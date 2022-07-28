Log in
    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL S.A.

(REP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:18 2022-07-28 am EDT
12.78 EUR   +2.04%
02:08aREPSOL S A : On financial instruments - On share buy-back , stabilisation and treasury stock programmes
PU
12:35aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain as Fed Delivers as Expected
DJ
07/22TotalEnergies, CMA CGM agree to cut prices to help French consumers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Repsol S A : On financial instruments - On share buy-back , stabilisation and treasury stock programmes

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
Repsol, S.A.

Tlf.:+34

917 538 100

C/Méndez Alvaro, 44

+34

917 538 000

28045 Madrid

Fax:+34 913 489 494

repsol.com

Inside information

Madrid, July 28, 2022

The Board of Directors of Repsol, S.A. (the "Company" or "Repsol"), at its meeting held yesterday and pursuant to the resolution approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 6, 2022 under item eight of the agenda (the "General Meeting´s Resolution"), has resolved to reduce the share capital of the Company through the redemption of 75,000,000 own shares, with a par value of one euro each, representing approximately 5.16% of the Company's share capital as of the date of this communication (the "Capital Reduction").

In the Capital Reduction, the Company will redeem the shares to be acquired through the share buy-back programme that the Board of Directors has resolved to implement under (a) the authorization for the acquisition of own shares granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 6, 2022, under item tenth of the agenda; and (b) the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Buy-BackProgramme" or the "Programme"). Likewise, depending on the final number of shares to be acquired under the Buy-Back Programme and until the 75,000,000 own shares of the Capital Reduction is reached, own shares from the following sources will be redeemed: (i) treasury shares already owned on July 27, 2022; and/or (ii) shares that may be acquired through the settlement of derivatives on own shares entered into by the Company before July 27, 2022.

The Buy-back Programme will be carried out in the following terms:

1. Purpose

The Buy-Back Programme would be carried out with the sole purpose to acquire part of the own shares to be redeemed in the framework of the Capital Reduction approved by the Board of Directors under the terms of the General Meeting´s Resolution. The purpose of the Capital Reduction is to contribute to the Company's shareholder remuneration by increasing the profit per share.

2. Maximum number of shares and investment

The maximum number of shares to be acquired under the Buy-Back Programme (the "MNS") will be 50,000,000 Repsol´s shares, representing approximately 3.44% of Repsol´s share capital as of the date of this communication.

The Programme's maximum net investment will be 850,000,000 euros (the "Maximum Investment").

1

Repsol, S.A.

Tlf.:+34

917 538 100

C/Méndez Alvaro, 44

+34

917 538 000

28045 Madrid

Fax:+34 913 489 494

repsol.com

Inside information

3. Price and volume conditions

The shares will be purchased at market price, subject to the price and volume conditions set forth in article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In particular, concerning the price, Repsol will not purchase shares at a price higher than the higher of the following: (i) the price of the last independent trade; or (ii) the highest independent purchase bid at that time on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

In so far as volume is concerned, Repsol will not purchase on any trading day more than 25% of the average daily volume of Repsol's shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out.

The average daily volume referred above shall be based on the average daily volume traded during the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.

4. Duration

The Buy-back Programme will commence on July 28, 2022, and will remain in force until December 31, 2022.

Notwithstanding the above, Repsol reserves the right to terminate earlier the Buy-back Programme if, prior to the last effective date (i.e., December 31, 2022), its purpose has been fulfilled and, in particular, the Company has acquired the MNS or shares for an acquisition price that reflects the amount of the Maximum Investment, or if any other circumstance exists making it either advisable or necessary.

The interruption, termination or amendment of the Buy-back Programme, as well as the transactions carried out pursuant to it, will be duly communicated to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission, within the time periods provided by the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

2

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
