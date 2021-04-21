Repsol S A : Resolutions of the Board of Directors of April 21, 2021

Repsol, S.A. Tlf.:+34 917 538 100 C/Méndez Alvaro, 44 +34 917 538 000 28045 Madrid Fax:+34 913 489 494 repsol.com

Other relevant information

Madrid, April 21, 2021

In order to analyze all the relevant information on the hiring of the research company Cenyt by Repsol, and the latest known judicial decisions on this matter, the following corporate bodies have held today extraordinary and monographic meetings:

The Audit and Control Committee, which had been previously informed at different meetings about the internal investigation carried out regarding said hiring and the response by the Company to the judicial information requests.

The Nomination Committee, to report to the Board of Directors what it deems appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of Recommendation 22 of the Code of Good Governance of Listed Companies and articles 16 and 19 of the Regulations of the Board of Directors.

The Committee of Independent Directors summoned by the Lead Independent Director in exercise of the functions granted to him by article 28 of the Regulations of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors, once the reports of the previous meetings have been received.

After reviewing the exhaustive internal investigation on said hiring, carried out at the request of the Ethics and Compliance Committee through the Compliance area, within the functions it has assigned, with the forensic assistance by independent experts and the available information resulting from the legal proceedings, the different Committees have confirmed that there is no illegal conduct whatsoever or contrary to the Code of Ethics and Business Conduct by any current or former director, manager or employee of the company, concerning the above-mentioned hiring of information services, which was effected by the expert and relevant area for it, complying with the law and the internal procedures of the company.

Further to the conclusions reached in the aforementioned previous meetings, the Board of Directors publicly reiterates its firm support, as members of this body, for the Chairman and the Secretary of the Board of Directors for their impeccable professional performance and its total confidence in their absolute personal honorability, as well as the Company's commitment to cooperate fully with the Judicial system to clarify the facts.