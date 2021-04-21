Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Repsol S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL S.A.

(REP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Repsol S A : Resolutions of the Board of Directors of April 21, 2021

04/21/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Repsol, S.A.

Tlf.:+34

917 538 100

C/Méndez Alvaro, 44

+34

917 538 000

28045 Madrid

Fax:+34 913 489 494

repsol.com

Other relevant information

Madrid, April 21, 2021

In order to analyze all the relevant information on the hiring of the research company Cenyt by Repsol, and the latest known judicial decisions on this matter, the following corporate bodies have held today extraordinary and monographic meetings:

  • The Audit and Control Committee, which had been previously informed at different meetings about the internal investigation carried out regarding said hiring and the response by the Company to the judicial information requests.
  • The Nomination Committee, to report to the Board of Directors what it deems appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of Recommendation 22 of the Code of Good Governance of Listed Companies and articles 16 and 19 of the Regulations of the Board of Directors.
  • The Committee of Independent Directors summoned by the Lead Independent Director in exercise of the functions granted to him by article 28 of the Regulations of the Board of Directors.
  • The Board of Directors, once the reports of the previous meetings have been received.

After reviewing the exhaustive internal investigation on said hiring, carried out at the request of the Ethics and Compliance Committee through the Compliance area, within the functions it has assigned, with the forensic assistance by independent experts and the available information resulting from the legal proceedings, the different Committees have confirmed that there is no illegal conduct whatsoever or contrary to the Code of Ethics and Business Conduct by any current or former director, manager or employee of the company, concerning the above-mentioned hiring of information services, which was effected by the expert and relevant area for it, complying with the law and the internal procedures of the company.

Further to the conclusions reached in the aforementioned previous meetings, the Board of Directors publicly reiterates its firm support, as members of this body, for the Chairman and the Secretary of the Board of Directors for their impeccable professional performance and its total confidence in their absolute personal honorability, as well as the Company's commitment to cooperate fully with the Judicial system to clarify the facts.

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 16:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REPSOL S.A.
12:16pREPSOL S A  : Resolutions of the Board of Directors of April 21, 2021
PU
04/19Finland's Fortum powers ahead with sale of consumer unit - sources
RE
04/15Repsol says no employee illegally or unethically engaged information services
RE
04/14ACCIONA S A  : Spain's Acciona hires banks for IPO of $9.6 billion energy unit
RE
04/14REPSOL S A  : sells its fuel business in Italy
PU
04/12REPSOL S A  : Implementation of the share capital reduction through redemption o..
PU
04/11REPSOL S A  : develops smart energy management system that improves customer eff..
PU
04/09REPSOL S A  : Upstream Production Tumbles 10% in Q1
MT
04/08Repsol to furlough 830 workers at two Spanish refineries
RE
04/08REPSOL S.A.  : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 40 347 M 48 552 M 48 552 M
Net income 2021 1 545 M 1 859 M 1 859 M
Net Debt 2021 7 769 M 9 349 M 9 349 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 6,08%
Capitalization 15 251 M 18 352 M 18 352 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 23 727
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart REPSOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Repsol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPSOL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 11,60 €
Last Close Price 9,85 €
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Brufau Niubó Non-Executive Chairman
Luis Aurelio Cabra Dueñas Executive Managing Director-Technology Development
Iñigo Alonso de Noriega Satrústegui Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL S.A.19.39%18 361
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION34.13%234 071
CHEVRON CORPORATION19.99%195 370
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.24%160 042
BP PLC14.50%82 428
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION22.48%78 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ