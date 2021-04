Repsol S A : Completion of the Buy-back Programme of shares of Repsol, S.A. and information on the transactions carried out under the mentioned Buy-back Programme between March 31 and April 6, 2021

Repsol, S.A. Tlf.:+34 917 538 100 C/Méndez Alvaro, 44 +34 917 538 000 28045 Madrid Fax:+34 913 489 494 repsol.com

Other relevant information

Madrid, April 6, 2021

Reference is made to the inside information registered with the Spanish Securities Market Commission on February 18, 2021 relating to the share buy-back programme implemented by the Company pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders´ Meeting held on May 11, 2018, under item eight of the agenda (the "Buy-backProgramme").

Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, 16 April 2014, on Market Abuse and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052, 8 March 2016, supplementing the Regulation on Market Abuse, Repsol informs that between March 31 to April 6, 2021 the Company has carried out the following transactions under the Buy-back Programme:

Date Security Transaction Trading Number of Price venue Shares (€/share) 31/03/2021 REP.MC Acquisition XMAD 800,000 10.616 01/04/2021 REP.MC Acquisition XMAD 800,000 10.502 06/04/2021 REP.MC Acquisition XMAD 800,000 10.576

Detailed information on each of the transactions carried out during the indicated period is attached as an annex.

Repsol also informs that, after the last of the aforementioned acquisitions, the Company reached the maximum number of shares to be acquired under the Buy-back Programme ("MNS"), that is, 40,494,510 shares (representing approximately 2.58% of Repsol´s share capital as of today).

As a result of the foregoing, and in accordance with the terms of the Buy-back Program, the Company also informs that the purpose of the Buy-back Programme has been fulfilled and that, therefore, its completion occurs before the deadline of validity (May 18, 2021).

The acquisition of shares under the Buy-back Programme has been communicated on a regular basis, pursuant to the provisions of article 2.2 and 2.3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 through other relevant information registered on February 24, 2021, and on March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2021.

We also hereby inform that the execution of the share capital reduction, approved by the Annual Shareholders´ Meeting held on March 26, 2021 under item seven of the agenda, is expected within one month from the date of termination of the Buy-back Programme. In this regard, the 40,494,510 treasury shares acquired under the Buy-back Programme, representing approximately 2.58% of Repsol´s share capital, will be redeemed. Consequently, the share