IFRS11
INCOME STATEMENT
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU)
IFRS
1Q
1Q
2022
2021
Sales
17,252
10,004
Income from services rendered
82
62
Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress
501
287
Other operating income
566
403
Procurements
(13,112)
(7,314)
Amortization and depreciation of non-current assets
(570)
(504)
(Provision for)/Reversal of provisions for impairment
(159)
19
Personnel expenses
(439)
(439)
Transport and freights
(314)
(273)
Supplies
(282)
(157)
Gains/(Losses) on disposal of assets
4
11
Other operating expenses
(1,568)
(1,101)
OPERATING NET INCOME
1,961
998
Net interest
(28)
(52)
Change in fair value of financial instruments
305
369
Exchange gains/(losses)
(140)
(235)
Impairment of financial instruments
(16)
(4)
Other financial income and expenses
(62)
(45)
FINANCIAL RESULT
59
33
NET INCOME FROM INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD (1)
151
14
NET INCOME BEFORE TAX
2,171
1,045
Income tax
(757)
(392)
NET INCOME
1,414
653
NET INCOME FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
(22)
(5)
TOTAL NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARENT
1,392
648
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARENT
€/share
€/share
Basic
0.94
0.41
Diluted
0.94
0.41
(1) Net of taxes
Cashflow statement IFRS11
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU)
JANUARY - MARCH
2022
2021
I. CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income before taxes
2,171
1,045
Adjustments to net income
Depreciation and amortisation of non current assets
570
504
Other adjustments to results (net)
111
(9)
EBITDA
2,852
1,540
Changes in working capital
(1,818)
(546)
Dividends received
22
25
Income taxes received/ (paid)
(228)
(112)
Other proceeds from/ ( payments for) operating activities
(123)
(92)
Other cash flows from/ (used in) operating activities
(329)
(179)
705
815
II. CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
Payments for investment activities
Companies of the Group, equity affiliates and business units
(77)
(119)
Fixed assets, intangible assets and real estate investments
(576)
(317)
Other financial assets
(270)
(173)
Payments for investment activities
(923)
(609)
Proceeds from divestments
Companies of the Group, equity affiliates and business units
110
1
Fixed assets, intangible assets and real estate investments
1
5
Other financial assets
0
381
Proceeds from divestments
111
387
Other cashflow
1
2
(811)
(220)
III. CASH FLOWS FROM/ (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance/ Repayment and Redemption of own capital instruments
0
340
Proceeds from/(payments for) equity instruments
(133)
(467)
Changes in ownership interest in companies without loss of control
117
0
Proceeds from issue of financial liabilities
3,151
1,569
Payments for financial liabilities
(3,071)
(1,782)
Payments for dividends and payments on other equity instruments
(458)
(118)
Interest payments
(106)
(101)
Other proceeds from/(payments for) financing activities
(48)
(184)
(548)
(743)
Effect of changes in exchange rates from continued operations
12
26
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(642)
(122)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
5,595
4,321
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
4,953
4,199
RIES IFRS 11
RECOGNIZED INCOME AND EXPENSE STATEMENT
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU)
JANUARY - MARCH
2022
2021
Net Income
1,415
653
Other comprehensive income. (Items not reclassifiable to net income)
29
25
Due to actuarial gains and losses
13
9
Investments accounted for using the equity method
16
18
Equity instruments with changes through other comprehensive income
0
0
Tax effect
0
(2)
Other comprehensive income. (Items reclassifiable to net income)
183
638
Cash flow hedging
(192)
(5)
Valuation gains / (losses)
(217)
24
Amounts transferred to the income statement
25
(29)
Translation differences
307
597
Valuation gains / (losses)
335
604
Amounts transferred to the income statement
(28)
(7)
Share of investments in joint ventures and associates:
4
0
Valuation gains / (losses)
4
0
Amounts transferred to the income statement
0
0
Tax effect
64
46
Total other comprehensive income
212
663
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,627
1,316
a) Attributable to the parent
1,604
1,310
b) Attributable to non-controlling interests
23
6
Stat. of changes in eq. IFRS 11
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(Unaudited figures) (€ millions) Prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU)
Million euros
Equity attributable to the parent and other equity instrument holders
Non-controlling interests
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Other cumulative comprehensive income
Share capital
Share premium and reserves
Treasury shares and own equity investments
Net income for the period attributable to the parent
Other equity instruments
Closing balance at 12/31/2020
1,568
21,132
(162)
(3,289)
1,936
(890)
244
20,539
Impact of new standards
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted opening balance
1,568
21,132
(162)
(3,289)
1,936
(890)
244
20,539
Total recognized income/(expenses)
0
25
0
648
0
637
6
1,316
Transactions with partners or owners
Share capital increase/(reduction)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dividends and shareholder remuneration
0
(916)
0
0
0
0
0
(916)
Transactions with treasury shares and own equity investments (net)
0
0
(465)
0
0
0
0
(465)
Increases/(reductions) due to changes in scope
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other transactions with partners and owners
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other equity variations
Transfers between equity-line items
0
(3,289)
0
3,289
0
0
0
0
Subordinated perpetual obligations
0
(15)
0
0
344
0
0
329
Other variations
0
0
0
0
0
(2)
1
(1)
Closing balance at 03/31/2021
1,568
16,937
(627)
648
2,280
(255)
251
20,802
Total recognized income/(expenses)
0
(5)
0
1,851
0
349
23
2,218
Transactions with partners or owners
Share capital increase/(reduction)
(41)
(386)
427
0
0
0
0
0
Dividends and shareholder remuneration
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Transactions with treasury shares and own equity investments (net)
0
46
(441)
0
0
0
0
(395)
Increases/(reductions) due to changes in scope
0
115
0
0
0
0
104
219
Other transactions with partners and owners
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other equity variations
Transfers between equity-line items
0
0
0
(0)
0
0
0
0
Subordinated perpetual obligations
0
(48)
0
0
(4)
0
0
(52)
Other variations
0
(4)
0
0
4
0
2
2
Closing balance at 12/31/2021
1,527
16,655
(641)
2,499
2,280
94
380
22,794
Impact of new standards
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted opening balance
1,527
16,655
(641)
2,499
2,280
94
380
22,794
Total recognized income/(expenses)
0
29
0
1,392
0
183
23
1,627
Transactions with partners or owners
Share capital increase/(reduction)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dividends and shareholder remuneration
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Transactions with treasury shares and own equity investments (net)