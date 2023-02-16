Repsol S A : Press release on 2022 results

11% increase in the cash dividend and new share buybacks in 2023 in addition to the redemption of 200 million shares in 2022.

The company has taken measures to ensure the purchasing power of its employees is maintained, implementing

Additionally, aware of the economic situation that the country and its citizens are undergoing, Repsol made a significant effort to mitigate the effects that the volatility of international fuel prices could have on consumers. To this end, during the last year the company earmarked more than €500 million for additional

Faced with this complex situation, Repsol reinforced its contribution as an essential service for society, in its role as guarantor of energy supply. In 2022, it increased its inventories by more than €2 billion to guarantee the supply to the domestic market and the operation of its refineries.

for the year. Meanwhile, Henry Hub gas closed the year at an average of $6.6 per MBtu, well above the 2021 average of $3.9 per MBtu.

In the second half of the year, fears of a global economic recession and the fall in demand changed the trend and prices fell, with Brent crude prices falling below $80 per barrel in December. As a result, Brent crude averaged $101 per barrel

The war and the consequent sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union had a direct impact on the continent's energy markets which are highly dependent on Russian hydrocarbons. Gas prices and, subsequently, crude oil prices rose sharply during the first half of 2022 as sanctions against Russia were announced. Crude oil prices approached $140 per barrel, the highest levels since 2008.

Repsol focused on its role as an essential service to society, guaranteeing supply, offering discounts to customers, and investing to ensure the future of industry.

The international economic situation has led to a rise in the price of raw materials, and security of energy supply has become one of the main priorities in Europe. The integrated business model and the 2021- 2025 Strategic Plan were key to the company's positive performance in this environment. At the same time, it drove forward its transformation, consolidating its multi-energy profile, with the goal of achieving zero net emissions by 2050.

In 2022, a year marked by uncertainty, volatility, and complex market dynamics due to the invasion of Ukraine, Repsol obtained net income of €4.251 billion, of which close to 64% came from the international business. The profits recorded in 2021 and 2022 (€6.75 billion) have not yet made it possible to offset the losses in 2019 and 2020 (€7.105 billion).

"We are aware that our work is an essential service to society. For us, it is always a priority to fulfill this responsibility that emerges with even more importance, if possible, in complicated times such as those we have experienced in recent years. In 2022, we strove to guarantee supply, reduce the impact of the energy crisis on our customers, and invest in Spain's industrial future, while continuing to strengthen our profile as a multi-energy company and making progress in decarbonization."

Repsol plans historic organic investments of more than €5 billion in 2023.

fuel discounts at its service stations in Spain, in addition to the state bonus implemented between April 1 and December 31, 2022. The company was the first in the market to implement this measure. It was also the first to confirm that it extended its extraordinary discounts, given the continued complex economic situation in Spain, until March 31 this year.

Investments to transform Spanish industry

Repsol's commitment to the energy transition was also evident in 2022 with the implementation of various projects aimed at advancing its decarbonization and transformation. The importance of establishing a model that allows for the future sustainability of industry, a strategic pillar for the company, was highlighted last year at a time of great uncertainty. This activity, in addition to being a solid source of employment (200,000 families' livelihoods are linked directly to the refining sector in Spain), reinforces the country's energy independence.

In 2022, Repsol invested €4.182 billion to advance the transformation of its activities, 40% more than the previous year. Most of this amount was spent on projects in the Iberian Peninsula and the United States. Specifically, the company invested €1.4 billion in Spain during the year. To boost its multi-energy profile,

Repsol plans to make a historic organic investment of more than €5 billion in 2023. A 35% of the total investments will be allocated to low-carbon projects, reinforcing the transformational nature of the investments.

In line with its goal of becoming zero net emissions, 35% of the total investments contemplated in the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan will be dedicated to low-carbon projects, a figure that will increase to 45% in 2030.

The transformation of the company's major industrial centers, six of which are located in the Iberian Peninsula, accounts for a significant part of the investments. These centers generate significant economic activity and, thanks to the historical solidity of Repsol's industrial project, continue to play an essential role in creating jobs. This is in stark contrast to the European scenario, where 24 refineries have been closed in the last 15 years. In 2023, Repsol will continue to take steps to ensure the future of its industrial centers, with milestones such as the start-up in Cartagena of the first advanced biofuels plant in Spain, to which it will allocate a total of €200 million.

Repsol's commitment to investing in the future of industry in Spain has been constant, even in 2020 and 2021 when the COVID crisis deeply affected refining and resulted in a loss of €612 million. It has made investments in its industrial facilities averaging around €1 billion a year since 2008, which have enabled it to optimize the use of its assets and improve their efficiency and flexibility. This is illustrated by the fact that the facilities have reduced their gas consumption by more than 50%, compared to previous periods.

All this contributed to Repsol's ability to respond better to the tensions in the fuel markets due to the war in Ukraine last year, guaranteeing supply in an environment as unpredictable as the current one.

The situation of the industrial business, as a result of European regulation, led the company to make new impairments in the book value of its assets, mainly its refineries. Their profitability and competitiveness in the long term will be impacted if aspects that are weighing down the sector in Europe, such as the insecurity of the business environment and the regulatory and fiscal pressure, are not corrected. These provisions accounted for most of the specific results for the period, which amounted to €-2.485 billion.

