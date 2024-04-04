Repsol has reached a strategic agreement with the US start-up Harvey, which specializes in the legal field, to incorporate generative artificial intelligence in the daily work of the company's legal team. It, thus, becomes the first in-house legal team in Spain and one of the first continental Europe to use this specialized digital platform for the legal profession.

This initiative is part of the digitalization strategy of Repsol, one of the most advanced energy companies in the use of data and generative artificial intelligence.

At the same time, this alliance allows Repsol to reinforce its legal area, comprised of more than 200 professionals around the world. Some of the tasks that Harvey facilitates for lawyers are the analysis of legal documents, the comparison of contracts or regulations, proposals for improving clauses, translation of text into legal language, provision of answers to legal queries, or summarization of documentation.

Thus, the use of the platform minimizes the most repetitive tasks, facilitates the handling of large volumes of data and documentation, and helps to carry out processes more quickly and efficiently, providing solutions with greater agility and generating higher quality work by having a virtual assistant that frees the lawyers from low-value tasks. The company's legal team is ultimately responsible for reviewing and validating Harvey's proposals and deciding how to apply the results obtained. During the process of implementing this technology, it has been estimated that it can save up to three hours a week of repetitive work with little legal content for each lawyer.

With this, the company takes a further step in the transformation of its legal area in order to boost its globality and transversality, expand the skills and versatility of its professionals, and position itself at the vanguard by incorporating legal technology tools (legaltech) to achieve greater efficiency and promote new ways of working.

Repsol's executive managing director of Legal Affairs, Pablo Blanco, stressed that "in Repsol's legal area we are immersed in a transformation process that will provide greater transversality, globality, and versatility to the legal function in the company." "This process includes innovation and digitalization as basic pillars, incorporating the application and the use of generative artificial intelligence as main enablers. Benefitting from the technological advances and advantages that Harvey offers us is a milestone, as well as a great opportunity to introduce new ways of working thanks to the combination of talent and deep knowledge, efficiency, and technology," added Blanco.

Winston Weinberg, CEO of Harvey, said: "We are delighted to announce our alliance with Repsol, one of the largest and most respected energy companies in the world. Repsol has a visionary legal team that seeks innovative ways to improve its performance, efficiency, and quality. By adopting Harvey's generative AI platform, Repsol will be able to leverage the potential of a generative AI model trained in legal knowledge and language to automate and optimize complex legal tasks in litigation and transactional work. We feel fortunate to work with Repsol, help them achieve their strategic goals, and accelerate their digital transformation."

Following the launch of its Digitalization Program more than 5 years ago, Repsol has become one of the pioneers and most advanced companies in the use of data, AI, and generative AI in the energy sector. In addition, last year the company launched the first Generative AI Competency Center in the European energy sector. With this strategic agreement with Harvey for its legal area, it once again demonstrates its commitment to digitalization, artificial intelligence, and the training and use of the most advanced technologies by its employees.