about Maxus' reach in the first quarter. The settlement agreed with Sinopec in April, subject to the satisfaction of conditions and a long-running arbitration process regarding our joint venture in the U.K.

With regards to shareholder remuneration, we remain committed to distribute around EUR 2.4 billion for our shareholders in 2023 through a combination of dividends and capital reductions. Last quarter, we canceled the 50 million shares committed earlier in the year. After quarter end, we paid the second dividend of 2023 for a total of EUR 0.70 per share, an 11% increase compared to 2022.

In May, our AGM approved a EUR 37.5 per share dividend to be paid in January 2024. Moreover, as you may have read this morning, we have announced the cancellation of another 60 million shares before year-end for a total of 110 million shares redeemed in 2023. For this purpose, the Board has agreed the implementation of a new 50 million share buyback program starting today, with the remaining 10 million coming from treasury shares and shares held through derivatives. Once this second capital reduction is executed, the number of outstanding shares will stand at 1.2 billion shares lower than the share count when the scrip was implemented in 2012.

Considering the 200 million shares canceled in 2022, this will make for a total of 310 million shares redeemed since the release of our strategic plan. This figure is, roughly speaking, more or less, equivalent to 20% of our share capital as of December 2021 and well over the original target for the 5-year horizon of our strategic plan. Finally, having captured the favorable commodity context to accelerate our transformation and with most of the main targets to 2025 already met, we expect to provide you with a strategic update in the first quarter of 2024.

Before that, I appreciate to meet many of you in another addition of our ESG Day to be held in London on the 3rd of October. Let me now briefly review the evolution of the main macroeconomic indicators in the quarter. Brent crude averaged $78 per barrel, a $3 decrease quarter-on-quarter and $36 below the same period a year ago. The Henry Hub averaged 2.1 $/Mbtu, 38% lower than in the previous quarter and 71% lower than a year ago, affected by lower demand due to mild temperatures and higher production levels. Repsol's refining margin indicator averaged $6.4, around $9 lower than the first quarter and $17 lower than a year ago, impacted by lower middle-distillate spreads and also the narrowing of heavy crude differentials.

Lastly, the euro continues to strengthen against the dollar, averaging $1.09 per euro during the quarter.

Moving now to our business verticals. The Upstream division maintained a positive momentum, thanks to the contribution of new projects and the streamlining of its operations, increasing the returns and the resilience of the business. Let me remind you that we maintain a strict profitability requirements for the new investments aligned with a conservative $50 Brent and $2.5 Henry Hub price deck of our strategic plan, protecting our projects against potential low scenarios. The adjusted income was EUR 0.4 billion, 57% lower than in the same period of last year, 2022, and 14% lower than in the previous quarter. Year-over-year, the contribution of higher production was more than offset by weaker oil and gas realizations and higher costs.

Production volumes averaged 596,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day, 10% above the same period in 2022. The accumulated production to June average 602,000 barrels equivalent a day, in line with full year guidance. Year-over-year, quarterly volumes benefit from the startup of new wells in unconventionals, the contribution of new assets in Eagle Ford and higher production in Libya and a higher gas demand in Venezuela, which compensated the asset disposals of 2022 under logical natural decline.

The development activity remains focused on the efficiency -- efficient, better said, delivery of our key projects. Starting in Brazil, Repsol and our partners approved the development of Campos-33 in the pre-salt which comprise the Pão de Açúcar, Seat and Gávea discoveries. The project is expected to start production in 2028, contributing around 25,000 net barrels a day of gas, oil and condensates. Repsol currently produces around 40,000 net barrels a day in this country.

In the Gulf of Mexico, we have consolidated our position by increasing our stake in the Blacktip project to 50% with an estimated 200 million barrels of recoverable oil resources. The FID is expected in the next 2, 3 years, contributing to the objective of maintaining a stable production of 30,000, 40,000 barrels a day in the Gulf. Our exposition to unconventionals, the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska confirms the United States as one of our key growth areas within our upstream portfolio. In unconventionals, we continue to closely monitor the gas pricing situation with a flexibility to adjust operations subject to market conditions. We are currently running 1 rig in Eagle Ford and only one in the Marcellus.

