July 6th, 2023
Repsol's Trading Statement provides provisional information for the second quarter results of 2023, including data on the economic environment as well as company performance during the period. Repsol Group 2Q23 results will be published on July 27th, 2023.
The information contained herein may hence be subject to change and could differ from the final figures that will be reported.
Economic Indicators
2Q23E*
1Q23
2Q22
Var.
Var.
2Q23E/1Q23
2Q23E/2Q22
Average Dated Brent price (1)
(USD/bbl)
78.1
81.2
113.9
-3.8%
-31.4%
Average WTI Nymex
(USD/bbl)
73.6
76.0
108.5
-3.2%
-32.2%
Average Henry Hub Nymex
(USD/MBtu)
2.1
3.4
7.2
-38.2%
-70.8%
Average Exchange rate (2)
(USD/€)
1.09
1.07
1.06
1.9%
2.8%
- Source: Platts.
- Henry Hub First of Month Index.
Operational Indicators
Upstream
2Q23E*
1Q23
2Q22
Var.
Var.
2Q23E/1Q23
2Q23E/2Q22
Production
(Kboe/d)
595
608
540
-2.1%
10.2%
North America
(Kboe/d)
216
221
163
-2.3%
32.5%
Latin America
(Kboe/d)
259
263
264
-1.5%
-1.9%
Europe, Africa and rest of the world
(Kboe/d)
119
123
114
-3.3%
4.4%
Industrial businesses
2Q23E* 1Q23 2Q22
Var.Var.
2Q23E/1Q23 2Q23E/2Q22
Refining Margin Indicator in Spain
(USD/bbl)
6.4
15.6
23.3
-59.0%
-72.5%
Distillation utilization Spanish Refining
(%)
80.8
82.9
91.1
-2.5%
-11.3%
Conversion utilization Spanish Refining
(%)
89.5
100.4
97.2
-10.9%
-7.9%
Chemical Margin Indicator (3)
(€/t)
286
199
415
43.7%
-31.1%
* Estimated
- The new Chemical Margin Indicator is a metric intended to represent Repsol's margin after variable costs including energy and CO2 costs. Source: Repsol.
2Q23 Trading Statement
This document contains statements that Repsol believes constitute forward-looking statements which may include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Repsol and its management, including statements with respect to trends affecting Repsol's financial condition, financial ratios, results of operations, business, strategy, geographic concentration, production volume and reserves, capital expenditures, costs savings, investments and dividend payout policies. These forward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding future economic and other conditions, such as future crude oil and other prices, refining and marketing margins and exchange rates and are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "forecasts", "believes", estimates", "notices" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other events and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes and other factors which may be beyond Repsol's control or may be difficult to predict. Within those risks are those factors described in the filings made by Repsol and its affiliates with the "Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores" in Spain and with any other supervisory authority of those markets where the securities issued by Repsol and/or its affiliates are listed.
Repsol does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions, or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.
This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe securities, pursuant to the provisions of the Spanish Law 6/2023, of March 17, of the Securities Markets and Investment Services and its implementing regulations. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell, or exchange, neither a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities in any other jurisdiction.
The information contained in the document has not been verified or revised by the External Auditors of Repsol.
Contact details
REPSOL S.A
Investor Relations
C/ Méndez Álvaro, 44
investor.relations@repsol.com
28045 Madrid (Spain)
Tel: +34 917 53 62 52
www.repsol.com
Disclaimer
