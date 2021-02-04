Repsol S A : and Nissan sign a collaboration agreement to promote electric mobility

After the successful Webinars I and II of the Fourth Nissan Forum, attended by over 1,000 people, today Webinar III, 'Reflections on Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles,' was held. It included the presence of Repsol's Executive Managing Director of Client and Low-Carbon Generation, María Victoria Zingoni; the CEO of Nissan Iberia, Bruno Mattucci; and the Deputy Minister for the Environment of the regional government of Madrid, Mariano González. Access to Webinar III was provided through the website www.foronissan.es.

During the webinar, Zingoni and Mattuci announced the signing of a collaboration agreement between Repsol and Nissan to promote electric mobility in Spain. The first action will consist in expanding the electric vehicle charging network to cover all of Spain. Initially, 15 fast charging points will be installed at Repsol service stations, with further expansion in the future contemplated.

Through this agreement, all owners of a Nissan electric vehicle will enjoy a 50% discount in the Repsol public electric charging network. Repsol currently has more than 250 charging points in public spaces, including 70 fast charging points, the majority located at service stations. This positions the multi-energy company as a leader in the offering of this service at service stations in Spain. Additionally, it has over 1,000 private terminals installed at companies' facilities and homes. It also has the first two ultra-fast charging points installed in the Iberian Peninsula that enable recharging of the vehicle batteries that sup-port this technology in five to ten minutes, similar to the time needed for conventional refueling.

Since the introduction of the electric vehicle in Spain and the launch of the Nissan LEAF in 2011, Nissan has developed the largest fast charging network distributed all over Spain through its dealer network, with a total of 140 charging points.

The development of the 15 new fast charging facilities at Repsol service stations, with the guarantee that the origin of the electricity is 100% renewable, has the potential to provide enough energy to travel more than 144,000 kilometers by car every month. Likewise, the installed capacity of all these new fast chargers would be sufficient to supply energy to 120 households for a month.