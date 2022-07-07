Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Repsol S.A.
  News
  Summary
    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL S.A.

(REP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:02 2022-07-07 pm EDT
13.18 EUR   +5.17%
Repsol S A : The Repsol Foundation and SERNAUTO sign a strategic agreement to promote sustainable mobility

07/07/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
The Repsol Foundation and Sernauto (Spanish Association of Automotive Suppliers) signed an agreement for the joint development of actions to promote, disseminate, and encourage the energy transition and sustainable mobility. The signing ceremony was attended by the chairman of Repsol, Antonio Brufau, and Francisco J. Riberas, chairman of Sernauto.

This partnership aims to address the significant challenges facing mobility in the coming decades through the joint organization of national or local events, joint studies and reports, and other training activities through Open Room, the Repsol Foundation's digital platform on energy transition of the Repsol Foundation, which will also have the support of the Foundation's network of research programs.

In addition, proposals will be generated to meet these challenges and Sernauto's associates will be able to participate in them. To this end, the Repsol Foundation and Sernauto will dedicate the necessary resources and disseminate the actions to achieve the involvement of society in general, as these are vital issues that affect the economy, industry, and employment.

The signatories of the agreement were the chairman of Repsol, Antonio Brufau, and the chairman of Sernauto, Francisco J. Riberas. The event took place within the framework of the 9th Sernauto Meeting, under the title "Automotive Suppliers: Committed to the Future," which addressed the situation of the automotive sector given the economic and geopolitical situation, how the pandemic has affected companies, and the opportunities for Spain to maintain our leadership in Europe.

Repsol's chairman, Antonio Brufau, stated, "We must not put up barriers to the industry's ability to develop. Banning is not the way forward to have a powerful industry, but motivating and working alongside to achieve a just and inclusive energy transition."

As the chairman of Sernauto, Francisco J. Riberas, claimed, "It is a pleasure for the Association to collaborate closely with a company of the caliber of Repsol and to be able to advance together in our purpose of facilitating sustainable mobility for all citizens. Both entities are firmly committed to decarbonization and this agreement represents another example of the contribution that both sectors are making to achieve the European climate neutrality goals by 2050."

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 17:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
