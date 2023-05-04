Advanced search
    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL S.A.

(REP)
07:33:51 2023-05-04 am EDT
12.63 EUR   +0.84%
07:23aRepsol S A : and Ryanair sign agreement to promote the use of renewable fuels
PU
05/03Repsol Nears Deal to Buy Majority Stake in Electric Utility CHC Energia
MT
05/03Repsol close to deal for power utility CHC Energia, Expansion reports
RE
Repsol S A : and Ryanair sign agreement to promote the use of renewable fuels

05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
Repsol and Ryanair have signed a strategic agreement to promote the use of renewable fuels in Spain and Portugal. Thanks to this alliance, both companies reinforce their role as relevant players in the decarbonization of the aviation industry and establish a collaboration framework for the coming years to move towards a sustainable air transport.

Although sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) are a key factor in the decarbonization of aviation, they represent only a small fraction of current aviation fuel use worldwide. With this agreement, the multi-energy company will provide Ryanair with access to a maximum of 155,000 tons of SAF between 2025 and 2030, equivalent to the fuel used on more than 28,000 flights between Dublin and Madrid, which will enable an approximate reduction of 490,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

To Valero Marín, Repsol's executive managing director of Client, "this collaboration agreement with Ryanair, Europe's leading passenger airline, reinforces our commitment to the aviation sector, and it is another step in Repsol's commitment to renewable fuels. A sector such as aviation needs solutions like SAF for the decarbonization process we are currently undergoing. It also consolidates our position as a multi-energy company with the objective of achieving zero net emissions by 2050."

For his part, Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson says: "SAF plays a key role in Ryanair's Pathway to Net Zero strategy and our goal of using 12.5% SAF by 2030. Achieving this requires multiple different feedstocks and production methods, and we're encouraged that Repsol are looking at different solutions. This agreement helps Ryanair secure access to approximately 15% of this ambitious goal. Repsol is a key sustainability partner for Ryanair, and we look forward to building on this collaboration as our Group grows to carry 225 million passengers annually by 2026."

Repsol is a pioneer in Spain in the manufacture of renewable fuels for all transport sectors, including aviation. With the production of this type of fuels in its industrial complexes, Repsol has anticipated the different measures that the EU institutions have established to promote the use of sustainable aviation fuels.

In addition, at the end of the year, the multi-energy company will start operations at the first advanced biofuels plant in Spain, in Cartagena (Region of Murcia). This plant will produce 250,000 tons of renewable fuels from waste, as part of the company's ambition to reach a production capacity of 1.3 million tons of renewable fuels by 2025 and more than 2 million tons by 2030, thus leading this market in the Iberian Peninsula and making decisive progress towards the company's goal of reaching zero net emissions by 2050.

Repsol SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 11:22:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
