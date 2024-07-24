2Q24 Results
Agenda
01. Key messages
- Divisional performance
- Financial results
- Outlook
Repsol 2Q24
Key messages 2Q24
Moving forward towards strategic objectives supported by solid operational performance
€0.9 B
Adjusted Income
-32% vs 1Q24 +4% vs 2Q23
€4.6 B
Net Debt
vs €2.1 B Dec'23
€0.9 B
CFFO
-32% vs 1Q24 -45% vs 2Q23 (€1.9 B ex-Sinopec)
13.8%
Gearing
+7.1 p.p. vs Dec'23
Committed with strategy
- New business platforms to deliver more value with less emissions
- Advancing multi-energy proposition diversifying energy mix
- Strong financial position and disciplined capex aligned with investment plan
Resilient quarterly results
- Solid operational performance in less favorable refining environment QoQ
- Cash generation negatively impacted by €1 B payment related to settlement with Sinopec (CFFO +13% vs 2Q23 ex-Sinopec)
- Net Debt impacted by purchase of treasury shares (SBB) and new leases
- Investment level aligned with net capex guidance of €5 B in 2024
Delivering on shareholder remuneration objectives
- 40 M shares cancelled YTD. Additional 20 M SBB before end-2024
- Total of 60 M shares to be redeemed in 2024 (5% of share capital Dec'23)
- 2024 dividend of 0.9 €/share (~+30% vs 2023)
- Expected ~31% CFFO distribution to shareholders in 2024
- Implicit dividend for 2025 0.975 €/share (+8% vs 2024)
Repsol 2Q24
Market Environment
Stable oil prices. Weaker refining margins and natural gas prices
Brent
Henry Hub
($/bbl)
($/Mbtu)
87
84
83
85
2.9
78
2.5
2.1
2.3
1.9
2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q242Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24
Repsol's Refining Margin Indicator
Exchange Rate
($/bbl)
($/€)
13.6
1.09
1.09
1.08
1.09
1.08
11.4
9.0
6.4
6.3
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Note: all figures are quarterly averages
Repsol 2Q24
Upstream
Progressing on growth projects and portfolio optimization
Production in line
€427 M
Adjusted Income
+4% vs 2Q23
214 Kboed
Liquids production
+3% vs 2Q23
375 Kboed
Gas production
-4% vs 2Q23
Production
Kboed
596 590 589
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
- YoY: higher volumes in Marcellus, UK and Venezuela compensated by new PSC in Indonesia, lower output in Eagle Ford and Norway and sale of Canadian assets
Mitigating exposure to Henry Hub
- Rig in Marcellus released at the end of June
- Hedged ~20% of 2024 gas volumes in North America
Portfolio development and optimization
- Pikka and Leon-Castilestart-up in next 12-18 months. Combined 50 Kboed of higher CFFO/bbl production
- Divestment of SW Eagle Ford acreage
- Incorporated two new fields to Petroquiriquire JV with PDVSA in Venezuela (+20 Kboed)
- Yoopat-1well discovery offshore Mexico (estimated 300- 400 Mboe in place, Repsol 50% w.i.)
Repsol 2Q24
Industrial
Maximizing value in a demanding environment
€288 M
Adjusted Income
-16% vs 2Q23
10.5 Mtons
Processed crude
476 Ktons
Petrochemical sales
Refining
- More challenging scenario driven by narrower middle-distillate spreads QoQ
- Completed main maintenance activity for 2024. Higher plant availability in 2H24
- High availability of heavy crudes. Increased supply of Venezuelan crudes
International prices
($/bbl)
28.3
23.1
20.7
19.1
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Gasoline vs Brent spread
Diesel vs Brent spread
Chemicals
- Improved demand and margins vs 1Q24. Positive EBITDA contribution in 1H24
- Ongoing challenging situation in Western Europe and Asia
- Sines (Portugal) expansion project expected to begin operations in 4Q25
Repsol's Chemical Margin Indicator
(€/t)
286
269
205
2Q231Q242Q24
Repsol 2Q24
Industrial
Building a leading renewable fuels platform in Iberia
Transformation of legacy industrial sites into highly integrated bio-refineries and circular hubs
• Cartagena advanced biofuels plant
• Puertollano
retrofitting
project
• Bunge strategic agreement to cover
producing at full capacity. Designed
progressing
as planned
with first
~80-85% of Repsol's biofuel
to alternate between SAF and HVO
production expected in 2026
feedstock needs by 2030
Expected contribution of €50 M
EBITDA in 2024
Repsol 2Q24
Customer
Consolidating multi-energy offering and growing in Retail P&G
€158 M
Adjusted Income
+7% vs 2Q23
3,335 Km3
Mobility
- Sales in Service Stations and Wholesales in Spain impacted by less favorable market
- >600 service stations in offering 100% renewable fuel by end-2024, reaching 1,500 in 2025
Retail P&G
- Improving scale and returns
- 2.4 M customers(1) (+8% vs. Dec23)
- Solid EBITDA contribution (€90 M in 1H24)
Service Stations and Direct sales in Spain
1,367 GWh
Electricity
Commercialization
Electricity Commercialization*
(GWh)
1,567
1,367
952
2Q231Q242Q24
* Estimated data for Spain
(1) Includes Spain and Portugal
Repsol 2Q24
€1 M
Adjusted Income
vs €12 M in 2Q23
33.4 €/MWh
Price of Spanish pool
Low Carbon Generation
Focus on delivery of project pipeline
Quarterly results
- Negative impact of pool prices in Spain
- Lower contribution of CCGT's
- Integrated position with Retail E&G in Iberian value chain
Pipeline development
- Outpost (US) initial 400 MW COD end-2024. Additional 229 MW COD 1Q25
- 3.1 GW global installed renewable capacity as of June (objective of 4 GW by end-2024)
1,779 GWh
Repsol's Electricity
Generation
Portfolio management
- Disposal in July of residential rooftop solar business in France
- Working on first asset rotation in the United States
Offshore wind
• Collaboration agreement with EDF Renewables for offshore wind opportunities in Iberia
Repsol 2Q24
Financial Results
2Q24 Results
Results (€ Million)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
1H24
1H23
Upstream
427
442
410
869
884
Industrial
288
731
344
1,019
1,623
Customer
158
156
148
314
322
Low Carbon Generation
1
(6)
12
(5)
46
Corporate and Others
(15)
(56)
(87)
(71)
(157)
Adjusted Income
859
1,267
827
2,126
2,718
Inventory effect
(85)
(1)
(234)
(86)
(505)
Special items
(155)
(235)
(225)
(390)
(667)
Non-controlling interests
38
(62)
(60)
(24)
(126)
Net Income
657
969
308
1,626
1,420
Financial data (€ Million)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
1H24
1H23
EBITDA
2,001
2,143
1,607
4,144
4,303
EBITDA CCS
2,115
2,144
1,921
4,259
4,982
CFFO
925
1,362
1,695
2,287
3,522
Net Debt
4,595
3,901
797
4,595
797
Repsol 2Q24
