After the presentation, we'll be available to answer your questions. Starting with the main messages. The complex and volatile environment that we experienced last year continued during the first quarter of 2023. The turbulences in the financial sector intensified the concerns of the possibility of a recession, adding further stability (sic) [instability] to the commodity market.

Oil price fundamentals remain largely unchanged, but market sentiments seem to pay more attention to the uncertainties about the measures to tackle inflation. Furthermore, the threat of economic slowdown aggravated the situation of the gas markets with most price preferences decreasing significantly quarter over quarter as temperatures and demand both turn out below expectations.

In the Industrial side, the refining environment remained robust as the pressure on Middle East debt spreads largely offset by stronger naphtha and gasoline differentials. The petrochemical business continued to be affected by low demand with margins impacted by increasing imports and high energy costs.

In this scenario, Repsol delivered a solid first quarter across all its 4 business verticals, supported by a sound operational performance aligned with the expectations shared with you in our February call. In addition, we closed the disposal of a minority stake in the Upstream business to EIG, cashing in the EUR 1.9 million initial payment. And in renewables, we finalized the acquisition of Asterion and acquired another 250 megawatts of renewable development projects in Spain to (inaudible).

Looking at the results, the adjusted income was EUR 1.9 billion, 7% lower quarter-on-quarter and 78% higher than in the same period a year ago. The cash flow from operations stood at EUR 1.8 billion, 35% below the previous quarter and 68% higher than a year ago. Cash generation was negatively impacted by a EUR 0.6 billion working capital buildup, mostly related to higher stocks in preparation of maintenance activity and an increase in trading positions.

Looking ahead, we expect that for the most part, this impact will be reversed in coming quarters. Net debt, including leases, closed the quarter at EUR 0.9 billion leaving our gearing ratio at 3%, which compares to the 8% ratio as of December of 2022.

Capital allocation remains aligned with our strategic framework with our focus on resilience, CapEx flexibility and value creation for our shareholders. Our strong financial position has been further reinforced with the cash-in of the EIG transaction allows us to navigate the volatility of this part of the cycle investing in profitable growth opportunities in our portfolio and delivering on our shareholder remuneration commitments. In this sense, we are proposing to the next annual general meeting to be held on May 25, an 11% dividend increase in 2023 to EUR 0.70 per share. Of this, EUR 0.35 were already paid in January, and the remainder EUR 0.35 will be paid later in the year.

Dividends will be complemented with share buybacks, aligned with our objective to distribute 30% of the cash flow from operations to our shareholders. In March, we started the 35 million shares buyback program announced in February with the intention of [consolidating] a total of 50 million shares before the end of July. Additional buybacks are expected later in the year, reaching the upper part of our distribution range. And let me say that being more specific, we'll launch a second buyback program in the conference call of July.

This buyback program will have the aim of redeeming an additional amount of 50 million shares. That means we are going to reduce this year our number of shares in a minimum of 100 million shares that combined with a cash dividend of EUR 0.70 per share, represents a total distribution of around EUR 2.4 billion in 2023. That is going to be the distribution framework for this year.

Let me now briefly review the evolution of the main macroeconomic indicators in the quarter. Brent crude averaged $81 per barrel, an $8 decrease quarter-on-quarter and $21 below the same period a year ago. The Henry Hub averaged $3.4 per million Btu, 46% lower than the previous quarter and 32% lower than a year ago.

Gas prices in Europe follow a similar trend impacted by the softer temperatures and high storage levels. Repsol's refining margin indicator averaged $15.6 per barrel, around $3.3 lower than in the fourth quarter and $9 higher than a year ago. Lastly, the exchange rate averaged $1.07 per euro, recovering much of the ground lost in the last part of 2022.

