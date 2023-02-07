Repsol S A : starts producing electricity at its first renewable project in Castilla y León

Repsol has started producing electricity at its first renewable project in Castilla y León, named PI. Located in the provinces of Palencia and Valladolid, it consists of seven wind farms which will have a total installed capacity of 175 MW once completed.

The company has successfully completed the grid connection of the first wind turbines. These turbines, located at the La Serna wind farm in the town of Ciguñuela in the province of Valladolid, are already feeding 100% renewable energy into the grid on a trial basis.

Once the seven PI wind farms enter commercial operation, they will produce 596 GWh of renewable energy per year, equivalent to the average annual consumption of 170,900 households, i.e. some 427,250 people, which is equivalent to more than the combined population of the cities of Valladolid and Palencia.

Delta II in Aragon: 160 MW in operation

Repsol is making progress in the development of other renewable projects, such as Delta II in Aragon. This facility consists of 26 wind farms, located in the three provinces of Aragon (Zaragoza, Huesca and Teruel), with a total capacity of 860 MW, the company's largest renewable project to date.

Of these 26 wind farms, four are already operational, with a total potential of 160 MW, after the San Bartolomé I and II wind farms, with 100 MW, were recently commissioned. Work on these two wind farms began in February last year and was completed in less than 11 months. Construction of the other 18 Delta II wind farms will start once the relevant administrative procedures have been approved. These 18 farms have a combined capacity of 571 MW.

When completed, Delta II's renewable generation will supply electricity to nearly 800,000 homes and avoid the emission of more than 2.6 million tons of CO2 each year.

Among Repsol's most important operating assets in Spain are the Delta I wind project, also in Aragon, with 335 MW, and the Valdesolar photovoltaic plant (Valdecaballeros, Badajoz) with a total installed capacity of 264 MW. The Delta I project is 49% owned by Pontegadea, one of the world's leading investment groups, and the Valdesolar project is 49% owned by The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG).The Kappa photovoltaic complex, with a capacity of 126.6 MW, also 49% owned by Pontegadea and located in Manzanares (Ciudad Real), is also in operation.

As for projects in the pipeline in 2022 and the beginning of 2023, the multi-energy company has obtained Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) for projects totaling more than 600 MW of installed capacity.

Renewable growth in Europe and the Americas

Repsol's target for installed renewable generation capacity is 6 GW by 2025 and 20 GW by 2030. In June last year, Repsol brought in EIP and Crédit Agricole Assurances as minority partners to boost its renewables business. In Chile, Repsol continues with the international expansion of its renewable business through its alliance with the Ibereólica Renovables Group. Its first joint wind farm in the South American country, Cabo Leones III with 189 MW, is operational, and the joint venture has a portfolio of assets in operation, construction or advanced development of more than 1,600 MW until 2025, with the possibility of exceeding 2,600 MW in 2030.

The United States is another country where Repsol has set its sights on growing in low-carbon generation. Following the acquisition of 40% of Hecate Energy, a company specializing in the development of photovoltaic projects and batteries for energy storage, Repsol already produces electricity at its first project there, Jicarilla 2, located in New Mexico, with 62.5 MW of total installed capacity. In the same location, Repsol is completing the construction of another photovoltaic plant, Jicarilla 1, with 62.5 MW of installed capacity and 20 MW of battery storage.

In addition, in the state of Texas, the company is building the 637 MW Frye solar photovoltaic project, the company's largest renewable facility to date in the country, which will come into operation between 2023 and 2024, and has also approved the final investment decision for the 629 MW Outpost solar asset, which will be operational in 2025 in the same state.