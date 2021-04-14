Log in
Repsol S A : sells its fuel business in Italy

04/14/2021 | 08:41am EDT
  • The transaction is carried out within the framework of the company's 2021-2025 Strategic Plan that focuses on the geographic areas with the greatest competitive advantages.
  • It includes Repsol's network of 275 service stations in Italy and the direct fuel sales business in the country.
Press release
14 April 2021 - 14:00 CESTPDF94 KBDownload
Repsol has agreed to sell its fuel business in Italy to Tamoil, one of the main operators in the Italian market.

This transaction, that includes the service station network and the direct fuel sales business in Italy, is carried out within the framework of the multi-energy company's 2021-2025 Strategic Plan that focuses on the geographic areas with the greatest competitive advantages.

Repsol entered the service station sector in Italy in 2004 with the acquisition of 45 outlets, a network that grew especially from 2011. It currently comprises 275 service stations - located mainly in the north of the country where there is greater activity and economic dynamism. This figure places the company as the seventh-largest operator in Italy by number of installations and sales volume. The Italian market has the largest network of service stations in Europe, with around 21,000 facilities.

Repsol's direct fuel sales business in Italy has more than 1,000 customers, including private individuals, public entities, and distribution agencies.

The agreement, which will be completed in the coming weeks, is subject to obtaining the corresponding administrative authorizations.

After this operation, Repsol's network consists of more than 4,600 service stations in Spain, Peru, Portugal, and Mexico

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 12:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
