Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Repsol S.A.    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL S.A.

(REP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Repsol S A : New organizational structure

12/18/2020 | 02:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Official Notice

Repsol International Finance B.V. Koninginnegracht 19

Tel. 31 703141611

2514 AB The Hague

www.repsolinternationalfinancebv.com

The Netherlands

The Hague, December 17, 2020

In accordance with Law of 23 December 2016, on market abuse, Repsol International Finance B.V. (the "COMPANY") is filing the attached official notice published by Repsol, S.A. related to the new organizational structure of Repsol Group to roll out the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.

The official notice was filed yesterday by Repsol, S.A. with the Spanish Securities Market Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores).

* * *

Press release

External Relations

www.repsol.com

Madrid, December 16, 2020

Executive Managing Division

prensa@repsol.com

Tel.+34 91 753 87 87

Repsol adapts its leadership structure in accordance with the Strategic Plan

Repsol has adopted a new organizational structure to roll out the Strategic Plan that was recently presented by the company.

The new organization addresses the objectives of transformation and acceleration of the energy transition, geared to the significant business and corporate challenges that the company will be facing in the coming years.

According to Repsol's Chief Executive Officer, Josu Jon Imaz, "the new leadership structure makes the company more agile in its transformation, increases its capacity to put the cus-

tomer in the center of its activity, boosts digital development, and enables the ambition to be leaders in the decarbonization process."

In the new organizational structure, Luis Cabra will be Executive Managing Director of Energy Transition, Sustainability, and Technology and Adjunct to the CEO.

Juan Abascal, hitherto responsible for M&A, will join the Executive Committee to lead the Industrial Transformation and Circular Economy division. Repsol will maintain its leadership in this area thanks to the quality of its assets and its human team, and it will play a key role in the development of advanced biofuels, renewable hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and the decarbonization of the industrial processes.

The Executive Managing Director María Victoria Zingoni will be responsible for the Client and Renewables businesses, two of the main growth vectors of the company.

As part of its boost of the digitalization processes and the acceleration of the global services model on a company-wide level, Valero Marín, until now CIO/CDO, will be responsible for the Digitalization and Global Services unit.

The current Director for the Liquified Petroleum Gas business, Carmen Muñoz, will assume responsibility for the People and Organization area.

1

Press release

External Relations

www.repsol.com

Madrid, December 16, 2020

Executive Managing Division

prensa@repsol.com

Tel.+34 91 753 87 87

In the Executive Managing Division of Communication, Institutional Relations, and the Chairman's Office, the current Executive Managing Director of People and Organization,

Arturo Gonzalo, will substitute Begoña Elices who will leave the company after a long and distinguished professional career. The Board of Directors, in the words of its Chairman, Antonio Brufau, has thanked Begoña Elices for her brilliant and successful tenure. Begoña Elices will continue to be a member of the Board of the Repsol Foundation.

Arturo Gonzalo will also oversee the Auditing, Control, and Risks area.

With the new appointments, the Executive Committee of Repsol, led by Chief Executive Officer Josu Jon Imaz, will be composed by the following:

  • Josu Jon Imaz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
  • Luis Cabra, Executive Managing Director of Energy Transition, Sustainability, and Technology; Adjunct CEO
  • Antonio Lorenzo, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
  • María Victoria Zingoni, Executive Managing Director of Client and Low-Carbon Gen- eration
  • Tomás García, Executive Managing Director of Exploration and Production
  • Arturo Gonzalo, Executive Managing Director of Communication, Institutional Rela- tions, and the Chairman's Office
  • Miguel Klingenberg, General Counsel
  • Juan Abascal, Executive Director of Industrial Transformation and Circular Economy
  • Carmen Muñoz, Corporate Director of People and Organization
  • Valero Marín, Corporate Director of Digitalization and Global Services

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 07:42:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about REPSOL S.A.
02:43aREPSOL S A : New organizational structure
PU
01:31aOKEA : Acquisition of Vette discovery from Repsol
AQ
12/17REPSOL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offered ..
FA
12/16REPSOL S A : adapts its leadership structure in accordance with the Strategic Pl..
PU
12/16REPSOL S A : Changes in the Executive Committee of the Company
PU
12/16REPSOL S A : mulls public listing for client business, Cinco Dias says
RE
12/14REPSOL S A : advances in digitalization and development of talent with training ..
PU
12/11REPSOL S A : Informative Document of the second paid-up capital increase approve..
PU
12/01Oil majors wipe $80 billion off books as epidemic, energy transition bite
RE
11/30REPSOL S A : Strategic Plan 2021-2025 - Renewable Generation Business
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 789 M 35 276 M 35 276 M
Net income 2020 -1 472 M -1 804 M -1 804 M
Net Debt 2020 8 719 M 10 684 M 10 684 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,7x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 12 699 M 15 547 M 15 560 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 22 754
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart REPSOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Repsol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPSOL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 10,09 €
Last Close Price 8,28 €
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Brufau Niubó Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Luis Aurelio Cabra Dueñas Executive Managing Director-Technology Development
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL S.A.-40.53%15 547
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.69%184 774
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD31.79%170 401
BP PLC-42.89%74 042
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.65%70 417
NESTE OYJ88.72%54 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ