2Q24 Results

24 July 2024

Josu Jon Imaz

CEO

Agenda

01. Key messages

  1. Divisional performance
  2. Financial results
  3. Outlook

Repsol 2Q24

3

Key messages 2Q24

Moving forward towards strategic objectives supported by solid operational performance

€0.9 B

Adjusted Income

-32% vs 1Q24 +4% vs 2Q23

€4.6 B

Net Debt

vs €2.1 B Dec'23

€0.9 B

CFFO

-32% vs 1Q24 -45% vs 2Q23 (€1.9 B ex-Sinopec)

13.8%

Gearing

+7.1 p.p. vs Dec'23

Committed with strategy

  • New business platforms to deliver more value with less emissions
  • Advancing multi-energy proposition diversifying energy mix
  • Strong financial position and disciplined capex aligned with investment plan

Resilient quarterly results

  • Solid operational performance in less favorable refining environment QoQ
  • Cash generation negatively impacted by €1 B payment related to settlement with Sinopec (CFFO +13% vs 2Q23 ex-Sinopec)
  • Net Debt impacted by purchase of treasury shares (SBB) and new leases
  • Investment level aligned with net capex guidance of €5 B in 2024

Delivering on shareholder remuneration objectives

  • 40 M shares cancelled YTD. Additional 20 M SBB before end-2024
  • Total of 60 M shares to be redeemed in 2024 (5% of share capital Dec'23)
  • 2024 dividend of 0.9 €/share (~+30% vs 2023)
  • Expected ~31% CFFO distribution to shareholders in 2024
  • Implicit dividend for 2025 0.975 €/share (+8% vs 2024)

Repsol 2Q24

4

Market Environment

Stable oil prices. Weaker refining margins and natural gas prices

Brent

Henry Hub

($/bbl)

($/Mbtu)

87

84

83

85

2.9

78

2.5

2.1

2.3

1.9

2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q242Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24

Repsol's Refining Margin Indicator

Exchange Rate

($/bbl)

($/€)

13.6

1.09

1.09

1.08

1.09

1.08

11.4

9.0

6.4

6.3

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Note: all figures are quarterly averages

Repsol 2Q24

5

Upstream

Progressing on growth projects and portfolio optimization

Production in line

€427 M

Adjusted Income

+4% vs 2Q23

214 Kboed

Liquids production

+3% vs 2Q23

375 Kboed

Gas production

-4% vs 2Q23

Production

Kboed

596 590 589

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

  • YoY: higher volumes in Marcellus, UK and Venezuela compensated by new PSC in Indonesia, lower output in Eagle Ford and Norway and sale of Canadian assets

Mitigating exposure to Henry Hub

  • Rig in Marcellus released at the end of June
  • Hedged ~20% of 2024 gas volumes in North America

Portfolio development and optimization

  • Pikka and Leon-Castilestart-up in next 12-18 months. Combined 50 Kboed of higher CFFO/bbl production
  • Divestment of SW Eagle Ford acreage
  • Incorporated two new fields to Petroquiriquire JV with PDVSA in Venezuela (+20 Kboed)
  • Yoopat-1well discovery offshore Mexico (estimated 300- 400 Mboe in place, Repsol 50% w.i.)

Repsol 2Q24

6

Industrial

Maximizing value in a demanding environment

€288 M

Adjusted Income

-16% vs 2Q23

10.5 Mtons

Processed crude

476 Ktons

Petrochemical sales

Refining

  • More challenging scenario driven by narrower middle-distillate spreads QoQ
  • Completed main maintenance activity for 2024. Higher plant availability in 2H24
  • High availability of heavy crudes. Increased supply of Venezuelan crudes

International prices

($/bbl)

28.3

23.1

20.7

19.1

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Gasoline vs Brent spread

Diesel vs Brent spread

Chemicals

  • Improved demand and margins vs 1Q24. Positive EBITDA contribution in 1H24
  • Ongoing challenging situation in Western Europe and Asia
  • Sines (Portugal) expansion project expected to begin operations in 4Q25

Repsol's Chemical Margin Indicator

(€/t)

286

269

205

2Q231Q242Q24

Repsol 2Q24

7

Industrial

Building a leading renewable fuels platform in Iberia

Transformation of legacy industrial sites into highly integrated bio-refineries and circular hubs

Cartagena advanced biofuels plant

Puertollano

retrofitting

project

Bunge strategic agreement to cover

producing at full capacity. Designed

progressing

as planned

with first

~80-85% of Repsol's biofuel

to alternate between SAF and HVO

production expected in 2026

feedstock needs by 2030

Expected contribution of €50 M

EBITDA in 2024

Repsol 2Q24

8

Customer

Consolidating multi-energy offering and growing in Retail P&G

€158 M

Adjusted Income

+7% vs 2Q23

3,335 Km3

Mobility

  • Sales in Service Stations and Wholesales in Spain impacted by less favorable market
  • >600 service stations in offering 100% renewable fuel by end-2024, reaching 1,500 in 2025

Retail P&G

  • Improving scale and returns
  • 2.4 M customers(1) (+8% vs. Dec23)
  • Solid EBITDA contribution (€90 M in 1H24)

Service Stations and Direct sales in Spain

1,367 GWh

Electricity

Commercialization

Electricity Commercialization*

(GWh)

1,567

1,367

952

2Q231Q242Q24

* Estimated data for Spain

(1) Includes Spain and Portugal

Repsol 2Q24

9

€1 M

Adjusted Income

vs €12 M in 2Q23

33.4 €/MWh

Price of Spanish pool

Low Carbon Generation

Focus on delivery of project pipeline

Quarterly results

  • Negative impact of pool prices in Spain
  • Lower contribution of CCGT's
  • Integrated position with Retail E&G in Iberian value chain

Pipeline development

  • Outpost (US) initial 400 MW COD end-2024. Additional 229 MW COD 1Q25
  • 3.1 GW global installed renewable capacity as of June (objective of 4 GW by end-2024)

1,779 GWh

Repsol's Electricity

Generation

Portfolio management

  • Disposal in July of residential rooftop solar business in France
  • Working on first asset rotation in the United States

Offshore wind

Collaboration agreement with EDF Renewables for offshore wind opportunities in Iberia

Repsol 2Q24

10

Financial Results

2Q24 Results

Results (€ Million)

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23

Upstream

427

442

410

869

884

Industrial

288

731

344

1,019

1,623

Customer

158

156

148

314

322

Low Carbon Generation

1

(6)

12

(5)

46

Corporate and Others

(15)

(56)

(87)

(71)

(157)

Adjusted Income

859

1,267

827

2,126

2,718

Inventory effect

(85)

(1)

(234)

(86)

(505)

Special items

(155)

(235)

(225)

(390)

(667)

Non-controlling interests

38

(62)

(60)

(24)

(126)

Net Income

657

969

308

1,626

1,420

Financial data (€ Million)

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23

EBITDA

2,001

2,143

1,607

4,144

4,303

EBITDA CCS

2,115

2,144

1,921

4,259

4,982

CFFO

925

1,362

1,695

2,287

3,522

Net Debt

4,595

3,901

797

4,595

797

Repsol 2Q24

11

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 13:29:09 UTC.