Repsol S A : The Company submits the full text of the notice of call for the Ordinary Shareholders´ Meeting 2021

Repsol, S.A. Tlf.:+34 917 538 100 C/Méndez Alvaro, 44 +34 917 538 000 28045 Madrid Fax:+34 913 489 494 repsol.com Other Relevant Information

Madrid, February 23, 2021

Repsol, S.A. announces the notice of call of the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company which is expected to be held on March 26, 2021 on second call, at 12:00 noon, at the Auditorium of the company's registered office, calle Méndez Álvaro,nº 44, Madrid.

The notice of call together with the other documents for the General Shareholders Meeting referred to therein are available in the Company's registered office and in the web page

(www.repsol.com).

* * *

Repsol, S.A. Tlf.:+34 917 538 100 C/Méndez Alvaro, 44 +34 917 538 000 28045 Madrid Fax:+34 913 489 494 repsol.com Other Relevant Information REPSOL, S.A.

NOTICE OF CALL TO ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

_________________________

SPECIAL MEASURES AND RECOMMENDATIONS WITH RESPECT

TO THE COVID-19

Given the exceptional situation resulting from the Covid-19, in an effort to safeguard people's interests and wellbeing of the shareholders, employees and other persons involved in the preparation and holding of the General Meeting and in light of current health regulations, the Board of Directors of Repsol, S.A. recommends that shareholders exercise their voting and proxy rights prior to the General Meeting by remote means or that they attend by telematic means, according to the terms provided in the call, and thus avoid, to the extent possible, physical attendance at the General Meeting venue.

As of the date of this notice, health regulations set capacity limitations and minimum interpersonal safety distances that significantly reduce the capacity of the Auditorium of the Company's corporate headquarters where the General Meeting will be held. In any case, and in order to respect the parity of treatment of the shareholders, access to the venue will be strictly on a first-come, first-served basis for shareholders and their representatives. Once the maximum capacity of the Auditorium has been reached, it will not be possible to access the same.

In the event that the aforementioned capacity limit is reached so that access to the venue of the General Meeting becomes impossible, shareholders or their representatives are warned that at that time participation through alternative means (i. e., voting and delegation prior to the General Meeting by remote means of communication or attendance by telematic means) may not be feasible, for which reason shareholders are especially advised to participate through any of the alternative means that the Company makes available to them under the terms set forth in this notice of the General Meeting.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Board of Directors will continue monitoring the health situation and the possible regulatory restrictions (at state, regional and/or local level) that may be enacted. Therefore, if it is foreseeable that the shareholders or their representatives will not be able to physically attend the General Meeting, and provided that the applicable legislation allows the General Meeting to be held exclusively by telematic means, the Board of Directors may agree, where appropriate, to hold the General Meeting exclusively by telematic means and, in such case, the corresponding supplementary notice will be published, in accordance with legal requirements.

Repsol, S.A. Tlf.:+34 917 538 100 C/Méndez Alvaro, 44 +34 917 538 000 28045 Madrid Fax:+34 913 489 494 repsol.com Other Relevant Information

The measures adopted in relation to attendance at the General Shareholders' Meeting are described in detail below.

________________________

By resolution of the Board of Directors of Repsol, S.A. (the "Company") shareholders are called to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (AGM), which will be held at the Auditorium of the company's registered office, calle Méndez Álvaro, nº 44, Madrid, at 12:00 pm on 25 March 2021 on first call and at the same time and place on 26 March 2021 on second call.

The General Shareholders' Meeting will foreseeably be held on SECOND CALL, that is, on 26

March 2021, at the place and date indicated above. Otherwise, due notice will be given sufficiently in advance in an announcement published in the daily press and on the Company's website(www.repsol.com).

AGENDA

POINTS REGARDING THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS, STATEMENT OF NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION,

RESULTS ALLOCATION AND MANAGEMENT BY THE BOARD

First. Review and approval, if appropriate, of the Annual Financial Statements and Management Report of Repsol, S.A. and the Consolidated Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Management Report, for fiscal year ended 31 December 2020.

Second. Review and approval, if appropriate, of the proposal for the allocation of results in 2020.

Third. Review and approval, if appropriate, of the Statement of Non-Financial Information for fiscal year ended 31 December 2020.

Fourth. Review and approval, if appropriate, of the management of the Board of Directors of Repsol, S.A. during 2020.

Fifth. Appointment of the Accounts Auditor of Repsol, S.A. and its Consolidated Group for fiscal year 2021.

POINTS REGARDING SHAREHOLDER'S REMUNERATION

Sixth. Conditional distribution of the fixed amount of thirty euros cents (€0.30) gross per share charged to free reserves. Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors or, by substitution, to the Delegated Committee or the CEO, to establish the terms of distribution for that which may

Repsol, S.A. Tlf.:+34 917 538 100 C/Méndez Alvaro, 44 +34 917 538 000 28045 Madrid Fax:+34 913 489 494 repsol.com Other Relevant Information

go unforeseen by the General Meeting, to carry out the acts necessary for its execution and to issue as many public and private documents as may be required to fulfil the agreement.

Seventh. Approval of a reduction of share capital for a maximum amount of 40,494,510 euros, through the redemption of a maximum of 40,494,510 of the Company's treasury shares. Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors or, as its replacement, to the Delegate Committee or the Chief Executive Officer, to set the other terms for the reduction in relation to everything not determined by the General Meeting, including, among other matters, the powers to redraft Articles 5 and 6 of the Company's Articles of Association, relating to share capital and shares respectively, and to request the delisting and cancellation of the accounting records of the shares that are being cancelled.

POINT RELATING EXPRESS AUTHORIZATIONS AND DELEGATIONS REQUESTED FOR THE BOARD

OF DIRECTORS

Eighth. Delegation to the Board of Directors on the power to issue fixed income, convertible and/or exchangeable securities for Shares, as well as warrants (options to subscribe new shares or acquire circulating Shares). Setting of criteria to determine the terms and types of the conversion and/or exchange and allocation to the Board of Directors of the powers to increase capital as necessary, as well as fully or partially remove shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights in these issuances. Authorisation for the Company to guarantee security issuances made by its subsidiaries. Nullify the portion of resolution eight B) of the General Shareholders Meeting held on 19 May 2017 that were not used.

POINTS RELATING COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ninth. Re-election as Director of Mr. Manuel Manrique Cecilia.

Tenth. Re-election as Director of Mr. Mariano Marzo Carpio.

Eleventh. Re-election as Director of Ms. Isabel Torremocha Ferrezuelo.

Twelfth. Re-election as Director of Mr. Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla.

Thirteenth. Ratification of the appointment by co-optation and re-election as Director of Mr. Rene Dahan.

Fourteenth. Appointment of Ms. Aurora Catá Sala as Director.