    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL S.A.

(REP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:22:43 2023-03-07 am EST
15.51 EUR   +0.49%
Repsol S A : Investor Update March 2023
PU
CERAWEEK- EU falling short of U.S. efforts to lure renewables investments -Repsol CEO
RE
EIG Global Energy Partners completed the acquisition of 25% stake in Repsol Upstream from Repsol, S.A.
CI
Repsol S A : Investor Update March 2023

03/07/2023 | 07:04am EST
Investor Stepping up the Transition

Update

Driving growth and value

March 2023

1

Disclaimer

ALL RIGHTS ARE RESERVED ©REPSOL,S.A.2023

This document contains information and statements that constitute forward-looking statements about Repsol. Such estimates or projections may include statements about current plans, objectives and expectations, including statements regarding trends affecting Repsol's financial condition, financial ratios, operating results, business, strategy, geographic concentration, production volumes and reserves, capital expenditures, cost savings, investments and dividend policies. Such estimates or projections may also include assumptions about future economic or other conditions, such as future crude oil or other prices, refining or marketing margins and exchange rates. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "believes," "estimates," "appreciates" and similar expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance, prices, margins, exchange rates or any other event, and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, changes and other factors that may be beyond Repsol's control or may be difficult to predict. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors and circumstances identified in the communications and documents filed by Repsol and its subsidiaries with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores in Spain and with the other supervisory authorities of the markets in which the securities issued by Repsol and/or its subsidiaries are traded. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Repsol assumes no obligation - even when new information is published, or new facts are produced - to publicly report the updating or revision of these forward-looking statements.

This document mentions resources which do not constitute proved reserves and will be recognized as such when they comply with the formal conditions required by the system "SPE/WPC/AAPG/SPEE Petroleum Resources Management System" (SPE-PRMS) (SPE - Society of Pretroleum Engineers).

In October 2015, the European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA) published its Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). The guidelines apply to regulated information published on or after 3 July 2016. The information and breakdowns relative to the APMs used in this presentation are updated quarterly on Repsol´s website.

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe securities, pursuant to the provisions of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of the 23rd of October approving the recast text of the Spanish Securities Market Law and its implementing regulations. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell, or exchange, neither a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities in any other jurisdiction.

The information contained in the document has not been verified or revised by the Auditors of Repsol.

2

Multi-energy provider

550 Kboe/d

Production

4,899 Kt

Petrochemical capacity (basic and derivative)

1,909 Mbep

Proved Reserves

24 M

Clients

5.5 M digital

+1 Mbbl/d

Refining Capacity

4,651

Services Stations in Spain, Portugal, Peru and Mexico

+1,000

Recharging points

Note: data end 2022

42.1 Mtep

Processed Crude

6 Refineries

3,870 MW

1,645 MW

Power generation capacity

Renewable generation

3

Index

01. Path to 2030

  1. Strategy 2021-2025
  2. Business strategies
  3. Decarbonization: Metrics and targets
  4. Delivery

Path to 2030

01.

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 12:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 52 528 M 56 101 M 56 101 M
Net income 2023 4 171 M 4 455 M 4 455 M
Net cash 2023 683 M 730 M 730 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,66x
Yield 2023 4,58%
Capitalization 20 485 M 21 879 M 21 879 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 23 770
Free-Float 91,7%
Managers and Directors
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Brufau Niubó Non-Executive Chairman
Luis Aurelio Cabra Dueñas Executive Managing Director-Technology Development
Henri Philippe Reichstul Independent Non-Executive Director
