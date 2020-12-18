Repsol S A : New organizational structure

Press release External Relations www.repsol.com Madrid, December 16, 2020 Executive Managing Division prensa@repsol.com Tel.+34 91 753 87 87

Repsol adapts its leadership structure in accordance with the Strategic Plan

Repsol has adopted a new organizational structure to roll out the Strategic Plan that was recently presented by the company.

The new organization addresses the objectives of transformation and acceleration of the energy transition, geared to the significant business and corporate challenges that the company will be facing in the coming years.

According to Repsol's Chief Executive Officer, Josu Jon Imaz, "the new leadership structure makes the company more agile in its transformation, increases its capacity to put the cus-

tomer in the center of its activity, boosts digital development, and enables the ambition to be leaders in the decarbonization process."

In the new organizational structure, Luis Cabra will be Executive Managing Director of Energy Transition, Sustainability, and Technology and Adjunct to the CEO.

Juan Abascal, hitherto responsible for M&A, will join the Executive Committee to lead the Industrial Transformation and Circular Economy division. Repsol will maintain its leadership in this area thanks to the quality of its assets and its human team, and it will play a key role in the development of advanced biofuels, renewable hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and the decarbonization of the industrial processes.

The Executive Managing Director María Victoria Zingoni will be responsible for the Client and Renewables businesses, two of the main growth vectors of the company.

As part of its boost of the digitalization processes and the acceleration of the global services model on a company-wide level, Valero Marín, until now CIO/CDO, will be responsible for the Digitalization and Global Services unit.

The current Director for the Liquified Petroleum Gas business, Carmen Muñoz, will assume responsibility for the People and Organization area.