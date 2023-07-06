REFINITIV STREETEVENTS
EDITED TRANSCRIPT
REP.MC - Q1 2023 Repsol SA Earnings Call
EVENT DATE/TIME: APRIL 27, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
APRIL 27, 2023 / 10:00AM, REP.MC - Q1 2023 Repsol SA Earnings Call
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Repsol First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Today's conference will be conducted by Mr. Josu Jon Imaz, CEO and a brief introduction will be given by Mr. Ramón Álvarez-Pedrosa, Head of Investor Relations. I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Álvarez-Pedrosa. Sir, you may begin.
RamónÁlvarez-Pedrosa - Repsol, S.A. - Head of IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Repsol's First Quarter Results Conference Call. Today's call will be hosted by Josu Jon Imaz, our Chief Executive Officer, with other members of the executive team joining us as well.
Before we start, let me draw your attention to our disclaimer. During this presentation, we may make forward-looking statements based on estimates. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors as indicated in the disclaimer.
I will now hand the call over to Josu Jon.
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel - Repsol, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Ramón. Good afternoon to everyone, joining us in this conference call. Today, I will start with the key messages before moving to the business performance and financial results. At the end, I'll provide you with our updated outlook for 2023.
APRIL 27, 2023 / 10:00AM, REP.MC - Q1 2023 Repsol SA Earnings Call
After the presentation, we'll be available to answer your questions. Starting with the main messages. The complex and volatile environment that we experienced last year continued during the first quarter of 2023. The turbulences in the financial sector intensified the concerns of the possibility of a recession, adding further stability (sic) [instability] to the commodity market.
Oil price fundamentals remain largely unchanged, but market sentiments seem to pay more attention to the uncertainties about the measures to tackle inflation. Furthermore, the threat of economic slowdown aggravated the situation of the gas markets with most price preferences decreasing significantly quarter over quarter as temperatures and demand both turn out below expectations.
In the Industrial side, the refining environment remained robust as the pressure on Middle East debt spreads largely offset by stronger naphtha and gasoline differentials. The petrochemical business continued to be affected by low demand with margins impacted by increasing imports and high energy costs.
In this scenario, Repsol delivered a solid first quarter across all its 4 business verticals, supported by a sound operational performance aligned with the expectations shared with you in our February call. In addition, we closed the disposal of a minority stake in the Upstream business to EIG, cashing in the EUR 1.9 million initial payment. And in renewables, we finalized the acquisition of Asterion and acquired another 250 megawatts of renewable development projects in Spain to (inaudible).
Looking at the results, the adjusted income was EUR 1.9 billion, 7% lower quarter-on-quarter and 78% higher than in the same period a year ago. The cash flow from operations stood at EUR 1.8 billion, 35% below the previous quarter and 68% higher than a year ago. Cash generation was negatively impacted by a EUR 0.6 billion working capital buildup, mostly related to higher stocks in preparation of maintenance activity and an increase in trading positions.
Looking ahead, we expect that for the most part, this impact will be reversed in coming quarters. Net debt, including leases, closed the quarter at EUR 0.9 billion leaving our gearing ratio at 3%, which compares to the 8% ratio as of December of 2022.
Capital allocation remains aligned with our strategic framework with our focus on resilience, CapEx flexibility and value creation for our shareholders. Our strong financial position has been further reinforced with the cash-in of the EIG transaction allows us to navigate the volatility of this part of the cycle investing in profitable growth opportunities in our portfolio and delivering on our shareholder remuneration commitments. In this sense, we are proposing to the next annual general meeting to be held on May 25, an 11% dividend increase in 2023 to EUR 0.70 per share. Of this, EUR 0.35 were already paid in January, and the remainder EUR 0.35 will be paid later in the year.
Dividends will be complemented with share buybacks, aligned with our objective to distribute 30% of the cash flow from operations to our shareholders. In March, we started the 35 million shares buyback program announced in February with the intention of [consolidating] a total of 50 million shares before the end of July. Additional buybacks are expected later in the year, reaching the upper part of our distribution range. And let me say that being more specific, we'll launch a second buyback program in the conference call of July.
This buyback program will have the aim of redeeming an additional amount of 50 million shares. That means we are going to reduce this year our number of shares in a minimum of 100 million shares that combined with a cash dividend of EUR 0.70 per share, represents a total distribution of around EUR 2.4 billion in 2023. That is going to be the distribution framework for this year.
Let me now briefly review the evolution of the main macroeconomic indicators in the quarter. Brent crude averaged $81 per barrel, an $8 decrease quarter-on-quarter and $21 below the same period a year ago. The Henry Hub averaged $3.4 per million Btu, 46% lower than the previous quarter and 32% lower than a year ago.
Gas prices in Europe follow a similar trend impacted by the softer temperatures and high storage levels. Repsol's refining margin indicator averaged $15.6 per barrel, around $3.3 lower than in the fourth quarter and $9 higher than a year ago. Lastly, the exchange rate averaged $1.07 per euro, recovering much of the ground lost in the last part of 2022.
APRIL 27, 2023 / 10:00AM, REP.MC - Q1 2023 Repsol SA Earnings Call
Moving now to the Upstream performance. The adjusted income rose EUR 0.5 billion in the quarter, 35% lower in the same period of 2022 and 21% lower quarter-over-quarter. The contribution of a higher production was more than offset by weaker oil and gas price realizations and higher costs. Production averaged 608,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 10% increase quarter-over-quarter and 9% above the same period in 2022.
Year over year, first quarter volumes benefit from the startup of new wells in unconventionals. The incorporation of the recently acquired position in Eagle Ford, lower unplanned downtimes and a stable production in Libya. These effects more than compensated the country executed in 2022 and the natural decline of the fields.
As discussed in February, the development activity focused on the efficient delivery of projects with FID taken and production growth was on track. In the U.S., we are closely monitoring gas prices and costs in the region, for adequate activity in unconventionals, if necessary, in response to changing market conditions.
Moving forward in Alaska drilling activity for the first development size of Pikka will start this quarter, and the project progresses as planned towards achieving first oil at the beginning of 2026.
In the Gulf of Mexico, the drilling campaign in Leon, Castile start in February, and the development of Shenzi North is expected to reach first oil by the end of the year. Continuing now with Industrial division, the healthy refining margins we saw in the first quarter and the solid results in wholesale gas and trading more than compensated for the ongoing weakness in petrochemicals. The adjusted income stood at EUR 1.3 billion, 11% higher over the last quarter of 2022 and around EUR 1 billion higher than in the same period a year ago.
Year-over-year, the first quarter benefited from a higher contribution of refining, higher also include trading and wholesale and gas trading partially offset by lower results in chemicals. In refining, the margin indicator averaged $15.6 per barrel, which compares to the $18.9 achieved in the last quarter of 2022. The narrowing of middle-distillates spreads pressured by higher diesel inventories and elevated levels of Russian imports ahead of the sanctions also largely offset by wider naphtha and gasoline differentials. The premium generated in the unit CCS margin was $4 over the indicator.
The average utilization of the distillation capacity was 83%, slightly above previous quarter. Utilization rate of the conversion units reached 100% in line with the fourth quarter of 2022. Maintenance activity included the planned turnaround of Bilbao as part of its multi-annual maintenance schedule.
During the first quarter, we continued to process Venezuelan crude that was received in the last months of 2022. In addition, we have received new cargoes for a total of 1.6 million barrels of oil that will be processed through the second quarter.
In Chemicals, the margin indicator was 10% below the fourth quarter of 2022 and 15% lower year-over-year. The demand situation remained depressed in overall terms. A combination of high energy prices, production adjustments and weak demand continues to affect nearly all chemical sectors in Europe. In Portugal, construction of the expansion of the Sines petrochemical complex starting March after getting all the environmental permits and completion of engineering and main procurement works. We expect to invest EUR 650 million in the project that is part of our strategy to transform our legacy industrial sites into multi-energy hubs. The project includes building 2 new polyolefin plants with a production capacity of 600,000 tons a year of high value added and fully recyclable materials.
Let me also highlight that the EUR 300 million loan that the Spanish Official Credit Institute that is called ICO grant to Repsol last week, which backs our commitment to the transformation of our sites, innovation and maintenance of our industrial activity in Spain and Portugal.
Finally, in Bilbao in partnership with Saudi Aramco, we took another important step in our industrial transformation with the final investment decision for e-fuels thermal plant that will produce synthetic fuels using green hydrogen and CO2 as raw materials.
Turning now to the customer division. The adjusted income was EUR 174 million, 9% higher quarter-over-quarter and 83% above the same period a year ago. All businesses in this division contributed to the year-over-year improvement. In Mobility, sales in our service stations in Spain, sales
APRIL 27, 2023 / 10:00AM, REP.MC - Q1 2023 Repsol SA Earnings Call
were 12% higher than in the same period of 2022. The impact of the discounts applied to our customers was more than compensated by a higher market share, again, thanks to the successful loyalty initiatives implemented last year.
Our Waylet mobility app surpassed 6 million clients in March, reaching another milestone towards the objective of having 8 million digital clients in 2025. Moreover, the accelerated growth of our digital client base allow us to take another step in the development of our multi-energy commercial offering.
Starting in April, a new ambitious energy proposition that has been built around Waylet will need discounts to our clients in Spain to a multi-energy portfolio of products. With this program, we aim to retain most of the market share gain since 2022. And at the same time, we aim to increase the integrated margin capture in the whole commercial chain.
In Retail, electricity and gas compared to the same period in 2022, first quarter results benefit from the sharp decline of electricity pool price in Spain and a cheaper gas which has a positive impact in the energy sourcing costs of our business.
Moving now to low carbon generation, the power generated by Repsol reached 2 terawatts hour in the quarter. 5% higher than in the same period last year. The adjusted income was EUR 34 million, 21% higher than a year ago and EUR 27 million higher than in the previous quarter. Year-over-year, the higher results in Renewables division reflect the higher generation and the entry of new projects under operation.
The development of our renewable project pipeline continued in the first quarter. In Spain, we commissioned the first turbines in the PI wind project that's in the Castile and Leon by our Palencia and we have 2 new wind farms under operation to Delta II in Aragon.
In addition, we took the FID of our first fully greenfield projects in the country, the Villena and Trillo solar plants, 320 megawatts, all in all, demonstrating how Repsol can also develop projects that are designed from the ground up, I mean, greenfield projects.
In Chile, the Atacama wind farm, became in generally our second joint project under operation there. By the end of February, we closed the acquisition of Asterion Energies for EUR 570 million, incorporating a portfolio of 7.7 gigawatts mainly in Spain and Italy, of which 2.5 are at an advanced stage of development.
The acquired assets reinforce our ambition to reach 2025 and 2030 generation capacity targets. And finally, during the quarter, we incorporated another 250 megawatts to our portfolio, 150 wind and 100 solar. These projects are in advanced development phase through the acquisition of 3 wind farms and 2 solar plants from developer ABO Wind. This recent inorganic transactions are aligned with our focus in low-risk efficient markets. We currently have 1.9 gigawatts of renewable capacity in operation and 1.3 gigawatts under construction. So we are confident on reaching 2.75 gigawatts of installed capacity by the end of 2023, being United States, the main contributor to this Delta -- to this growth.
Moving now briefly to the financial results. In this slide, you may have a summary of the figures that we have discussed when reviewing the performance of our businesses. Let me highlight that following the sale of the 25% stakes of our Upstream and renewables businesses, we have reviewed the measures used to report the performance of our operating segments to facilitate that our financial information adequately reflects the company decision-making and to ensure comparability with previous years. The newly defined adjusted income represents the total income managed by Repsol before noncontrolling interest. Of course, in our financials, you may find the detailed breakdown of the adjusted income corresponding to minority interest in each segment.
In addition, the former commercial renewable operating segment has been split in 2 divisions. Customer comprising all the commercial businesses and low carbon generation, which includes power generation for renewable sources and CCGTs. The rest of the divisions remain unchanged. This way, our operating segments better reflect the company model, providing more visibility on the performance of our main growth vectors. For further details, of course, I encourage you to refer to the complete documents that were released this morning.
And let me now review our update outlook to the end of the year. Going forward, we continue seeing volatility in the commodity prices, but we are confident that our strong financial position will allow us to face the ongoing uncertainty in the markets. Refining margins have experienced a significant decline since the beginning of April, and the margin indicator has hovered in the $6 per barrel range, the relative strengthening of
