Repsol S A : On financial instruments - On share buy-back , stabilisation and treasury stock programmes

Inside information

Madrid, July 28, 2022

The Board of Directors of Repsol, S.A. (the "Company" or "Repsol"), at its meeting held yesterday and pursuant to the resolution approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 6, 2022 under item eight of the agenda (the "General Meeting´s Resolution"), has resolved to reduce the share capital of the Company through the redemption of 75,000,000 own shares, with a par value of one euro each, representing approximately 5.16% of the Company's share capital as of the date of this communication (the "Capital Reduction").

In the Capital Reduction, the Company will redeem the shares to be acquired through the share buy-back programme that the Board of Directors has resolved to implement under (a) the authorization for the acquisition of own shares granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 6, 2022, under item tenth of the agenda; and (b) the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Buy-BackProgramme" or the "Programme"). Likewise, depending on the final number of shares to be acquired under the Buy-Back Programme and until the 75,000,000 own shares of the Capital Reduction is reached, own shares from the following sources will be redeemed: (i) treasury shares already owned on July 27, 2022; and/or (ii) shares that may be acquired through the settlement of derivatives on own shares entered into by the Company before July 27, 2022.

The Buy-back Programme will be carried out in the following terms:

1. Purpose

The Buy-Back Programme would be carried out with the sole purpose to acquire part of the own shares to be redeemed in the framework of the Capital Reduction approved by the Board of Directors under the terms of the General Meeting´s Resolution. The purpose of the Capital Reduction is to contribute to the Company's shareholder remuneration by increasing the profit per share.

2. Maximum number of shares and investment

The maximum number of shares to be acquired under the Buy-Back Programme (the "MNS") will be 50,000,000 Repsol´s shares, representing approximately 3.44% of Repsol´s share capital as of the date of this communication.

The Programme's maximum net investment will be 850,000,000 euros (the "Maximum Investment").

