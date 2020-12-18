Repsol S A : New organizational structure

Repsol International Finance B.V. Koninginnegracht 19
Tel. 31 703141611
2514 AB The Hague
www.repsolinternationalfinancebv.com
The Netherlands
The Hague, December 17, 2020
In accordance with Law of 23 December 2016, on market abuse, Repsol International Finance B.V. (the "COMPANY") is filing the attached official notice published by Repsol, S.A. related to the new organizational structure of Repsol Group to roll out the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.
The official notice was filed yesterday by Repsol, S.A. with the Spanish Securities Market Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores).
* * *
Repsol adapts its leadership structure in accordance with the Strategic Plan
Repsol has adopted a new organizational structure to roll out the Strategic Plan that was recently presented by the company.
The new organization addresses the objectives of transformation and acceleration of the energy transition, geared to the significant business and corporate challenges that the company will be facing in the coming years.
According to Repsol's Chief Executive Officer, Josu Jon Imaz, "the new leadership structure makes the company more agile in its transformation, increases its capacity to put the cus-
tomer in the center of its activity, boosts digital development, and enables the ambition to be leaders in the decarbonization process."
In the new organizational structure, Luis Cabra will be Executive Managing Director of Energy Transition, Sustainability, and Technology and Adjunct to the CEO.
Juan Abascal, hitherto responsible for M&A, will join the Executive Committee to lead the Industrial Transformation and Circular Economy division. Repsol will maintain its leadership in this area thanks to the quality of its assets and its human team, and it will play a key role in the development of advanced biofuels, renewable hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and the decarbonization of the industrial processes.
The Executive Managing Director María Victoria Zingoni will be responsible for the Client and Renewables businesses, two of the main growth vectors of the company.
As part of its boost of the digitalization processes and the acceleration of the global services model on a company-wide level, Valero Marín, until now CIO/CDO, will be responsible for the Digitalization and Global Services unit.
The current Director for the Liquified Petroleum Gas business, Carmen Muñoz, will assume responsibility for the People and Organization area.
In the Executive Managing Division of Communication, Institutional Relations, and the Chairman's Office, the current Executive Managing Director of People and Organization,
Arturo Gonzalo, will substitute Begoña Elices who will leave the company after a long and distinguished professional career. The Board of Directors, in the words of its Chairman, Antonio Brufau, has thanked Begoña Elices for her brilliant and successful tenure. Begoña Elices will continue to be a member of the Board of the Repsol Foundation.
Arturo Gonzalo will also oversee the Auditing, Control, and Risks area.
With the new appointments, the Executive Committee of Repsol, led by Chief Executive Officer Josu Jon Imaz, will be composed by the following:
Josu Jon Imaz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Luis Cabra, Executive Managing Director of Energy Transition, Sustainability, and Technology; Adjunct CEO
Antonio Lorenzo, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
María Victoria Zingoni, Executive Managing Director of Client and Low-Carbon Gen- eration
Tomás García, Executive Managing Director of Exploration and Production
Arturo Gonzalo, Executive Managing Director of Communication, Institutional Rela-tions, and the Chairman's Office
Miguel Klingenberg, General Counsel
Juan Abascal, Executive Director of Industrial Transformation and Circular Economy
Carmen Muñoz, Corporate Director of People and Organization
Valero Marín, Corporate Director of Digitalization and Global Services
